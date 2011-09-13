Text-S&P raises, wthdrws Specialized Technology Resources

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- U.S.-based solar encapsulant manufacturer Specialized Technology Resources [SPETR.UL] Inc. (STR) repaid its first- and second-lien term loans following the close of the sale of its Quality Assurance business. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Specialized Technology Resources to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- Subsequently, we are withdrawing our ratings on STR. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its corporate credit rating on Enfield, Conn.-based Specialized Technology Resources Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We removed all of the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Aug. 17, 2011. Subsequent to this action, we withdrew the corporate credit rating on STR at the request of the issuer. We also withdrew the issue-level ratings on STR's first- and second-lien credit facilities, as the company used proceeds from the recent sale of its Quality Assurance business to repay both facilities in entirety. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Megan Johnston, New York (1) 212-438-7257;