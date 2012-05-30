TEXT-S&P affirms Capstone Infrastructure ratings

Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BB+' long-term corporate
credit rating, on Capstone Infrastructure Corp..
-- In addition, we are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with
developing implications.
-- The affirmation and CreditWatch removal reflect our view of the
progress that the company has made in regard to the various initiatives to
address its liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Capstone benefits from
contracted revenue and insulation from electricity demand and price risks
provided by power purchase agreements with investment-grade off-takers.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on Toronto-based
Capstone Infrastructure Corp. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's also
removed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications, where they
were placed April 5, 2012.
The affirmation and CreditWatch removal reflect our view of the progress that
the company has made in regard to the various initiatives to address its
liquidity.
Rationale
The ratings on Capstone reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's
revenues and cash flow from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with
provincial government agencies and investment-grade off-takers is stable. In
addition, the company has made two substantial investments within the past
year in district heating and Bristol Water plc, a regulated U.K. water utility
that provides more consistent revenue streams. These investments have helped
increase Capstone's asset and geographic diversity. We forecast that Bristol
will account for approximately 30% of Capstone's annual consolidated EBITDA
during the next three years. In addition, we believe there is a track record
of sustained high availability and operating performance of the company's
generation assets.
We believe that offsetting these strengths to a certain degree is the
recontracting risk of two power purchase agreements at the Cardinal and
Whitecourt facilities in 2.5 years. While Capstone has entered negotiations
with respect to the Cardinal facility, it is not clear as to whether the
company will be able to negotiate contracts on as favorable terms. In
addition, Capstone has been pursuing a number of refinancing initiatives to
address its pending bank facility maturities. While these measures have been
largely successful, we believe that the increase in leverage from these
initiatives in conjunction with the expected revision of its dividend policy
significantly reduces financial flexibility.
Capstone owns and operates seven electricity generation assets with a total
installed capacity of 316 megawatts (MW), in addition to one 20 MW solar
facility which began operation in June 2011 and interests as preferred share
holder and lender to a 28 MW biomass facility at Chapais, Que.; a 30%
ownership interest in a Swedish district heating business; and a 50% interest
in a regulated U.K. water utility. In 2011, Capstone's facilities generated
1.88 tetawatt-hour (TWh) of electricity with an average availability of 97%
for gas, wind and biomass; 51% for hydro and 20% for solar. The generation
assets are mainly in Ontario and British Columbia and all (but 4 MW) of their
capacity are contracted under PPAs, largely with government agencies. The
company owns a solar park at Amherstburg (ASP), Ont., with projected capacity
of 20 MW and that commenced operations in June 2011. ASP sells its electricity
output through a 20-year PPA with the Ontario Power Authority. In March 2011,
Capstone also acquired 33% equity interest in Varmevarden, a company that
operates 11 district heating facilities in Sweden; and in October it acquired
a 70% interest (since reduced to 50%) in a U.K. regulated water utility.
Standard & Poor's uses a hybrid approach that assigns a business risk profile
and a financial risk profile while applying its "Rating Criteria For Project
Developers" (published Sept. 30, 2004, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal) in evaluating Capstone's credit quality. We consider the rating
approach appropriate because the company's portfolio consists of investments
in operating companies such as the Swedish heating business and Bristol and a
portfolio of projects which employ specific nonrecourse project debt. In
accordance with these methodologies, we have assigned a satisfactory business
risk profile and significant financial risk profile. In addition, we assess
the quality of Capstone's investment portfolio cash flow as having moderate
stability and predictability to reflect the increased diversity which the new
assets provide while remaining cognizant of the recontracting risks of two key
assets.
Liquidity
We assess consolidated liquidity to be "less than adequate". In our opinion,
there is a decreased flexibility on the operating companies' part to generate
cash flow to meet their respective debt servicing requirements and remit
sufficient to Capstone for it to in turn make its own dividend payment as well
as any other financial obligations. Nevertheless, the company has stated that
it is reviewing its dividend policy and expects to make an announcement during
second-quarter 2012. If it were to decrease the dividend by an amount equal to
50% or greater, we believe that liquidity sources could exceed uses 1.2x or
more in the next 12 months.
Factors that support our liquidity assessment are the following:
-- We believe that the increased leverage in the operating companies
reduces the companies' financial flexibility.
-- We believe the current trading price of Capstone's common shares
precludes further equity issuance at this time, further limiting financial
flexibility.
Our assessment of liquidity under the scenario outlined above includes the
following:
-- We forecast that consolidated funds from operation for 2012 will be
approximately C$68 million.
-- The company has approximately C$11 million in principal repayments and
a maturity at Bristol Water in October 2012 of approximately C$24 million (of
which 50% would be attributable to Capstone).
-- Absent a change in policy, we forecast dividends to be approximately
C$42 million in 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Capstone benefits from contracted
revenue and insulation from electricity demand and price risks provided by
PPAs with investment-grade off-takers in the medium term. In addition, the
cash flows from its nonpower related acquisitions increase cash flow diversity
and reduce reliance on the current PPAs, in particular Cardinal.
We could raise the ratings if the company takes steps to improve its liquidity
(for example, through a reduction in its common share dividend) such that it
is consistent with our criteria description of "adequate" and demonstrates
concrete steps in recontracting the expiring PPAs while maintaining or
improving its significant financial risk profile. We expect the company to
continue to focus its growth strategy on assets with cash-flow predictability
supported by either favorable contracts or regulation.
We could consider lowering the ratings should Capstone's overall cash flow
quality weaken materially from its moderate level of stability. This could
come from major operational disruptions in its generation facilities or
acquisition of assets with materially higher cash flow variability. In
addition, we could consider a negative rating action if we expect the
company's cash-flow coverage measures to weaken materially, with partially
consolidated cash flow to interest falling below 2.7x or partially
consolidated cash flow to total recourse debt falling below 20% on a sustained
basis, in accordance with our criteria for project developers. This could
happen if it increases its reliance on debt financing to support its growth
initiatives or its distribution. In addition, failure to renew expiring PPAs
or replace them with acquisitions of other contracted assets could also lead
to a downgrade in the medium term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Developing
Capstone Infrastructure Corp.
To From
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Dev/--
Preferred stock
Global scale B+ B+/Watch Dev
Canada scale P-4(High) P-4 (High)/Watch Dev