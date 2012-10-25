版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 00:13 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Renfro Corp outlook to positive

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Renfro's credit measures have improved over the past year 
from good top-line growth and increased profitability.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Renfro.
     -- We are also affirming the 'B' issue-level rating on their senior 
secured debt, and revising the recovery rating to '3' from '4'.
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive, reflecting our expectation 
that the company's operating performance will continue to improve, the company 
will reduce debt, and credit measures should further strengthen, including 
adjusted leverage of about 3x.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on North Carolina-based Renfro Corp. and revised the 
rating outlook to positive from stable.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million 
term B-1 debt due 2016. We revised the recovery rating to '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event 
of payment default, from '4'. We estimate there is about $143 million 
outstanding on the term B-1 debt as of July 28, 2012.

Rationale
Today's rating actions reflect the company's positive operating performance, 
as the company benefited from incremental revenue from its recently acquired 
brands and stronger mass channel sales, as well as improved profitability. An 
improved mix of higher-margin branded products, lower cotton costs, better 
efficiencies, and increased pricing contributed to the company's higher EBITDA 
margin. We expect positive operating results to continue over the next year 
and for the company to further reduce debt with its excess cash flow. 
Accordingly, we expect credit measures to continue to strengthen, including 
adjusted leverage decreasing to about 3x.  

The ratings on apparel manufacturer Renfro reflect our view that the company's 
financial profile has strengthened to "significant" from "aggressive" due to 
its stronger credit metrics. Renfro's business risk profile remains 
"vulnerable", given its participation in the highly competitive apparel 
manufacturing industry and its narrow product focus, in our view.

Credit metrics have strengthened over the past year, including adjusted 
leverage decreasing to 3.7x for the 12 months ended July 28, 2012, from 4.8x 
in the prior year (debt levels had increased in the prior year with the 
funding of an acquisition). EBITDA interest coverage and funds from operations 
to total debt were 4.6x and 15.2%, respectively, compared with 3.8x and 15.7% 
in the prior year. We believe the company could reduce debt through its 
required excess cash flow payment and we expect credit metrics to further 
strengthen over the next year, including adjusted leverage of about 3x. This 
is commensurate with the financial indicative ratios, which includes leverage 
between 3x and 4x, for the "significant" descriptor. (Renfro is a private 
company and does not publicly disclose its financials.)

Our assumptions for the next year include sustained positive operating results:

     -- Good sales growth in fiscal 2013 (benefiting from incremental revenue 
from acquired brands and moderate organic growth) and modest organic sales 
growth in fiscal 2014.
     -- We expect the company's improved EBITDA margin to be sustained. We 
expect margin pressure from historically high cotton costs to begin to ease in 
the latter half of the year, in light of a recent decrease in cotton prices. 
     -- Moderate capital expenditures.
     -- We do not factor in any acquisitions or debt-funded dividends.
 
We believe the company competes in a highly competitive, somewhat fragmented 
category--sock manufacturing--against major market participants, such as 
Gildan and Hanes. The company's product offering is narrowly focused on socks, 
but its portfolio includes the well-known Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, and 
Polo brands. Fruit of the Loom makes up a significant portion of the company's 
revenues, and although Renfro does not own the brand, it does have a long-term 
license to sell Fruit of the Loom socks until 2026. The majority of Renfro's 
revenues come from the branded sock category, which typically have higher 
margins. 

Renfro's customer base continues to be concentrated, with a mass-market 
customer accounting for a significant portion of domestic and international 
net sales. Loss of a customer could have a material impact due to the 
company's relatively small size and narrow product focus. To maintain its 
margins, Renfro has shifted the majority of its manufacturing offshore, 
primarily through wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures. It outsources 
a small portion of its volume across various countries, which allows for 
greater flexibility in the event that the company increases its production 
volume.

Liquidity
We believe liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash that are likely to 
exceed uses for the next 12 months. Sources of liquidity include about $2 
million of cash on hand and $39 million available on its $60 million 
asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) as of July 28, 2012. We expect 
the company to generate about $50 million in adjusted funds from operations 
over the next year. We believe this should be sufficient to fund the company's 
working capital needs, minimal near-term amortization of $1.6 million 
annually, and capital spending requirements of about $15 million for the full 
year.

Our assessment also incorporates the following:

     -- We expect coverage of cash uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 
12 months.
     -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in 
EBITDA.
     -- The company's senior credit facility has financial covenants of 
maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage, both having sufficient cushion 
of over 30%. The company would remain in compliance even with a 15% drop in 
EBITDA, and debt is more than 15% below covenant limits.
     -- The company appears to have good relationships with its banks, based 
on its track record.
 
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million senior secured term B-1 debt 
is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', 
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in 
the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard 
& Poor's recovery report on Renfro to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook is positive. We expect positive operating performance to 
continue, debt levels to decrease, and credit metrics to further improve over 
the next year. We could consider an upgrade if the company sustains credit 
metrics at least at current levels.

Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the 
company's financial policy becomes more aggressive such that debt levels 
materially increase from a debt-financed dividend or acquisition, causing 
leverage to increase to above 4x. We estimate this could occur if current debt 
levels increase by about 10%.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Standard & Poor's Encyclopedia Of Analytical Adjustments For Corporate 
Entities, July 9, 2007
 
Ratings List
Rating affirmed; Outlook Revised
                             To               From
Renfro Corp.
 Corporate credit rating     B/Positive/--    B/Stable/--

Rating affirmed; Recovery rating revised
Renfro Corp.
 Senior secured              B                B
  Recovery rating            3                4

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐