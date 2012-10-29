CORRECTED-TEXT-S&P says Validus Holdings rtg unaffected by CFO resignation

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(Corrects headline to CFO from CEO)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Oct. 25, 2012, announcement by Validus Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) of the resignation of its CFO, Jeff Consolino, in February 2013 will not affect the ratings on Validus. Mr. Consolino will be taking an executive position with American Financial Group Inc. He will be replaced by the current chief accounting officer, Jeff Sangster, as the new CFO; and current director John Hendrickson as the director of strategy, risk management, and corporate development. Both Messrs. Sangster and Hendrickson have been involved with Validus nearly since its formation. Mr. Consolino will be nominated for a position on the board of directors at the end of this month, continuing his relationship with the company (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.