TEXT-S&P raises Stryker's short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding 	
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to 	
liquidity.	
     -- Considering U.S.-based multi-national medical products manufacturer 	
Stryker Corp.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on 	
the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's track record of making 	
niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of 	
its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 	
rating on Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker Corp. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.
This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage
between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Stryker's exceptional
liquidity.	
	
The long-term rating on Stryker was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Stryker reflect our expectations for mid-single-digit revenue 	
growth in 2012. We believe 1% to 2% declines in pricing will partly offset 	
mid-single-digit volume growth in the company's reconstructive division in 	
2012. We expect mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the company's 	
MedSurg division, and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in its 	
neurotechnology and spine division. Pricing pressure continues to reduce gross 	
margins, and our base case scenario assumes a 100-basis-point reduction in 	
2012 gross margin. 	
	
Our ratings also reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile 	
and "minimal" financial risk profile. The business risk profile reflects the 	
company's solid positions and broad product offerings in the relatively stable 	
orthopedic implants and medical and surgical equipment industries; Stryker 	
generally holds at least a No. 3 position in its markets. The business risk 	
profile also reflects some concentration in orthopedic implants and related 	
devices (specifically for hips and knees), which exposes it to potential 	
changes in medical protocols, technology obsolescence, and pricing pressures. 	
Given the increasing efforts by the government and insurance payors to reduce 	
costs in the health care system--as well as the highly profitable nature of 	
orthopedic products--Stryker's products could experience increased pricing 	
pressure beyond our base case. Although recalls are also a threat, the 	
company's product diversity relative to peers lessens their impact, and as a 	
result, are not a factor in our base case scenario.	
	
Market shares for Stryker's products (particularly hip and knee replacements) 	
tend to be stable, because physicians generally prefer not to switch from 	
familiar products; we expect this trend of stability to continue. Pricing in 	
the industry has generally been flat to slightly down, and we expect pricing 	
declines of 1% to 2% in the near term because hospital customers have become 	
more aggressive in negotiating price. We expect increasing volumes to spur the 	
majority of the company's expansion, as the aging population (less than 2% 	
growth annually) and an improvement in the global economy could propel growth 	
over the medium to long term. In fact, our baseline forecast assumes annual 	
increases of approximately 1.5% in U.S. payroll employment in 2012 and 2013. 	
	
The company's Medsurg division, which has the greatest concentration of 	
capital sales, grew 11% constant currency in 2011 and we expect capital sales 	
to remain strong in 2012. Sales of beds and other capital goods are 	
particularly sensitive to hospitals' capital budgets. In 2009, the weak global 	
economy reduced demand for Stryker's capital goods, such as hospital beds, but 	
sales rebounded in 2010 and 2011. 	
	
We believe Stryker has moderate diversity in its class of products and 	
geography, better than competitors Zimmer Holdings Inc. and Biomet Inc. 	
Stryker's large, stable sales force is a key factor in its long-standing 	
relationships with its customers. Furthermore, its relatively broad product 	
portfolio appeals to group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery 	
networks (an important customer base). The company's international sales 	
provide some diversity and reduce the risk from changes in any one market. 	
	
We expect Stryker to maintain its conservative financial policies, and 	
consequently, its minimal financial risk profile. The company's ability to 	
generate strong cash flow has enabled it to make midsize acquisitions and 	
invest in its organic growth, while operating with little debt. As of Mar. 31, 	
2012, Stryker's debt to EBITDA was 0.8x, and its funds from operations (FFO) 	
to debt was 93%. We believe that these credit ratios are appropriate for a 	
minimal financial risk profile, and they have remained at least this strong 	
for more than five years. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Stryker's liquidity as "exceptional," with sources of cash that will 	
exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects 	
of Stryker's liquidity include:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x.	
     -- Sources of liquidity included cash, cash equivalents, and short-term 	
investments of $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, and the company generated 	
$1.4 billion of operating cash flow during 2011.	
     -- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust in 2012, at about $1.5 	
billion.	
     -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its 	
undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2013.	
     -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of more than 	
$200 million.	
     -- We expect Stryker to maintain its liquidity while making share 	
repurchases and acquisitions. The company repurchased $622 million of its 	
shares in 2011.	
     -- Acquisition activity has generally been modest; the $1.5 billion 	
Boston Scientific acquisition in 2011 was an unusually large acquisition for 	
Stryker.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on Stryker is stable. We expect it to continue making 	
niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of 	
its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk. Given the company's 	
very low debt, we believe that a downgrade based on weakened credit metrics 	
from revenue and margin declines is unlikely. Therefore, we believe that a 	
downgrade would probably depend upon a change in financial policy. We would 	
likely lower the rating if Stryker were to make debt-financed acquisitions or 	
share repurchases that brought its lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 	
1.5x or its FFO to lease-adjusted debt to less than 60% for an extended period 	
of time. Stryker would need to add roughly $1.8 billion of debt with no 	
offsetting EBITDA to reach 1.5x debt to EBITDA. An upgrade is unlikely in the 	
foreseeable future, given Stryker's relative product concentration in 	
orthopedic implants and related products.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Stryker Corp.	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 A+/Stable/A-1+     A+/Stable/A-1	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Commercial Paper                        A-1+               A-1	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Senior Unsecured                        A+                 	
	
	
