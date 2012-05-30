TEXT-Fitch comments on Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

May 30 - Fitch views the shift toward held for investment (HFI) loan
accounting disclosed by both Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS)
as having limited immediate impact on their financial results, given
that the change applies largely to new lending commitments and even a subset
within them.
Furthermore, we do not believe there is a meaningful impact on the credit
profiles of GS or MS. In Fitch's view, there has been no fundamental change in
how these commitments are managed from a risk perspective.
GS and MS have far less lending exposure when compared with their large bank
peers, reflecting their focus on investment banking and securities trading
activities. However, unlike most of their competitors, GS and MS currently make
fair value adjustments for the bulk of their loans and commitments, which
complicates revenue and earnings comparisons with other U.S. banks. If a
continued shift to HFI accounting takes place, these fair value adjustments will
likely diminish over time.
We have generally viewed held for sale (HFS) or fair value accounting as
appropriate for securities firms because of their trading nature and their roots
as broker dealers. Mark-to-market balance sheet accounting offers some
advantages because it can provide incentives to off load problem assets before
they have a material impact on the income statement. Once a fair value loss has
been booked on an asset, it is recognized through earnings. Under HFI
accounting, the income statement is affected by provisions for probable credit
losses.
However, we do recognize the alternative view that accrual based HFI accounting
could encourage better underwriting discipline at origination, because the bank
will own the asset for its entire life. The trend toward HFI will likely
continue given that the Federal Reserve's recent Comprehensive Capital Analysis
and Review (CCAR) stress test may have been relatively punitive for loans
accounted for under the fair value option. As such, this is believed to be a
factor in firms' decisions regarding their current and future accounting
treatments.
GS disclosed that $4.3 billion of lending commitments entered into during 1Q12
were accounted for on an accrual basis and HFI rather than on fair value terms.
These HFI commitments are believed to be associated with relationship lending
commitments based on earnings call commentary by GS. At end-1Q12, commitments to
extend credit totaled $67.0 billion for GS.
During 2011, MS began accounting for certain new loans and lending commitments
as HFI. At end-1Q12, MS had $18.1bn of corporate loans and commitments in HFI
out of total corporate loans and commitments of $85.4bn. Effective April 1,
2012, MS began accounting for all new relationship-driven and event-driven loans
and lending commitments as either HFI or HFS.