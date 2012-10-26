版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 23:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Minerva's national scale rating 'brBBB+'

Oct 26 - Overview
     -- Brazil-based beef producer Minerva S.A. has shown higher-than-expected 
profits and cash flows in 2012 and its management's commitment to deleverage. 
The prospects for Brazil's beef industry remain favorable, and Minerva 
recently announced a share sale to accelerate its debt reduction. 
     -- We are raising our Brazilian national scale issuer credit rating on 
Minerva to 'brBBB+' from 'brBBB'. 
     -- We are also affirming our 'B+' global scale ratings on the company and 
revising our outlook on the national and global scale ratings to positive from 
stable. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the ratings 
on Minerva during the next 12 months if the company's credit indicators 
continue to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA consistently of about 3.5x and FFO 
to debt of roughly 20%. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its Brazilian 
national scale rating on Minerva S.A. to 'brBBB+' from 'brBBB'. At the same 
time, we affirmed our 'B+' global scale issuer credit and issue ratings on 
Minerva and revised the outlook on the global and national scale ratings to 
positive from stable. 

Rationale
The upgrade and outlook revision reflect Minerva's better-than-anticipated 
cash generation as a result of its sound operating performance in 2012, and 
our expectation that the company will deleverage faster. This could occur if 
the industry's positive trends persist and the recently announced equity 
offering materializes, since the company would use the proceeds mainly to 
reduce leverage. 

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, funds from operations (FFO) to debt 
and debt to EBITDA were 10.5% and 6.4x, respectively, improving from 1.2% and 
7.4x a year earlier. The company's credit metrics are still weak for the 
rating category, in our view, but we expect a fast deleveraging trend, with 
sound operating performance and potential debt repayment. 

The company's profitability and cash flow measures have surpassed our 
forecasts. Minerva focuses most of its business on beef and, consequently, it 
has been benefiting significantly from the favorable operating conditions for 
beef production in the Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating 
BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2). We expect this trend to 
persist for at least the next 12 months to 18 months. 

The cyclical cattle market has shown higher cattle supply and the average 
price of cattle for slaughter has declined roughly 10% annually in 2012. 
Despite this, the price of Brazilian beef has remained relatively stable, 
since export prices are recovering and domestic demand remains robust, 
boosting producers' profits and cash flows. We believe that Brazilian beef 
exports would benefit from elevated international demand, partly because 
escalating grain prices have resulted in high production costs in countries 
where cattle are mostly grain-fed (as opposed to Brazil).

Nonetheless, we take into account the risks associated with the highly 
volatile beef industry in our analysis. Minerva has significant exposure to 
price volatility both in cattle sourcing and sales, as well as to 
uncontrollable risk factors, such as world trade policies and animal disease 
outbreaks that could make its operating performance deviate from our base case 
scenario. 

In addition to the potential impact favorable market trends could have on 
Minerva's credit metrics, the company could benefit from using the proceeds 
from a recently announced equity issuance to pay down debt. On Oct. 19, 2012, 
Minerva filed to issue 37.5 million shares through a primary equity offering, 
which could result in a capital inflow of about Brazilian real (R$) 400 
million. The company expects to use 65% of the proceeds to reduce its debt 
with financial institutions. 

Under our base case scenario, we forecast annual EBITDA of more than R$500 
million during the next two years, resulting in an EBITDA margin slightly 
higher than 10%. We expect that Minerva would use some of its excess cash to 
pay down debt, which could accelerate the company's deleveraging trend. 
Consequently, Minerva's credit metrics would rapidly improve, with debt to 
EBITDA of about 3.5x and FFO to debt of about 20% by year-end 2013.

Liquidity
We assess Minerva's liquidity as "adequate." We expect that the company's 
sources of cash will comfortably exceed uses by more than 20% during the next 
12 months, thus enabling Minerva to withstand potentially adverse market 
circumstances while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. 

The sources of liquidity include cash of R$920.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, 
and FFO of about R$300 million during the next 12 months, reflecting sound 
cash flow generation. Cash uses include R$549 million of short-term debt 
maturities, annual working capital outflows of R$25 million, capital 
expenditures of about R$100 million during the next 12 months, and the pending 
cash payment for the agreed acquisition of Paraguay-based Frigomerc S.A. (not 
rated), which we estimate at about R$50 million.

There is sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% 
without Minerva breaching its 3.5x maximum adjusted net debt to EBITDA 
incurrence financial covenant. The impact of the Brazilian real depreciation 
on U.S. dollar-denominated debt is excluded from the financial covenant 
calculation. 

We do not give credit to the potential inflow from the share sale in the 
liquidity analysis. Instead we consider only the sources of cash we believe 
Minerva could count on even under a stress scenario. However, if the planned 
equity issuance materializes and, as a result, strengthens Minerva's cash 
position or is applied to reduce its short-term debt maturities, we could 
revise our assessment of the company's liquidity to "strong." 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the ratings on 
Minerva during the next 12 months if the company's credit indicators continue 
to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA consistently of about 3.5x and FFO to debt 
of roughly 20%. This could occur if the favorable market trends for Brazilian 
beef producers persist and Minerva reduces its debt using both the proceeds 
from the recently announced share sale and its free cash flow generation. 
However, we could revise the outlook to stable if market trends reverse, if 
the planned share sale does not materialize, or if the company assumes a more 
aggressive acquisitive strategy that further depletes its liquidity and makes 
debt reduction more difficult. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 18, 2008
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded 
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                  From
Minerva S.A.
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brBBB+/Positive/--  brBBB/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                  From
Minerva S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--      B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Minerva Luxemburgo S.A.
Minerva Overseas II Ltd.
Minerva Overseas Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐