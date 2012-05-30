TEXT-S&P raises HealthSouth rating to 'BB-'

Overview
-- U.S.-based inpatient rehabilitation hospital operator HealthSouth Inc.
reduced leverage over the past year, exceeding our base-case scenario.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on HealthSouth to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. We are raising the rating on HealthSouth's convertible preferred
stock to 'B-' from 'CCC+', based on our notching criteria.
-- We are raising our issue-level rating on HealthSouth's senior secured
term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BB' and our issue-level
debt rating on the company's unsecured bonds due 2020 and senior unsecured
notes due 2018 and 2022 to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook on HealthSouth reflects our view that operating
trends will continue and its financial risk profile will not appreciably
change over the next year.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its 'B+' corporate
credit rating on Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Inc. to 'BB-'. The outlook
is stable.
We are raising the rating on HealthSouth's convertible preferred stock to 'B-'
from 'CCC+', based on our notching criteria. We raised our issue-level rating
on HealthSouth's senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The '1' recovery rating on these notes is unchanged, in
accordance with our notching criteria, indicating our expectation for very
high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We are raising our issue-level debt rating on the unsecured bonds due 2020 and
senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2022 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We revised the
recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '4', per our notching criteria,
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. This action is based on better recovery prospects for
the unsecured debt because of the reduced unsecured debt outstanding.
Rationale
The upgrade on HealthSouth Inc. reflects its reduced leverage, which is 3.4x
as of March 31, 2012, better than our forecast of 3.9x. We believe it will
remain at or below that level in 2012 on stable reimbursement prospects, and
are confident HealthSouth is committed to that level. The ratings reflect our
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak." It also reflects
our revision of the financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive."
We expect HealthSouth to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk,
particularly from the government, because Medicare generates over 70% of total
revenues. We expect HealthSouth's total revenue to increase by about 5% in
2012, a larger increase than the 1.4% growth in 2011 (this includes our
expectation that discharges will increase by about 4% for the year).
HealthSouth's significant financial risk profile reflects our calculation of
debt to EBITDA of about 3.4x, and funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt
of 23% in early 2012. We expect leverage to decline to 3.3x, and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt to increase to about 24% by the end of 2012. We
expect revenue growth and the flat EBITDA margin to spur a small increase in
EBITDA of about 2.5%. We expect HealthSouth to generate about $160 million of
discretionary cash flow after distributions to noncontrolling interests and
dividend payments in 2012. HealthSouth may increase its acquisition activity
as a use of free cash flow, because debt repayment likely will have a lower
priority.
We view HealthSouth's business risk profile as weak because of its operation
in a single line of business that relies on one source for a large percentage
of its revenues. With a very high 70% of its total revenues subject to
Medicare reimbursement and regulatory changes for inpatient rehabilitation
services, we view HealthSouth as vulnerable in the long term to adverse
reimbursement and regulatory risks in its inpatient rehabilitation business.
We believe the company's recently favorable patient discharge trend supports
the company's view that it has been gaining market share and provides us with
confidence that discharges will increase at an annual rate of 3% to 4%.
We currently do not view Medicare reimbursement as a near-term risk for
providers of inpatient rehabilitation services. This is because this subsector
already incurred a revision aimed at controlling costs. Relatively recently,
Medicare dramatically altered its rules and regulations regarding both
eligible cases and reimbursement levels, which its 60% rule reflects. These
changes actually reduced total industry discharges and slowed Medicare's
spending for inpatient rehabilitation services. However, in the long term, we
view reimbursement as a key risk, particularly because of HealthSouth's large
reliance on Medicare and higher risk of additional payment cuts and regulatory
developments.
Liquidity
HealthSouth's liquidity is "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses
of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of HealthSouth's liquidity
are:
-- We believe sources will cover uses by more than 4.0x over the next 12
to 24 months, but this metric could deteriorate if unexpected reimbursement or
regulatory developments cause EBITDA to sharply contract, weakening funds from
operations.
-- Sources include about $400 million of cash flow from operations, $44
million of cash, and $331 million of availability on its revolving credit
facility as of March 31, 2012.
-- Significant uses of cash include capital expenditures of about $100
million, and payments to noncontrolling interests and dividends on preferred
stock.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA.
-- We believe the company has generally very prudent financial risk
management.
-- There are no significant debt maturities until 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
HealthSouth, to be published as soon as possible following this release on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on HealthSouth is stable. We expect HealthSouth to continue
focusing its efforts on further improving operations to meet ongoing
reimbursement and regulatory challenges for the inpatient rehabilitation
industry. Although we expect the company to meet these challenges and continue
pursuing modest growth initiatives, we do not expect an improvement in its
business risk profile.
We believe a positive rating action is possible if we have confidence that
HealthSouth will sustainably reduce lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 3x,
and increase funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt to above 30%.
Presently, we do not see this as a realistic possibility in 2012. For this to
occur in 2013, we believe it would take an estimated 400-basis-point increase
in the EBITDA margin and a revenue growth rate of about 4% to achieve both
these metrics.
We would consider a negative rating action if leverage increases above 4x, aor
if funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt falls below 20%. We believe
this could occur as a result of adverse changes in reimbursement or regulatory
requirements, or more aggressive financial or business policies.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
HealthSouth Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Positive/--
Senior Secured BB+ BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 3 4
Preferred Stock B- CCC+