TEXT-S&P raises McKesson short-term rating to 'A-1'

Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to liquidity. -- Considering U.S.-based drug distributor McKesson Corp.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1' from 'A-2', based on the new criteria. -- We are also affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong cash flow, which allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly weakening its financial risk profile. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term rating on San Francisco, Calif.-based distributor McKesson Corp. to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as McKesson's exceptional liquidity. The long-term rating on McKesson was affirmed at 'A-'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of McKesson's business risk profile as "satisfactory" given the company's leading position in a very stable industry and its financial risk profile as "modest" given its strong credit metrics and exceptional liquidity. The ratings also reflect our expectation for low single digit revenue growth in fiscal 2013, in line with our expectations for the pharmaceutical distribution industry. We believe revenues will be hurt by the conversion of branded drugs to generic, but expect this to help operating margins. We project a 10-basis-point annual improvement in margin beginning in fiscal 2013. McKesson has industry-leading margins, largely because of its higher-margin technology solutions business. The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the term) reflects its important position as one of the three largest drug distributors, diversified customer and supplier mixes, high barriers to entry in its industry, favorable demographics, and an increase in the usage of more profitable generic drugs. It also reflects McKesson's narrow margins and competition from AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) and Cardinal Health Inc. The three companies are about 90% of the entire drug wholesaling sector, which, in turn, distributes the vast majority of drugs dispensed in the U.S. McKesson's operating profits are more diverse than ABC and Cardinal Health, but it is not significant enough to warrant an improvement in our assessment of business risk over the other large distributors. McKesson's Technology Solutions business accounted for 14% of adjusted operating profits for fiscal 2012. We believe that, while this business provides diversity, it is also somewhat more exposed to a weak U.S. economy. However, its performance was very stable during the past three fiscal years, likely related to the recurring nature of maintenance and service revenues. As is typical for the industry, distribution margins are very thin. We believe that McKesson should maintain or improve margins, drawing on the cost efficiencies associated with its massive scale and the increasing proportion of generic drugs in its delivery mix. McKesson generally has a well-diversified customer base: Its two largest customers accounted for 16% (CVS Caremark Corp.) and 10% (Rite Aid Corp. of fiscal 2012 revenues, respectively; its 10 largest customers were 52%. This diversity reduces the risk of large contract losses. McKesson's financial risk profile is "modest" (according to our criteria), partly defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2.0x and funds from operations to adjusted debt of 45%-60%. As of March 31, 2012, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 1.6x, and expected to remain less than 2x. Funds from operations to total lease-adjusted debt are 53%. The credit metrics provide some flexibility for variations in operating margins, acquisitions, and share repurchases. Within the context of the current rating, we believe McKesson has successfully balanced its financial risk profile with its acquisition strategy and share repurchase programs. Liquidity Our short-term credit rating on McKesson is 'A-1'. We view its liquidity as exceptional, with sources of cash likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of McKesson's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x. -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012 included cash on hand of $3.1 billion. -- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust at more than $2 billion in fiscal 2013; the company generated nearly $3 billion of operating cash flow in fiscal 2012. -- We expect McKesson to maintain significant availability under its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility maturing in September 2016. -- The company also has a $1.35 billion receivable securitization facility due in May 2012, undrawn as of March 31, 2012, which we expect will be renewed. -- We expect operating performance to remain well above covenant levels and we expect ongoing access to capital markets to accommodate maturing debt. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of about $400 million. -- We also expect McKesson to maintain its liquidity while making share repurchases and acquisitions. -- The balance sheet remains very liquid; cash, inventory, and accounts receivable are a substantial percentage of assets. Outlook Our rating outlook on McKesson is stable. The company's strong cash flow allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly weakening its financial profile. We expect McKesson to maintain its "modest" financial risk profile and remain resilient in the face of the weak U.S. economy. A major change in financial policy resulting in a debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program that increased debt leverage to a level beyond 2x for two years or more could prompt a ratings downgrade; as of March 31, 2012, McKesson would need to add roughly $1.4 billion of debt without any additional EBITDA to reach a 2x ratio. We view a ratings upgrade as unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the company's narrow focus and reliance on its distribution business. Ratings List McKesson Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2 Upgraded To From Commercial Paper A-1 A-2 Ratings Affirmed Senior Unsecured A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.