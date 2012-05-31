版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 22:52 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's may cut Consolidated Container ratings

May 31 Moody's may cut Consolidated Container Co LLC B2 corporate family rating

