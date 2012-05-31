TEXT-S&P revises Bristol-Myers Squibb short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to
liquidity.
-- Considering U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb's
exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to
'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.
-- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving operating
performance and a strong financial risk profile for the rating, which provides
some cushion for the expiration of key patents.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
rating on New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS). to 'A-1+' from
'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the
linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as BMS's exceptional
liquidity. The long-term rating on BMS was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) reflect Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that, despite sales losses and margin
compression driven by patent expirations, the financial risk profile of this
mid-sized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain "modest" for the next two
years, given very low current leverage. Our view of BMS' business risk profile
as "strong" considers its well-established position in the high-margin,
patent-protected market for prescription drugs and recent new product
development successes. The key uncertainty facing BMS--unlikely to affect our
strong assessment--is the extent to which its diverse pharmaceutical product
portfolio and new product introductions will offset losses from an imminent
patent cliff. We believe BMS will use its substantial financial resources to
continue acquiring products, such as the recent $2.5 billion acquisition of
Inhibitex Inc. Despite this acquisition, we expect BMS to remain essentially
unleveraged in 2012, giving partial credit to its substantial reserves of cash
and investments.
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario
-- We believe BMS will face revenue declines of around 15% in 2012 and 4%
in 2013. As expected, generic competition has rapidly developed to $7 billion
Plavix, following its May 17, 2012 patent expiration. The Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved generics from seven companies, so far. By
year-end 2012, we expect over 90% of the market will be taken by generics.
Although a less-important product, with only about $950 million of sales, the
patent expiration of Avapro/Avalide is also contributing to the revenue
decline. We believe sales of newer products, which are growing at double-digit
rates, will offset approximately one-third of these losses.
-- Despite this revenue contraction, we expect BMS to maintain or
slightly increase R&D spending over the next two years. Accordingly, EBITDA
margins should decline to about 25% during this period, well below the mid-30%
range seen over the last few years, but still a level that exceeds the
majority of industrial issuers. EBITDA at the trough should still be in excess
of $4 billion.
-- These still-strong margins, limited internal capital needs and a
dividend that we expect to be relatively stable combine to produce
discretionary cash flow that will remain close to $1 billion for the next two
years, providing substantial capacity to pursue moderate-sized acquisitions
while maintaining debt to EBITDA well under 2x, the guideline maximum for a
modest financial risk profile.
BMS benefits from a diverse product portfolio that has strong positions in the
oncology, cardiovascular, and virology markets which will continue
post-Plavix. In 2013, we believe BMS will have at least seven drugs with sales
in excess of $1 billion each, with five generating double-digit growth. The
largest-selling product at that time will be Abilify, an atypical
antipsychotic co-marketed with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. of Japan, with
sales of $2.4 billion.
The stable of strongly growing products in the near term reflects a recent
period of new drug development success. Over the past five years, BMS launched
six new products, of which we expect four will address large markets. However,
the product with perhaps the greatest potential, Eliquis, was just launched
last year in Europe and is awaiting approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA). This treatment for thrombotic embolisms and the
prevention of stroke appears, from disclosed clinical studies, to be safer and
more effective than the current, very aged treatment. Co-developed with Pfizer
Inc., we believe Eliquis could reach $3.5 billion in sales in five years.
Financial metrics are now quite strong for BMS' modest financial risk profile.
As of March 31, 2012, BMS had no net debt; the February 2012 $2.5 billion
acquisition of Inhibitex Inc. was funded from cash reserves. Even with the
acquisition, cash reserves continued to exceed debt. We expect BMS to continue
using at least a portion of this excess financial cushion for
shareholder-friendly or business-bolstering actions.
Liquidity
We view BMS's liquidity as exceptional, and supportive of our 'A-1+'
commercial paper rating. Sources of cash likely will exceed mandatory uses of
cash over the next two to three years. Relevant aspects of BMS's liquidity are:
-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the
next two to three years.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to
continue to exceed uses.
-- There are no financial covenants in its credit agreement.
-- With an ample cash balance and largely undrawn $1.5 billion revolving
credit facility, we believe BMS could absorb, without refinancing, any
high-impact, low-probability events.
-- In our assessment, BMS has well-established, solid relationships with
banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and readily available
investments of $8.6 billion. BMS also has access to a revolving credit
facility of $1.5 billion, which expires in September 2016, but is extendible.
BMS generates discretionary cash flows of about $2.0 billion annually, but we
expect will be reduced by about at least one-half in 2012. The largest
recurring call on cash is the dividend paid to shareholders, totaling $2.3
billion in 2011. Because of quarter-to-quarter variations, the payment of this
dividend sometimes exceeds a quarter's free cash generation. There are no
significant near-term debt maturities or postretirement funding obligations.
The earliest maturity is a $597 million notes issue due in 2013.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Bristol-Myers Squibb is stable. While facing a
significant revenue loss, we believe this will be temporary, based on the
continued growth of older franchises and the strong showing by its faster
growing new products. Moreover, the financial profile is quite strong for the
rating, enabling either measured acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions
during this period of revenue contraction. Cash use that could increase
leverage to over 2x on a sustained basis would likely lead to a downgrade,
particularly if combined with a significant product challenge. Conversely,
although the near-term expectation for a ratings upgrade is minimal, given the
loss of revenues, we could raise our ratings if BMS sustains its strong
current operating performance, supported by conservative financial strategies,
and manages to keep the leverage below 1.0x on a consistent basis.
Ratings List
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
Upgraded
To From
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured A+
