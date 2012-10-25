TEXT-S&P rates Reynolds American senior notes 'BBB-'

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Reynolds American Inc.'s (RAI) $2.55 billion senior notes, which include $450 million 1.05% senior notes due 2015, $1.1 billion 3.25% senior notes due 2022, and $1 billion 4.75% senior notes due 2042. The notes were issued under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed May 27, 2010. We expect RAI to use the net proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes, including stock repurchases, and the repayment of its $625 million 7.25% notes due 2013 and $550 million aggregate principal term loan balance. Total debt outstanding pro forma for the proposed issuance and debt repayment is about $5.1 billion. All of our existing ratings on RAI, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. RAI's ratings reflect our view that the company will maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our business risk assessment incorporates R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s solid market position in the U.S. tobacco industry as the second-largest cigarette manufacturer in the U.S., its good profitability, and solid, predictable free cash flow generation. It also recognizes the potential for adverse litigation outcomes, the competitive pricing environment, the contracting U.S. cigarette industry, and our expectation for further increases in state and federal excise taxes over time. Our financial risk assessment is based on the assumption that RAI's credit measures will remain generally consistent with levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile, which includes leverage between 2x-3x; and EBITDA interest coverage above 10x. We estimate pro forma leverage in the low 2x area, 11x EBITDA interest coverage, and around 23% funds from operations (FFO) to total debt. The FFO to total debt ratio is below levels typical for the intermediate descriptor category, which range between 30%-45%. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Reynolds American Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating assigned Reynolds American Inc. Senior unsecured $450 mil. 1.05% notes due 2015 BBB- $1.1 bil. 3.25% notes due 2022 BBB- $1 bil. 4.75% notes due 2042 BBB-