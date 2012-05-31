版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 00:18 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises McKesson short-term rating to 'A-1'

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding 	
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to 	
liquidity.	
     -- Considering U.S.-based drug distributor McKesson Corp.'s exceptional 	
liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1' from 	
'A-2', based on the new criteria.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong cash flow, which 	
allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly 	
weakening its financial risk profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 	
rating on San Francisco, Calif.-based distributor McKesson Corp. to
'A-1' from 'A-2'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria
for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as McKesson's 	
exceptional liquidity.	
	
The long-term rating on McKesson was affirmed at 'A-'. The rating outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of 	
McKesson's business risk profile as "satisfactory" given the company's leading 	
position in a very stable industry and its financial risk profile as "modest" 	
given its strong credit metrics and exceptional liquidity. The ratings also 	
reflect our expectation for low single digit revenue growth in fiscal 2013, in 	
line with our expectations for the pharmaceutical distribution industry. We 	
believe revenues will be hurt by the conversion of branded drugs to generic, 	
but expect this to help operating margins. We project a 10-basis-point annual 	
improvement in margin beginning in fiscal 2013. McKesson has industry-leading 	
margins, largely because of its higher-margin technology solutions business.	
	
The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the term) 	
reflects its important position as one of the three largest drug distributors, 	
diversified customer and supplier mixes, high barriers to entry in its 	
industry, favorable demographics, and an increase in the usage of more 	
profitable generic drugs. It also reflects McKesson's narrow margins and 	
competition from AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) and Cardinal Health Inc. The 	
three companies are about 90% of the entire drug wholesaling sector, which, in 	
turn, distributes the vast majority of drugs dispensed in the U.S.	
	
McKesson's operating profits are more diverse than ABC and Cardinal Health, 	
but it is not significant enough to warrant an improvement in our assessment 	
of business risk over the other large distributors. McKesson's Technology 	
Solutions business accounted for 14% of adjusted operating profits for fiscal 	
2012. We believe that, while this business provides diversity, it is also 	
somewhat more exposed to a weak U.S. economy. However, its performance was 	
very stable during the past three fiscal years, likely related to the 	
recurring nature of maintenance and service revenues. 	
	
As is typical for the industry, distribution margins are very thin. We believe 	
that McKesson should maintain or improve margins, drawing on the cost 	
efficiencies associated with its massive scale and the increasing proportion 	
of generic drugs in its delivery mix. McKesson generally has a 	
well-diversified customer base: Its two largest customers accounted for 16% 	
(CVS Caremark Corp.) and 10% (Rite Aid Corp. of fiscal 2012 revenues, 	
respectively; its 10 largest customers were 52%. This diversity reduces the 	
risk of large contract losses.	
	
McKesson's financial risk profile is "modest" (according to our criteria), 	
partly defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2.0x and funds from 	
operations to adjusted debt of 45%-60%. As of March 31, 2012, total adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA was 1.6x, and expected to remain less than 2x. Funds from 	
operations to total lease-adjusted debt are 53%. The credit metrics provide 	
some flexibility for variations in operating margins, acquisitions, and share 	
repurchases. Within the context of the current rating, we believe McKesson has 	
successfully balanced its financial risk profile with its acquisition strategy 	
and share repurchase programs.	
Liquidity	
Our short-term credit rating on McKesson is 'A-1'. We view its liquidity as 	
exceptional, with sources of cash likely to exceed mandatory uses over the 	
next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of McKesson's liquidity are:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x.	
     -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012 included cash on hand of 	
$3.1 billion.	
     -- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust at more than $2 billion 	
in fiscal 2013; the company generated nearly $3 billion of operating cash flow 	
in fiscal 2012.	
     -- We expect McKesson to maintain significant availability under its 	
undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility maturing in September 2016.	
     -- The company also has a $1.35 billion receivable securitization 	
facility due in May 2012, undrawn as of March 31, 2012, which we expect will 	
be renewed.	
     -- We expect operating performance to remain well above covenant levels 	
and we expect ongoing access to capital markets to accommodate maturing debt.	
     -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of about $400 	
million.	
     -- We also expect McKesson to maintain its liquidity while making share 	
repurchases and acquisitions. 	
     -- The balance sheet remains very liquid; cash, inventory, and accounts 	
receivable are a substantial percentage of assets.	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on McKesson is stable. The company's strong cash flow 	
allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly 	
weakening its financial profile. We expect McKesson to maintain its "modest" 	
financial risk profile and remain resilient in the face of the weak U.S. 	
economy. A major change in financial policy resulting in a debt-financed 	
acquisition or share repurchase program that increased debt leverage to a 	
level beyond 2x for two years or more could prompt a ratings downgrade; as of 	
March 31, 2012, McKesson would need to add roughly $1.4 billion of debt 	
without any additional EBITDA to reach a 2x ratio. We view a ratings upgrade 	
as unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the company's narrow focus and 	
reliance on its distribution business.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
McKesson Corp.	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 A-/Stable/A-1      A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Commercial Paper                        A-1                A-2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

