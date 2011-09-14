Text-S&P rates USAA Capital Corp. senior debt AA+

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'AA+'
senior debt rating to USAA Capital (USCGX.O) Corp.'s recent
$250 million senior debt issue.
USAA Capital Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of United
Services Automobile
Association (USAA), issued three-year notes maturing September
2014 that will
be used to fund certain long-term noncredit card consumer
receivables;
investments in real estate; and acquisitions of capital assets;
and to repay
existing indebtedness incurred for these assets.
The 'AA+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings
on USAA and its related entities are based on the group's
extremely strong
competitive position among members of the U.S. military and
their families.
Other strengths include the company's conservative investment
strategy,
extremely strong liquidity, very strong operating results,
extremely strong
capital adequacy, and excellent enterprise risk management. The
group's
concentration in property-catastrophe risk and somewhat limited
financial
flexibility resulting from its reciprocal ownership status
offset the positive
factors.
We consider USAA Capital Corp. to be core to USAA and its
related entities
under our insurance, corporate, and financial institutions
group methodology
criteria.
We expect USAA to remain focused on being a provider of choice
for the
military community and to sustain its extremely strong
competitive position,
dominant market share, and membership loyalty. We expect its
operating
performance to remain stable through different underwriting
cycles and
generally to outperform the industry. The negative outlook on
USAA and related
entities reflects our view that the United States'
local-currency rating
constrains our financial strength ratings on insurers.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
USAA Capital Corp.
$250 Million Senior Debt AA+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All
ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public
Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left
column.
