TEXT-S&P: Ford's European restructure consistent with rating

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Ford Motor Co.'s (BB+/Positive/--) announcement regarding the restructuring of its European operations is broadly consistent with the assumptions in our current rating and positive outlook. These actions are meant to return Ford's European operations to profitability by mid-decade. European passenger sales are in their fifth year of decline, the prospects for 2013 look dim, and most volume makers are reporting losses. Ford plans to close a large assembly plant in Belgium and two facilities in the U.K. Operating losses in Europe (including reductions in vehicle stocks but excluding some severance costs) could be about $3 billion over 2012-2013, and we assume cash use will also be substantial. Although reducing costs and capacity in Europe takes time and substantial cash, the weak outlook for European auto sales and lack of visibility as to sustainable levels of future sales is causing most volume makers to start the process. Ford reported that these actions would reduce their installed European vehicle assembly capacity (excluding Russia) by 18%. Ford expects that 2012 automotive operating cash flow will be positive in total. In our view, this reflects Ford's solid performance in North America, which currently underpins the rating. We do not expect to raise the corporate credit rating on Ford to investment grade before late 2013 at the earliest. The most important factor in an upgrade to investment grade would be Ford's ability to improve the balance of profitability across regions--particularly Europe, but also in Latin America. Accordingly, we would likely want to have a good understanding of 2014 prospects for profitability by region. We have expected results in Europe to worsen before improving. For more information see, "Research Update: Ford Outlook Revised To Positive, More Diverse Profitability Needed For An Upgrade; 'BB+' Rating Affirmed," published Aug. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.