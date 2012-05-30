TEXT-S&P rates Whirlpool notes 'BBB-'

May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating and preliminary 'BB+' subordinated debt rating to Benton Harbor, Mich.-based Whirlpool Corp.'s Rule 415 universal shelf registration. In addition, we assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the company's proposed issuance of $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We expect net proceeds from the debt issue to refinance existing indebtedness. As a result, we estimate leverage, as measured by the ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA, to remain unchanged following the offering. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, we estimate adjusted leverage was about 2.8x. The ratings on Whirlpool Corp. reflect our opinion that the company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit factors considered in our assessment of Whirlpool's business risk include the company's strong market position as the largest major appliance manufacturer in the world, supported by its portfolio of well-recognized brand names, focused research and development efforts, and geographic diversity. We also factored into our business risk assessment our view of the company's intense competition from several large, well-capitalized international companies, participation in a cyclical industry, and exposure to fluctuating raw material costs. The company's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by Whirlpool's liquidity that we forecast should remain strong despite meaningful cash requirements over the next few years, and credit measures that are close to indicative ratio ranges for an intermediate financial risk profile, which include leverage of 2x-3x and FFO to debt of 30%-45%. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our research report on Whirlpool Corp., published March 30, 2012 on RatingsDirect. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Whirlpool Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 RATINGS ASSIGNED Whirlpool Corp. Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2022 BBB- Rule 415 universal shelf registration BBB-(prelim) Subordinated Rule 415 universal shelf registration BB+(prelim)