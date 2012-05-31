TEXT-S&P on Reassure America Life Insurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Swiss Re Ltd. (not rated) has signed an agreement to sell much of its U.S. Admin Re operations, including Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC), to Jackson National Life Insurance Co. (AA/Stable/A-1+). -- As a result, we are placing our 'AA-' rating on REALIC on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- In addition, we are revising our assessment of Algemene Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V. (ALHM) under our group methodology; we now consider this entity to be "nonstrategic" to Swiss Re under our criteria. We are thus lowering the rating on ALHM to 'A-'. The outlook is stable. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC) on CreditWatch with developing implications. At the same time, we lowered our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Algemene Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V. (ALHM) to 'A-' from 'AA-'. The outlook on ALHM is stable. Rationale The Swiss Re group has signed an agreement to sell much of its U.S. Admin Re operations to Jackson National Life Insurance Co. (JNL; AA/Stable/A-1+), which is "core" to Prudential PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) as our criteria defines the term. Of the rated Admin Re entities affected, Swiss Re plans to sell REALIC and keep ALHM. The CreditWatch listing on REALIC reflects its potential sale to JNL. Upon completion of the sale, we will determine REALIC's status within the JNL group and the broader Prudential group. If REALIC's in-force business is transferred to JNL, this could be positive for the policyholders, who would benefit from the 'AA' financial strength rating on JNL. If we consider REALIC to be "strategically important" (SI) to JNL, we could affirm our rating on REALIC. Alternatively, if we consider REALIC to be "nonstrategic," we could lower our rating by up to three notches. We downgraded ALHM because we now consider the company to be nonstrategic, rather than core, under our group methodology criteria. The sale of REALIC, and Swiss Re's recent focus on unlocking capital from within the group, highlights a more transactional approach and wider strategic options for the Admin Re business unit, compared with other parts of the group. ALHM is not currently writing any new business, and comprises less than 1% of group liabilities and equity. Therefore, considering its small size, position in run off, and limited current role within the group structure, we have assigned it a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+' and consider it nonstrategic to Swiss Re. We are incorporating one notch of group support, taking into account Swiss Re's stated intent to grow the Admin Re book in continental Europe, in which ALHM could play a strategic part by providing a platform for accessing continental European blocks of business. Despite REALIC's proposed sale, and the downgrade of ALHM, we continue to believe that the Admin Re business unit remains important to Swiss Re's group strategy. We expect Admin Re to continue to execute new transactions. CreditWatch Over the next 90 days, we will evaluate REALIC's position within the JNL group, and if necessary determine its SACP, to resolve its CreditWatch placement. We do not anticipate rating it higher than 'AA' or lower than 'A-'. Outlook The stable outlook on ALHM reflects our expectation that its remaining liabilities will run-off profitably over time, that its capitalization will remain at least strong and that it will not be sold to a closed life fund consolidator. We could revise the rating on ALHM downward if Swiss Re decides to de-emphasize the importance of Admin Re within the group, or its own financial position deteriorates more than we expect. Conversely, we could upgrade the rating on ALHM if we change our view of its standing within the group to strategically important, for example, if ALHM were playing a larger part in the group's Admin Re business unit. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Enhanced Evaluation For Rating Insurers and Reinsurers in Run-off, May 29, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From Algemene Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- AA-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A-/Stable/-- AA-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Reassure America Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Watch Dev/-- AA-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating AA-/Watch Dev/-- AA-/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)