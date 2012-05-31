版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 21:11 BJT

CANADIANIMPERIALBANKOFCOMMERCE/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO May 31 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : * Says dividend payout ratio at midpoint of target range, will be reviewing

dividend for an increase in coming months

