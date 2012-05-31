TEXT-S&P raises Allergan short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings, as they relate to liquidity. -- Considering U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device company Allergan Inc.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria. -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's diversified product portfolio and historically conservative balance sheet. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term rating on Irvine, Calif.-based Allergan Inc. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Allergan's exceptional liquidity. The long-term rating on Allergan was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Irvine, Calif.-based specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device company Allergan Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk profile, and "minimal" financial risk profile, per our definition. We are modifying the business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory," given Allergan's demonstrated ability to retain market share in its key neurotoxin and glaucoma franchises. The company holds leading positions in specialty pharmaceutical (83% of 2011 sales) and medical products (17%) markets, with minimal competitive threats. It has good product and geographic diversity. Although there is some product concentration in Botox (30% of sales), end use is split 51/49 between therapeutic indications and cosmetic uses, and approved therapeutic indications continue to receive regulatory approvals. Risks include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity. We expect revenue growth in the high-single digits, superior to mid single digit for the health care industry, mostly driven by volume. We believe that volume growth will reflect census demand for pharmaceuticals (mid to high single digits), new Botox therapeutic indications, geographic expansion, and market share gains as next generation products are introduced, such as silicone breast implants (with imaging technology in partnership with Canfield Imaging Systems), Juvederm Voluma, and extended applications for Latisse. We believe that EBITDA margins will be stable or improve modestly as product mix, operating leverage, and retail pharmaceutical price increases, slightly outweigh global health care cost containment measures and competitive pressures on aesthetic, cash pay products. Performance has been resilient post recession, particularly given the discretionary nature of aesthetics products. Furthermore, the company has weathered generic pharmaceutical threats with successful next generation products, such as Lumigan 0.01%, Alphagan P 0.1% and Combigan. We believe the company will continue its conservative financial policies and maintain a minimal risk financial profile. Allergan has solid product and geographic diversity. Allergan has a broad product portfolio; it focuses on pharmaceutical treatments for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty areas. A robust new product pipeline of product enhancements and expanded indications should enable the company to continue this trend. The company is geographically diverse, with revenues split 60/40 between the U.S. and international markets. Its payor mix is also varied, with about 60% of its products covered by insurance, and about 40% cash pay. Allergan holds leading market positions in all of its product lines. It is one of the largest players in the niche eye-care pharmaceuticals market, and its focus on the category enables it to successfully compete against much larger players, such as such as Alcon Laboratories Inc./Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Bausch & Lomb Inc. Ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, part of specialty pharmaceuticals, accounted for 47% of total sales in 2011. Allergan has successfully implemented product lifecycle management strategies as key drugs lost patent protection and faced generic competition. Botox, Allergan's largest single product, is a purified neurotoxin complex that controls muscle spasms; sales of Botox are split 51% for therapeutic use and 49% for cosmetic indications. We expect steady growth in Botox' therapeutic markets spurred by regulatory approvals in new geographies and expanded indications, such as the FDA approval for the treatment of chronic migraines in October 2010, and for treatment of neurogenic overactive bladder in August 2011. This first-in-class product holds a dominant share of the U.S. market and a global market share of about 80%. Competitors include Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. (Dysport for cosmetic use in the U.S.) and Ipsen (Dysport for therapeutic use in the U.S.). Allergan is one of only two U.S. manufacturers of breast implants, holding a worldwide market share of over 40%. Only the company's urologics and obesity intervention business segments, which accounted for 5% of 2011 sales, are continuing to experience weakness; sales of Lap-Band, for obesity treatment, continue to sharply decline as a result of high insurance copayments. Allergan's strategy is to focus its sales and marketing efforts on physician specialists as opposed to general practitioners. It has been very successful with direct-to-consumer campaigns, and also, had great flexibility to cut back advertising (and preserve EBITDA margins) as a countermeasure to the recession. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% for 2011 is at the high end of medical device companies, and compares favorably with pharmaceutical companies. At 1x, adjust debt leverage is already minimal. Allergan's large cash balance - including short term investments - of $2.46 billion (half held in the U.S.), provides some cushion to ongoing legal challenges and government investigations. In 2010, Allergan made a $594 million payment to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle the government investigation regarding off-label use of Botox for certain therapeutic indications over the 2000-2005 period. Liquidity Our short-term rating on Allergan is 'A-1+'. We believe Allergan has "exceptional" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash, revolver availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three years. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%. -- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- We believe Allergan would not breach its debt leverage covenants in the event of a 50% revenue decline. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank relationships and, generally, a high standing in credit markets. The company has a $600 million commercial paper program backed by an $800 million revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016; EBITDA covenant cushion is ample. On March. 31, 2012, it a had full availability on the revolver, no commercial paper outstanding, $20 million of borrowings under its real estate mortgage, $63 million in borrowings outstanding under various foreign bank facilities, and $25 million of borrowings under its medium-term note program (which matured and was paid in April 2012). Cash from operations was $1.15 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 relative to only $135 million of capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software. We expect tuck-in acquisitions to be of modest size and funded with internally generated cash. Outlook Our rating outlook on Allergan is stable. The company has expanded and diversified its product portfolio through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions while maintaining a historically conservative balance sheet. Although we do not anticipate significant shifts in market share, we view Botox as representing modest product concentration. We do not believe that revenues or margins would decline sufficiently to precipitate a downgrade. Rather, a change in financial policy that would cause adjusted debt leverage to increase to 1.5x on a sustained basis would be a more likely trigger. We expect any collaborations and acquisitions to be midsized and financed with internally generated cash. An unexpected, material debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program could result in a downgrade. Alternatively, increasing scale and product diversification, allowing the company to improve to the upper end of the strong business risk profile category or to reach an "excellent" business risk profile, could result in an upgrade. Related Criteria And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008