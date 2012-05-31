TEXT-S&P raises Becton Dickinson's short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings related to liquidity.
-- Considering U.S.-based multinational medical products manufacturer
Becton Dickinson's exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating
on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.
-- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Becton Dickinson will
maintain its financial risk at a level that we consider "modest," according to
our criteria.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
rating on Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) to
'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria
for
the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, and BD's exceptional
liquidity.
The long-term rating on BD was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) reflect the multinational, medical
products manufacturer's strong business risk profile, characterized by its
diversity and large scale. These factors effectively position BD to contend
with competitive developments in medical technology. The "modest" financial
risk profile (according to our criteria) reflects our expectation that BD will
conduct significant share repurchases on an ongoing basis, but within a debt
leverage parameter of about 2x.
BD's diversity, a key aspect of its "strong" business risk profile,
contributes to our expectation that it will post low-to mid-single-digit
constant-currency revenue increases in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013. We expect
the growth of its Medical and Diagnostics segments will keep pace with the
gain, and outshine very limited organic expansion in the relatively small
Biosciences segment. Our base case incorporates low-single-digit growth in
U.S. health spending, and flat expenditures for research, because of academic
and government budgetary pressures. We expect international revenues (57% of
the company's total) to benefit from increasing participation in emerging
markets. This provides an offset to the dampening effect posed by economic
travails in some European countries. BD's geographic diversification
We expect near-mid-single-digit growth in the medical business (about one-half
of corporate revenues) to about evenly reflect modest price and volume
increases. Amidst global economic crosscurrents, demand from BD's customers is
bolstered by the largely essential services they provide. The client list is
broad, including hospitals, pharmacies, and public health agencies that
purchase needles, syringes, intravenous catheters, and other medical staples.
We expect growth to be aided by newer devices, such as those in the areas of
pre-fillable drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical companies, and pen
needles for self-injecting insulin.
We expect revenues in the diagnostics segment (more than one-quarter of the
corporate total) to grow at a rate similar to that for medical products. Our
base-case scenario indicates relatively steady demand by hospitals,
laboratories, blood banks, and physician offices for equipment and supplies
for blood collection and culturing. This should be supplemented by tuck-in
acquisitions and new products for the detection of infectious diseases and
cancer. We also believe international diagnostic growth prospects are aided by
the demand for safety products. This could allow the diagnostics segment's
overseas revenues to soon approach the size of those in the U.S.
Through fiscal 2013, we expect the biosciences segment (less than one-fifth of
revenues) to post only slight revenue improvement. Expansion of this segment's
international operations is offsetting declines in the U.S., and we do not
foresee a change in this trend, because of ongoing government budgetary
pressures. Muted U.S. research demand is promoting intensified price
competition for generally high-margined life science reagents. We expect the
planned sale of much of BD's lab ware business by year-end will reduce the
importance of the bioscience segment, paring its activities to cell analysis
alone. However, the effect of the disposition on BD's overall revenues and
business risk will be minor.
High barriers to entry tied to BD's large scale also are key to our assessment
of its business risk profile as strong. Its well-established positions in
global markets provide advantages in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. R&D
spending (6% of revenues) supports a broad patent portfolio, and helps BD
address technology developments. Immediate effects from competitive
technologies are mitigated by largely recurring revenue streams from
high-volume, consumable products. The throughput helps drive down per-unit
production costs, aiding manufacturing efficiency. BD's global distribution
capability levers its research and production, demonstrated by the
double-digit growth of its safety-engineered products. BD's scale advantages
contribute to EBITDA margins in excess of 30%, about in line with the
profitability of Baxter International, another large, global medical products
company with a strong business risk profile.
We expect BD's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA margin to be pressured by costs
related to an upgrade of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. We
expect the margin decline from fiscal 2011's 31.7% adjusted figure to be less
than 100 basis points, aided by operating improvements. We believe adjusted
EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 could rise back above 31%, if shared service
initiatives and the leveraging of recent emerging market investments, outweigh
an increase in ERP spending and a $60 million (pretax) impact from a
legislated 2.3% U.S. medical device excise tax.
We expect a dip in EBITDA this year and a rise in debt to keep leverage at
approximately 2x, indicating a modest financial risk profile. Our base case
assumes EBITDA will improve in fiscal 2013 on revenue and margin increases.
Still, we believe that, while BD can generate annual discretionary cash flow
in excess of $800 million, it will use those funds and possibly some of its
large cash balance for tuck-in acquisitions and share repurchases, rather than
for debt reduction, limiting prospects for more than a modest decline in
leverage. In fiscal 2011, acquisitions and stock buybacks were approximately
$2 billion. Through the first half of fiscal 2012, BD completed two-thirds of
the $1.5 billion share repurchase program it announced in November 2011. We
believe the sale of the lab ware business should generate $500 million in net
proceeds by the end of 2012, only partly offsetting much larger discretionary
expenditures.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on BD is revised to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based upon its
exceptional liquidity and our recently-revised criteria. Our view of BD's
liquidity profile incorporates the following:
-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash and discretionary cash
flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three years. This includes
dividends, but excludes acquisitions and share repurchases, which we view as
more discretionary.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 50%.
-- We believe EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and 2013 will average $2.5 billion
annually. Our base case also assumes that discretionary cash flow approaches
$800 million annually, after annual capital expenditures (approximately $650
million) and dividends (exceeding $350 million).
-- As of March 31, 2012, BD had $2.1 billion of cash and short-term
investments; we tax-effect international holdings for liquidity purposes.
-- We assume BD will refinance its debt as it matures. The first material
maturity is $206 million of notes in April 2013.
-- BD has a new $1 billion syndicated credit facility that expires in
May, 2017. It supports a commercial paper program under which $200 million was
outstanding on March 31, 2012.
-- We believe BD can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.
-- We believe it has well-established bank relationships and solid access
to capital markets.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Becton Dickinson reflects expectations that it
will maintain a modest financial risk profile. .Low- to mid-single-digit
revenue growth over the next few years will be driven by new product
introductions, stable to improving prices, tuck-in acquisitions, and
geographic expansion. We believe BD will maintain a conservative balance sheet
and pursue modest-sized acquisitions. As a result of an acceleration of share
repurchase activity, we expect adjusted debt leverage to be between 1.5x and
2x.
However, if debt leverage increases meaningfully (to over 2x without
expectations of rapid improvement), either because of substantial
debt-financed acquisitions, greater-than-expected stock buybacks, or an
unexpected decline in EBITDA in the coming year, we could lower our rating. A
5% revenue decline and 400 basis point EBITDA margin contraction would push
adjusted debt leverage to near 2.5x. We believe a rating upgrade is unlikely,
barring an unexpected reversal in BD's more aggressive financial posture,
evidenced by the substantial increase in share repurchase activity. Still,
high-single-digit growth and margin improvement of 100 basis points for
several consecutive years could result in an upgrade, if we believe adjusted
debt leverage would remain near 1x.
Ratings List
Becton Dickinson & Co.
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
Upgraded
To From
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
Rating affirmed
Senior Unsecured A+
