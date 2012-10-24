版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating J.C. Penney debt rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Oct, 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue-level 
ratings on J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s senior unsecured debt due 2036 by 
reinstating the 'B+' rating and '3' recovery rating.

Our corporate credit rating on J.C. Penney is 'B+' with a negative outlook. 
For the corporate credit rationale, see the research update on J.C. Penney 
published on July 11, 2012.

Ratings List

J.C. Penney Co. Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Negative/--
Rating Reinstated
                                        To                 From
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Debt Due 2036         B+                 NR
  Recovery Rating                       3                  NR


