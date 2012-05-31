BRIEF - Moody's comments on General Mills

UPDATE 1-High-spirited investors buy U.S. stock funds for 5th week in a row

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 2 Investors piled into riskier assets again in the latest week, pouring cash into U.S.-based funds invested in stocks and bonds girded against inflation, Lipper data showed on Thursday. U.S.-based funds invested in stocks pulled in $7.3 billion during the week ended March 1, a fifth straight week of inflows, while taxable bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, the resear