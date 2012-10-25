TEXT-S&P revises Renfro Corp outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S.-based Renfro's credit measures have improved over the past year from good top-line growth and increased profitability. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Renfro. -- We are also affirming the 'B' issue-level rating on their senior secured debt, and revising the recovery rating to '3' from '4'. -- We are revising the outlook to positive, reflecting our expectation that the company's operating performance will continue to improve, the company will reduce debt, and credit measures should further strengthen, including adjusted leverage of about 3x. Rating Action On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on North Carolina-based Renfro Corp. and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million term B-1 debt due 2016. We revised the recovery rating to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of payment default, from '4'. We estimate there is about $143 million outstanding on the term B-1 debt as of July 28, 2012. Rationale Today's rating actions reflect the company's positive operating performance, as the company benefited from incremental revenue from its recently acquired brands and stronger mass channel sales, as well as improved profitability. An improved mix of higher-margin branded products, lower cotton costs, better efficiencies, and increased pricing contributed to the company's higher EBITDA margin. We expect positive operating results to continue over the next year and for the company to further reduce debt with its excess cash flow. Accordingly, we expect credit measures to continue to strengthen, including adjusted leverage decreasing to about 3x. The ratings on apparel manufacturer Renfro reflect our view that the company's financial profile has strengthened to "significant" from "aggressive" due to its stronger credit metrics. Renfro's business risk profile remains "vulnerable", given its participation in the highly competitive apparel manufacturing industry and its narrow product focus, in our view. Credit metrics have strengthened over the past year, including adjusted leverage decreasing to 3.7x for the 12 months ended July 28, 2012, from 4.8x in the prior year (debt levels had increased in the prior year with the funding of an acquisition). EBITDA interest coverage and funds from operations to total debt were 4.6x and 15.2%, respectively, compared with 3.8x and 15.7% in the prior year. We believe the company could reduce debt through its required excess cash flow payment and we expect credit metrics to further strengthen over the next year, including adjusted leverage of about 3x. This is commensurate with the financial indicative ratios, which includes leverage between 3x and 4x, for the "significant" descriptor. (Renfro is a private company and does not publicly disclose its financials.) Our assumptions for the next year include sustained positive operating results: -- Good sales growth in fiscal 2013 (benefiting from incremental revenue from acquired brands and moderate organic growth) and modest organic sales growth in fiscal 2014. -- We expect the company's improved EBITDA margin to be sustained. We expect margin pressure from historically high cotton costs to begin to ease in the latter half of the year, in light of a recent decrease in cotton prices. -- Moderate capital expenditures. -- We do not factor in any acquisitions or debt-funded dividends. We believe the company competes in a highly competitive, somewhat fragmented category--sock manufacturing--against major market participants, such as Gildan and Hanes. The company's product offering is narrowly focused on socks, but its portfolio includes the well-known Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, and Polo brands. Fruit of the Loom makes up a significant portion of the company's revenues, and although Renfro does not own the brand, it does have a long-term license to sell Fruit of the Loom socks until 2026. The majority of Renfro's revenues come from the branded sock category, which typically have higher margins. Renfro's customer base continues to be concentrated, with a mass-market customer accounting for a significant portion of domestic and international net sales. Loss of a customer could have a material impact due to the company's relatively small size and narrow product focus. To maintain its margins, Renfro has shifted the majority of its manufacturing offshore, primarily through wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures. It outsources a small portion of its volume across various countries, which allows for greater flexibility in the event that the company increases its production volume. Liquidity We believe liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Sources of liquidity include about $2 million of cash on hand and $39 million available on its $60 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) as of July 28, 2012. We expect the company to generate about $50 million in adjusted funds from operations over the next year. We believe this should be sufficient to fund the company's working capital needs, minimal near-term amortization of $1.6 million annually, and capital spending requirements of about $15 million for the full year. Our assessment also incorporates the following: -- We expect coverage of cash uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company's senior credit facility has financial covenants of maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage, both having sufficient cushion of over 30%. The company would remain in compliance even with a 15% drop in EBITDA, and debt is more than 15% below covenant limits. -- The company appears to have good relationships with its banks, based on its track record. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million senior secured term B-1 debt is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Renfro to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook is positive. We expect positive operating performance to continue, debt levels to decrease, and credit metrics to further improve over the next year. We could consider an upgrade if the company sustains credit metrics at least at current levels. Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive such that debt levels materially increase from a debt-financed dividend or acquisition, causing leverage to increase to above 4x. We estimate this could occur if current debt levels increase by about 10%. 