TEXT-Fitch cuts 12 classes of GECMC 2006-C1

May 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 12 classes and affirmed eight classes of GE Commercial Mortgage Corporation (GECMC) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C1. The downgrades are due to realized losses that impacted several subordinate classes in May, as well as a higher Fitch loss expectation on the now largest specially serviced loan. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Five downgraded classes were taken to 'D', as the bonds incurred full or partial principal write-downs in May due to the liquidation of the Beyman Multifamily Portfolio III. The real estate owned (REO) assets were liquidated at a 37% loss severity based on the original $82.85 million loan amount. The original crossed loans represented the third largest concentration in the pool. The affected classes were all previously rated 'Csf' with Recovery Estimates (REs) of 0%, which indicates that Fitch considered defaults to those classes as imminent with no expected recoveries. In addition, Fitch raised its loss expectation on the now largest specially serviced loan, 33 Washington (3.9% of the pool), based on a recent appraisal. The loan, which is backed by an approximately 430,000-square foot (sf) multi-tenanted office building in Newark, NJ, transferred to special servicing in November 2011 for monetary default. The property has suffered from the loss of a major tenant and continues to be plagued by high rollover. At the start of the year, the property was reported as just 40% leased. The borrower is continuing leasing efforts, while the special servicer considers various resolution strategies. Fitch modeled losses now total 8.7% of the remaining pool. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Rating Outlooks and REs as indicated: --$146.8 million class A-J to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$36.2 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 85%; --$14.1 million class C to 'CCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 0%; --$24.1 million class D to 'Csf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$14.1 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$14.1 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$14.1 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$1.2 million class K to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$0 class L to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$0 class M to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$0 class N to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$0 class O to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$37.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$47.2 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$35.3 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$620.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$206.8 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$160.9 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.1 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$6 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%. The class A-1 certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the class P certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only class X-W certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions