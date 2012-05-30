TEXT-S&P raises IBM ratings

Overview
-- U.S. technology and solutions provider International Business Machines
Corp. (IBM) reported revenues of $24.7 billion and net income of $3.1
billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2012; IBM is one of the largest and most
diversified global technology companies.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on IBM to 'AA-' from 'A+'
and our the short-term rating to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', reflecting the ongoing
business mix shift to software and services.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting IBM's good market position and cash
flow stability.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
ratings on Armonk, N.Y.-based International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) to
'AA-' from 'A+'. At the same time, we raised our short-term rating on the
company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects our revision of IBM's business risk profile to
"excellent" from "strong," incorporating an ongoing revenue and earnings mix
shift to more stable and higher margin software and services revenues.
Rationale
The rating on IBM reflects the company's "excellent" business risk profile,
incorporating a strong and broad base of technology, expanding presence in the
stable service and software markets, and a "modest" financial risk profile,
supported by its financial strength and flexibility. A highly competitive
industry environment and the continuing challenges of managing a leading-edge
technology and product base partly offset these factors.
Standard & Poor's revised its view of IBM's business profile to excellent from
strong. The company's base of operations benefits from its broad market reach
and improving business mix, as a result of an increasing contribution from
software and services (about 84% of fiscal 2011 operating segment pretax
income), which generally have stable operating trends and higher margins.
Standard & Poor's expects IBM to offset margin pressures from highly
competitive industry conditions with cost reductions and efficiency
improvements. IBM's profitability has also benefited from the ongoing mix
shift to higher margin software, which accounted for 44% of total segment
pretax profit in 2011 (up from 40% in fiscal 2008). As a result, we expect
EBITDA margins (adjusted for capitalized operating leases and captive finance
operations) to remain in the low- to mid-20s area, as a percent of revenues.
In our opinion, IBM's financial risk profile is modest, reflecting moderate
leverage, strong cash flow, and a balanced approach to growth and shareholder
returns. Debt to EBITDA has remained somewhat below 1x over the past three
fiscal years, as funded debt levels and adjustments for pension and captive
finance have not materially changed relative to operating earnings. Free
operating cash flow (FOCF), excluding changes in finance assets, is expected
to remain in excess of $16 billion. Our captive finance adjustment applies a
debt/equity leverage factor of 8x to global finance receivables.
While we believe that IBM will remain committed to shareholder returns, we
think it will maintain strong debt protection measures and a moderately
leveraged financial profile as it deploys its 2015 capital spending plan and
continues to pursue growth objectives. The strength of IBM's financial
profile, as well as its consistently strong free cash flow, provides important
support for the rating. Over time, we expect the company to maintain total
debt (adjusted for captive finance and capitalized operating leases, and
including underfunded postretirement liabilities) to EBITDA at or below 1.5x,
with capacity to temporarily exceed that threshold for a period of 12 to 18
months.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on IBM is 'A-1+'. We expect IBM to maintain "strong"
liquidity, reflecting consistent profitability and cash generation, and
material, alternative sources of liquidity. Although IBM operates in highly
competitive markets, we do not expect the economic and competitive environment
to materially affect its liquidity and financial performance in a negative
way, in the near term.
The following factors support IBM's strong liquidity and significant access to
capital:
-- Cash and marketable securities in excess of $12 billion as of March
31, 2012. Although cash balances tend to fluctuate, we expect IBM to maintain
cash and marketable securities balances of at least $5 billion.
-- Discretionary cash flow (excluding changes in finance receivables) has
exceeded $10 billion in the past three years.
-- Over the next two years IBM has debt maturities of more than $9
billion. However the company has committed bank facilities of $10 billion,
which are essentially undrawn, as well as excellent access to public debt
markets.
-- No downgrade triggers exist that would accelerate the maturity of a
material amount of IBM's debt. To our knowledge, IBM has no material
off-balance-sheet liabilities that we have not already factored into our
leverage analysis.
We expect discretionary cash flow to exceed $10 billion a year, based on a
diverse earnings base and sustained operating profitability, effective working
capital management, and stable capital intensity (adjusted capital
expenditures are about 5% of adjusted revenues). Dividends are moderate in
relation to FOCF. We expect IBM will remain committed to shareholder returns,
with annual share repurchases largely funded by discretionary cash flow.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. IBM's good market position and broad product and
revenue base provide cash flow and ratings stability. Highly competitive
industry conditions, a moderately acquisitive growth strategy, and significant
share repurchases currently constrain the potential for a higher rating.
However, we could lower the rating if increased investment in acquisitions or
share repurchases lead to sustained leverage in excess of 1.5x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
International Business Machines Corp.
IBM Credit Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
IBM International Finance N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Stable/--
International Business Machines Corp.
IBM Credit Corp.
IBM International Group Capital LLC
Senior Unsecured AA- A+
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
IBM Capital Inc.
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1