TEXT-S&P assigns CHG Healthcare Services 'B' rating

Overview -- Salt Lake City-based health care staffing provider CHG Healthcare Services Inc. is being acquired by Leonard Green Partners (LGP) and Ares Management (Ares). -- CHG will finance $665 million of the deal with a first-lien credit facility and a second-lien term loan. -- We are assigning CHG our 'B' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we are assigning the first-lien credit facility our 'B' issue-level rating and assigning the second-lien term loan our 'CCC+' issue-level rating. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity, while credit metrics will remain above 5x over the near term, supportive of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Rating Action On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services assigned CHG Healthcare Services Inc. its 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned CHG Buyer Corp.'s proposed $550 million first-lien credit facility (comprised of a $100 million revolver maturing 2017 and a $450 million first-lien term loan maturing 2019) our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of principal default. We also assigned CHG Buyer Corp.'s proposed $215 million second-lien term loan maturing 2020 our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of principal default. Rationale Our ratings on CHG Healthcare Services Inc. reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, highlighted by CHG's operating concentration in the highly competitive health care staffing industry. This is partly offset by the company's revenue growth of its locum tenens business, providing some stability against the variability of demand and supply from its allied health and travel nurse segment. The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This incorporates our expectation that pro-forma adjusted leverage will be over 7x following the leverage buyout (LBO) by it sponsors LGP and Ares. We expect the company will use available cash flow to reduce debt, but we expect adjusted leverage will still be above 5x through 2013 and 2014. CHG is the largest locum tenens health care staffing firm with a leading presence in allied health and travel nurse staffing. Our 2012 and 2013 base-case assumptions incorporate double-digit revenue growth primarily stemming from continued strong demand in the locum tenens segment, which we expect to exceed the industry due to CHG's leading market presence as the only provider that has a main focus in locum tenens and national sales force network. We also expect high-single-digit revenue growth in the company's travel nurse division and modest growth in allied health care services. According to Staffing Industry Analysts forecasts, the health care staffing industry is expected to grow over 6% to $11 billion by 2016, benefiting from a shortage of health care professionals, an aging population, and health care reform. We expect strong growth to contribute to improved EBITDA margins of over 100 basis points and free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in excess of $40 million. Margins should benefit from rapid growth at its higher-margin locum tenens business. Our expectations for revenue and margin improvements are consistent with the company's year-to-date 2012 performance. We expect the company to use its FOCF for debt repayment in the absence of sponsor dividends. CHG's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile primarily reflects our expectation for post-LBO adjusted debt to EBITDA in excess of 7x. We expect the company to rapidly deleverage through EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayment, but expect leverage will remain above 5x through 2014. Our calculation of adjusted debt includes unfunded medical malpractice reserve net of taxes of more than $80 million. The financial risk profile also reflects new sponsor ownership; we believe that improvements in the financial risk profile could be offset by debt-financed dividends to the owners. However, in the near term we expect the company will use excess cash to reduce its debt. We also do not expect the company to be acquisitive in the near term, given limited history of acquisitions and successful organic growth strategy. CHG's "weak" business risk profile primarily reflects the cyclicality of the staffing industry sector and the company's narrow presence in the locum tenens staffing business. Health care staffing experienced a significant fall off in demand in 2009, predominantly in the nurse and allied health staffing subsectors. These subsectors are very sensitive to unemployment rates and hospital budgets. In a weak economy, hospitals view travel nurses as a nonessential expense that can be reduced. The company's travel nurse and allied health staffing businesses have since rebounded due to an improving economy. Nurse and allied health staffing represent about 20% of CHG's revenues and 10% of EBITDA. However, the exposure to severe cyclicality in this business is reflected in our assessment of business risk. While the company is heavily reliant on its locum tenens staffing business, CHG has become a leading player in the sector by increasing market share over the past few years and now holds a 25% market share. CHG benefits from its national scale and network as the only provider with a majority focus in locum tenens, as compared with other competitors where locum tenens business represents only a small fraction of their business. The locum tenens staffing industry (about 80% of CHG's revenues and 90% of EBITDA) is less cyclical and has not been significantly affected by economical peaks and troughs. This business somewhat offsets the impact of cyclicality from its nurse and allied health staffing business. Because doctors generally drive hospital admissions and revenues, hospitals are unlikely to cut physician staffing during difficult times. CHG's physicians have a diverse mix of specialties, which provides a competitive advantage when negotiating with multispecialty hospitals. We believe this has resulted in high retention rates with its clients and staffed physicians. Accordingly, CHG has outperformed its peers given revenue per day and gross margins per day booked that are higher than its publicly traded competitors AMN Healthcare Services Inc., On Assignment Inc., and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Liquidity We view CHG's liquidity as adequate. Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria are: -- We believe sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources include full availability on its $100 million revolver and our expectation of free operating cash flow of over $40 million. -- We expect the company to keep negligible cash balances. -- Uses primarily reflect annual capital expenditures that are less than $10 million. -- We expect CHG will be able to cover operating needs even with a 15% EBITDA decline. -- The company new revolver will have a springing first-lien covenant test, when borrowings exceed $25 million. -- Potential cash-flow volatility that could be tied to high-impact, low-probability events could affect the company's ability to contend with unexpected cash requirements, given its reliance on its revolver for liquidity. -- There are no significant debt maturities until 2017, when its revolver expires. Recovery analysis For a complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CHG, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio well above 5x over the near term, supportive of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We believe the improved health care staffing operating environment will be sustained over the near term, supporting EBITDA growth. While highly unlikely, a higher rating could be achieved if we believe debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 5x. This would be based on our expectation that the owners would not incur additional debt to finance a dividend that would releverage the company well over 5x. A lower rating could result if revenues decline due to fallen demand or decreases in customers' physician reimbursement rates that affect rates for locum tenens. CHG Healthcare Services Inc. 

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- CHG Buyer Corporation Senior Secured $215M second-lien term loan due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 $450M first-lien term loan due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 $100M revolver due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3