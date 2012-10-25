版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF - Moody's revises Abbott Laboratories outlook to stable

Oct 25 Moody's revises Abbott Laboratories outlook to stable from negative; affirms A1/P-1 ratings

