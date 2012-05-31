CANADIANIMPERIALBANKOFCOMMERCE/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
TORONTO May 31 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : * Says dividend payout ratio at midpoint of target range, will be reviewing
dividend for an increase in coming months
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.