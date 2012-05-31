TEXT-Fitch affirms Westar ratings

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Westar and its utility subsidiary Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for both entities is Stable. These rating actions affect $2.375 billion of first mortgage bonds, approximately $248 million of secured variable interest entity debt, $150 million of secured pollution control revenue bonds, and $21.4 million of preferred stock. Key rating factors include: --A generally constructive regulatory environment in Kansas; --Management's focus on core utility operations and transmission projects; --A moderately large capital spending program that includes a significant amount of required environmental upgrades at the utilities' coal-fired power plants. Low Rates and Constructive Regulation: Westar and KGE's low customer rates should mitigate impediments to continued balanced general rate case (GRC) outcomes from the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). Fitch expects cash flows to improve modestly this year, due to the $50 million rate increase that went into effect late April. Westar will be filing an abbreviated rate case by April 2013 in order to begin recovering costs associated with the La Cygne Generating Station's environmental upgrades. Cost Recovery Mechanisms: The KCC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) allow Westar and KGE to use cost-recovery mechanisms for certain expenditures, which decreases regulatory lag and provides stability to the financial profile. Of particular importance are the environmental cost recovery rider (ECRR) and the FERC-approved transmission formula rate, each of which is expected to cover more than 20% of consolidated capex through 2013. The KCC previously ruled against the ECRR being used for environmental capex over the next few years at the La Cygne Generating Station, due to it being jointly-owned by and solely operated by Kansas City Power & Light, a subsidiary of Great Plains Energy Inc. (not rated by Fitch). However, Fitch expects full recovery of the pre-approved capex to be likely through the aforementioned planned abbreviated rate case filing and the utilities' next GRC filing. Other cost recovery mechanisms authorized by the KCC include a retail energy cost adjustment mechanism for fuel and purchased power, and a pension and other post-employment benefits expense tracker. Focus on Utility Operations: Management remains focused on Westar and KGE's core utility operations and has taken efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. Generation, transmission, and environmental projects have been funded with a balanced mix of debt and equity, and the company's capex budget has been structured prudently and spread out over many years so as to mitigate the impact on financial performance. Capex Program Temporarily Depressing Financial Metrics: Fitch expects Westar's consolidated financial metrics to be strained through 2014 due to the EPA-mandated environmental upgrades to some of its coal-fired generating facilities. Total capex is expected to peak in 2013 at approximately $900 million, with the bulk of the environmental spending expected to be completed by 2014. In 2015, Fitch expects capex to return to the recent historical average of roughly $600 million. Fitch anticipates Westar's EBITDA interest coverage to average greater than 4.0 times (x) through 2015. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt is expected to be temporarily depressed at around 15% - 16% through 2014 during this period of heightened capital spending, before starting to recover to stronger levels in 2015. Solid Liquidity: Westar and KGE have a solid liquidity position, and Westar's new commercial paper program should enable the utilities to access the short-term debt markets at attractive rates. The commercial paper is supported by a $730 million revolving credit facility that matures on Sept. 29, 2016 and a $270 million revolving credit facility that matures on Feb. 18, 2015. Subject to lender participation, each of these revolving credit facilities can be extended up to two years and has an accordion feature that would allow for up to $400 million in aggregate of additional borrowing capacity. Ample availability under these facilities, along with the utilities' history of being able to access public equity and debt even during turbulent markets, should give Westar and KGE sufficient financial flexibility in carrying out their construction projects. Rating Linkage Between Westar and KGE: The credit ratings for Westar and KGE are the same, reflecting centralized operations and treasury functions and a consolidated capital structure used for ratemaking. Westar and KGE conduct business under the Westar Energy brand name and have functionally integrated utility operations. KGE relies on Westar for its short-term cash needs, and Westar's revolving credit facilities are collateralized by KGE's first mortgage bond indenture. Furthermore, no regulatory or corporate structures exist to restrict the migration of cash between the two entities. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Westar --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior secured debt at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. KGE --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior secured debt at 'A-'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch plans to withdraw Westar's preferred stock rating upon redemption of the securities, expected to occur on July 1, 2012.