TEXT-S&P affirms Capstone Infrastructure ratings

Overview -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on Capstone Infrastructure Corp.. -- In addition, we are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications. -- The affirmation and CreditWatch removal reflect our view of the progress that the company has made in regard to the various initiatives to address its liquidity. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Capstone benefits from contracted revenue and insulation from electricity demand and price risks provided by power purchase agreements with investment-grade off-takers. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on Toronto-based Capstone Infrastructure Corp. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's also removed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications, where they were placed April 5, 2012. The affirmation and CreditWatch removal reflect our view of the progress that the company has made in regard to the various initiatives to address its liquidity. Rationale The ratings on Capstone reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's revenues and cash flow from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with provincial government agencies and investment-grade off-takers is stable. In addition, the company has made two substantial investments within the past year in district heating and Bristol Water plc, a regulated U.K. water utility that provides more consistent revenue streams. These investments have helped increase Capstone's asset and geographic diversity. We forecast that Bristol will account for approximately 30% of Capstone's annual consolidated EBITDA during the next three years. In addition, we believe there is a track record of sustained high availability and operating performance of the company's generation assets. We believe that offsetting these strengths to a certain degree is the recontracting risk of two power purchase agreements at the Cardinal and Whitecourt facilities in 2.5 years. While Capstone has entered negotiations with respect to the Cardinal facility, it is not clear as to whether the company will be able to negotiate contracts on as favorable terms. In addition, Capstone has been pursuing a number of refinancing initiatives to address its pending bank facility maturities. While these measures have been largely successful, we believe that the increase in leverage from these initiatives in conjunction with the expected revision of its dividend policy significantly reduces financial flexibility. Capstone owns and operates seven electricity generation assets with a total installed capacity of 316 megawatts (MW), in addition to one 20 MW solar facility which began operation in June 2011 and interests as preferred share holder and lender to a 28 MW biomass facility at Chapais, Que.; a 30% ownership interest in a Swedish district heating business; and a 50% interest in a regulated U.K. water utility. In 2011, Capstone's facilities generated 1.88 tetawatt-hour (TWh) of electricity with an average availability of 97% for gas, wind and biomass; 51% for hydro and 20% for solar. The generation assets are mainly in Ontario and British Columbia and all (but 4 MW) of their capacity are contracted under PPAs, largely with government agencies. The company owns a solar park at Amherstburg (ASP), Ont., with projected capacity of 20 MW and that commenced operations in June 2011. ASP sells its electricity output through a 20-year PPA with the Ontario Power Authority. In March 2011, Capstone also acquired 33% equity interest in Varmevarden, a company that operates 11 district heating facilities in Sweden; and in October it acquired a 70% interest (since reduced to 50%) in a U.K. regulated water utility. Standard & Poor's uses a hybrid approach that assigns a business risk profile and a financial risk profile while applying its "Rating Criteria For Project Developers" (published Sept. 30, 2004, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) in evaluating Capstone's credit quality. We consider the rating approach appropriate because the company's portfolio consists of investments in operating companies such as the Swedish heating business and Bristol and a portfolio of projects which employ specific nonrecourse project debt. In accordance with these methodologies, we have assigned a satisfactory business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. In addition, we assess the quality of Capstone's investment portfolio cash flow as having moderate stability and predictability to reflect the increased diversity which the new assets provide while remaining cognizant of the recontracting risks of two key assets. Liquidity We assess consolidated liquidity to be "less than adequate". In our opinion, there is a decreased flexibility on the operating companies' part to generate cash flow to meet their respective debt servicing requirements and remit sufficient to Capstone for it to in turn make its own dividend payment as well as any other financial obligations. Nevertheless, the company has stated that it is reviewing its dividend policy and expects to make an announcement during second-quarter 2012. If it were to decrease the dividend by an amount equal to 50% or greater, we believe that liquidity sources could exceed uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months. Factors that support our liquidity assessment are the following: -- We believe that the increased leverage in the operating companies reduces the companies' financial flexibility. -- We believe the current trading price of Capstone's common shares precludes further equity issuance at this time, further limiting financial flexibility. Our assessment of liquidity under the scenario outlined above includes the following: -- We forecast that consolidated funds from operation for 2012 will be approximately C$68 million. -- The company has approximately C$11 million in principal repayments and a maturity at Bristol Water in October 2012 of approximately C$24 million (of which 50% would be attributable to Capstone). -- Absent a change in policy, we forecast dividends to be approximately C$42 million in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Capstone benefits from contracted revenue and insulation from electricity demand and price risks provided by PPAs with investment-grade off-takers in the medium term. In addition, the cash flows from its nonpower related acquisitions increase cash flow diversity and reduce reliance on the current PPAs, in particular Cardinal. We could raise the ratings if the company takes steps to improve its liquidity (for example, through a reduction in its common share dividend) such that it is consistent with our criteria description of "adequate" and demonstrates concrete steps in recontracting the expiring PPAs while maintaining or improving its significant financial risk profile. We expect the company to continue to focus its growth strategy on assets with cash-flow predictability supported by either favorable contracts or regulation. We could consider lowering the ratings should Capstone's overall cash flow quality weaken materially from its moderate level of stability. This could come from major operational disruptions in its generation facilities or acquisition of assets with materially higher cash flow variability. In addition, we could consider a negative rating action if we expect the company's cash-flow coverage measures to weaken materially, with partially consolidated cash flow to interest falling below 2.7x or partially consolidated cash flow to total recourse debt falling below 20% on a sustained basis, in accordance with our criteria for project developers. This could happen if it increases its reliance on debt financing to support its growth initiatives or its distribution. In addition, failure to renew expiring PPAs or replace them with acquisitions of other contracted assets could also lead to a downgrade in the medium term. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Developing Capstone Infrastructure Corp. To From Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Dev/-- Preferred stock Global scale B+ B+/Watch Dev Canada scale P-4(High) P-4 (High)/Watch Dev