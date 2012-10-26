TEXT-S&P raises Minerva's national scale rating 'brBBB+'

Oct 26 - Overview -- Brazil-based beef producer Minerva S.A. has shown higher-than-expected profits and cash flows in 2012 and its management's commitment to deleverage. The prospects for Brazil's beef industry remain favorable, and Minerva recently announced a share sale to accelerate its debt reduction. -- We are raising our Brazilian national scale issuer credit rating on Minerva to 'brBBB+' from 'brBBB'. -- We are also affirming our 'B+' global scale ratings on the company and revising our outlook on the national and global scale ratings to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the ratings on Minerva during the next 12 months if the company's credit indicators continue to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA consistently of about 3.5x and FFO to debt of roughly 20%. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its Brazilian national scale rating on Minerva S.A. to 'brBBB+' from 'brBBB'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' global scale issuer credit and issue ratings on Minerva and revised the outlook on the global and national scale ratings to positive from stable. Rationale The upgrade and outlook revision reflect Minerva's better-than-anticipated cash generation as a result of its sound operating performance in 2012, and our expectation that the company will deleverage faster. This could occur if the industry's positive trends persist and the recently announced equity offering materializes, since the company would use the proceeds mainly to reduce leverage. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to EBITDA were 10.5% and 6.4x, respectively, improving from 1.2% and 7.4x a year earlier. The company's credit metrics are still weak for the rating category, in our view, but we expect a fast deleveraging trend, with sound operating performance and potential debt repayment. The company's profitability and cash flow measures have surpassed our forecasts. Minerva focuses most of its business on beef and, consequently, it has been benefiting significantly from the favorable operating conditions for beef production in the Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2). We expect this trend to persist for at least the next 12 months to 18 months. The cyclical cattle market has shown higher cattle supply and the average price of cattle for slaughter has declined roughly 10% annually in 2012. Despite this, the price of Brazilian beef has remained relatively stable, since export prices are recovering and domestic demand remains robust, boosting producers' profits and cash flows. We believe that Brazilian beef exports would benefit from elevated international demand, partly because escalating grain prices have resulted in high production costs in countries where cattle are mostly grain-fed (as opposed to Brazil). Nonetheless, we take into account the risks associated with the highly volatile beef industry in our analysis. Minerva has significant exposure to price volatility both in cattle sourcing and sales, as well as to uncontrollable risk factors, such as world trade policies and animal disease outbreaks that could make its operating performance deviate from our base case scenario. In addition to the potential impact favorable market trends could have on Minerva's credit metrics, the company could benefit from using the proceeds from a recently announced equity issuance to pay down debt. On Oct. 19, 2012, Minerva filed to issue 37.5 million shares through a primary equity offering, which could result in a capital inflow of about Brazilian real (R$) 400 million. The company expects to use 65% of the proceeds to reduce its debt with financial institutions. Under our base case scenario, we forecast annual EBITDA of more than R$500 million during the next two years, resulting in an EBITDA margin slightly higher than 10%. We expect that Minerva would use some of its excess cash to pay down debt, which could accelerate the company's deleveraging trend. Consequently, Minerva's credit metrics would rapidly improve, with debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x and FFO to debt of about 20% by year-end 2013. Liquidity We assess Minerva's liquidity as "adequate." We expect that the company's sources of cash will comfortably exceed uses by more than 20% during the next 12 months, thus enabling Minerva to withstand potentially adverse market circumstances while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. The sources of liquidity include cash of R$920.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, and FFO of about R$300 million during the next 12 months, reflecting sound cash flow generation. Cash uses include R$549 million of short-term debt maturities, annual working capital outflows of R$25 million, capital expenditures of about R$100 million during the next 12 months, and the pending cash payment for the agreed acquisition of Paraguay-based Frigomerc S.A. (not rated), which we estimate at about R$50 million. There is sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% without Minerva breaching its 3.5x maximum adjusted net debt to EBITDA incurrence financial covenant. The impact of the Brazilian real depreciation on U.S. dollar-denominated debt is excluded from the financial covenant calculation. We do not give credit to the potential inflow from the share sale in the liquidity analysis. Instead we consider only the sources of cash we believe Minerva could count on even under a stress scenario. However, if the planned equity issuance materializes and, as a result, strengthens Minerva's cash position or is applied to reduce its short-term debt maturities, we could revise our assessment of the company's liquidity to "strong." Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the ratings on Minerva during the next 12 months if the company's credit indicators continue to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA consistently of about 3.5x and FFO to debt of roughly 20%. This could occur if the favorable market trends for Brazilian beef producers persist and Minerva reduces its debt using both the proceeds from the recently announced share sale and its free cash flow generation. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if market trends reverse, if the planned share sale does not materialize, or if the company assumes a more aggressive acquisitive strategy that further depletes its liquidity and makes debt reduction more difficult. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 18, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Minerva S.A. Brazilian Rating Scale brBBB+/Positive/-- brBBB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Minerva S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Minerva Luxemburgo S.A. Minerva Overseas II Ltd. Minerva Overseas Ltd. Senior Unsecured B+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.