TEXT-S&P rates BRF Brasil Foods planned notes 'BBB-'

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' rating on BRF Brasil Foods S.A.'s planned senior unsecured
notes due 2022. Its wholly owned subsidiary Sadia S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) will
guarantee irrevocably and unconditionally the notes. A clause in the prospectus
states that once BRF entirely incorporates Sadia, the notes won't have any
guarantor. The rating reflects the credit quality of BRF's consolidated figures
and the new notes' lack of structural subordination to other debt. Our ratings
on BRF reflect its satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial
profile, and adequate liquidity.
The notes issuance is part of BRF's liability management to improve its
capital structure, through the extension of short-term maturities, reduction
of refinancing needs, and lowering of interest rates. BRF's cash position of
R$2.1 billion, backed by an undrawn revolving credit facility of $500 million
and expected cash generation to exceed R$2.5 billion, compares favorably with
short-term maturities of R$3.8 billion (including derivatives), part of which
has been rolled over consistently. The stronger cash and lower short-term
maturities will also work as a cushion against increasing volatility of natura
export sales, which account for about 30% of BRF's sales.
RATINGS LIST
BRF Brasil Foods S.A.
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB-
