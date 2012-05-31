版本:
TEXT-S&P rates BRF Brasil Foods planned notes 'BBB-'

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' rating on BRF Brasil Foods S.A.'s planned senior unsecured
notes due 2022. Its wholly owned subsidiary Sadia S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) will
guarantee irrevocably and unconditionally the notes. A clause in the prospectus
states that once BRF entirely incorporates Sadia, the notes won't have any
guarantor. The rating reflects the credit quality of BRF's consolidated figures
and the new notes' lack of structural subordination to other debt. Our ratings
on BRF reflect its satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial
profile, and adequate liquidity. 	
 	
The notes issuance is part of BRF's liability management to improve its 	
capital structure, through the extension of short-term maturities, reduction 	
of refinancing needs, and lowering of interest rates. BRF's cash position of 	
R$2.1 billion, backed by an undrawn revolving credit facility of $500 million 	
and expected cash generation to exceed R$2.5 billion, compares favorably with 	
short-term maturities of R$3.8 billion (including derivatives), part of which 	
has been rolled over consistently. The stronger cash and lower short-term 	
maturities will also work as a cushion against increasing volatility of natura 	
export sales, which account for about 30% of BRF's sales. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
BRF Brasil Foods S.A.	
  Senior unsecured notes due 2022           BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

