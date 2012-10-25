TEXT-S&P revises BancWest outlook to negative

Oct 25 () - Overview -- On Oct. 25, we lowered our long-term rating on BNP Paribas to 'A+' from 'AA-'. -- BancWest Corp. (BWE) is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas, and we view BWE as "strategically important" to its parent. -- We are revising our outlook on BWE and its banking subsidiaries to negative from stable, and we affirming our 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on these entities. Rating Action On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on BancWest Corp. (BWE) and its banking subsidiaries--Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank--to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit ratings and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on BWE and its subsidiaries. Rationale The outlook revision follows our downgrade of BWE's parent, BNP Paribas, on Oct. 25. We continue to view BWE as "strategically important" to BNP under our group methodology criteria. BWE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains 'bbb', and we continue to incorporate three notches of support into the rating. The issuer credit rating on BWE is now only one notch below the parent company. The negative outlook on BNP reflects the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on the company because of the persistent negative economic and operating conditions in France and the rest of the eurozone. According to our group rating methodology, the indicative long-term issuer credit rating on a "strategically important" subsidiary is generally three rating notches above its SACP, subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile. Therefore, any additional downgrade of BNP could lead to corresponding downgrades of BWE and its subsidiaries. Outlook The negative outlook on BWE and its banking subsidiaries mirrors that on the parent, BNP Paribas. We could lower the rating on BWE and its banking subsidiaries if there is an additional downgrade of the parent. Conversely, we could affirm the rating on BWE and revise the outlook to stable if we revise the outlook on BNP Paribas to stable. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average And Adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumption, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From BancWest Corp. First Hawaiian Bank Bank of the West Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Ratings Affirmed Bank of the West First Hawaiian Bank Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency A/A-1 First Hawaiian Capital I Preferred Stock BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 25/10/2012 WNA8 WE S&P REVISES BANCWEST AND SUBS OTLK TO NEG; 17:22:37 48 SCRIP AFFIRMS 'A/A-1' RTGS 