TEXT-S&P affirms Jackson National Life Insurance Co

Overview -- We are affirming our 'AA' ratings with a stable outlook on Jackson National Life Insurance Co. following the group's announcement that it will be acquiring Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC; AA-/Watch Dev/--) from the Swiss Re group. -- Although we believe Jackson National's capital adequacy position will be strained following this acquisition as measured by our model, the strong statutory earnings capacity of the combined U.S. operations and the financial strength of its parent, Prudential PLC will temper this. -- We expect Jackson National's core operating earnings and investment portfolio to continue to show solid performance, and its capital adequacy position to be supportive of the 'AA' financial strength rating as measured by our model within one to two years. -- We also believe that the legal amalgamation and integration of REALIC into Jackson will proceed as planned and Jackson will maintain a financial profile consistent with the ratings, given the track record of senior management and the group. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Jackson National Life Insurance Co. and Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York (collectively referred to as Jackson). The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that while Jackson's capital adequacy position will be strained following the REALIC acquisition as measured by our model, this will be tempered by the strong statutory earnings capacity of the combined U.S. operations and the financial strength of Jackson's European parent, Prudential PLC (PruPLC; A+/Stable/A-1; core operating entities rated AA/Stable). The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's view that Jackson will remain a core subsidiary to PruPLC, one of the largest life insurers in the U.K. and among the largest multinational life insurance and annuity firms in the world. This decision follows PruPLC's May 31 announcement that it will be purchasing certain blocks of Swiss Re's U.S. Admin Re operations for $621 million. The transaction is expected to close by September 2012. Post closing, REALIC is likely to be legally amalgamated into Jackson. Earnings from the life insurance operations as a proportion of Jackson's overall earnings are likely to increase to about 20%. The balances of earnings are generated from its annuity businesses. The company expects to complete integration of REALIC's operating systems within 36 months. Based on pro forma estimates, we believe Jackson's capital adequacy position will be strained largely due to the $530 million dividend that was paid to the group in 2011, and the decision by PruPLC to have Jackson self-finance the REALIC transaction. PruPLC has announced that dividends from the U.S. operations to the group are forecasted to be approximately $400 million in 2013. Jackson continues to meet our expectations on all fronts, with the exception of pro forma capital post the REALIC acquisition. The ratings on Jackson National also reflect what we view as the firm's solid position in the individual fixed and variable annuity markets, diversified distribution, ability to leverage its proprietary system to create innovative product designs, excellent expense-control discipline, historical profitability, and improved risk management. We expect the company's risk management to acceptably moderate--but not eliminate--earnings volatility in most economic environments. The ratings also reflect Jackson's macro hedging capacity, which takes into account some of the natural offsets within its annuity book, to mitigate the living and death benefit risk associated with its variable annuity product. In our opinion, offsetting these positive factors are the concentration in annuity liabilities, minimally adequate liquidity, and the higher relative level of risk assumed through its asset portfolio. Jackson's core status as defined within our group methodology criteria reflects the U.S. operating subsidiaries material earnings contribution and beachhead into the U.S. retirement savings market, the compatibility of its business with the group's long-term business strategies, geographic and risk profile diversity, and 100% ownership. On a stabilized basis, Jackson constitutes about one-third of PruPLC's global earnings and about one-quarter of on-balance-sheet assets under management. PruPLC has demonstrated its commitment to Jackson by contributing capital when Jackson required it to support business growth and to replenish depleted capital following the credit losses and equity market lows of 2001 and 2002, given Jackson's concentration in annuity businesses and the related earnings volatility. Based on our consolidated capital model, PruPLC capitalization is redundant at the 'AA' confidence level. We believe that if needed, the group's financial resources could be used to support Jackson. PruPLC, which is headquartered in the U.K., is not affiliated with Prudential Financial, Inc. which is headquartered in the U.S. The two funding entities within the group (Jackson National Life Global Funding and Jackson National Life Funding LLC) were established to facilitate the group's institutional spread leading activities and we have equalized the ratings on debt issued by these entities with the financial strength rating on Jackson, given the way that these obligations have been structured. Borrowings by these two companies totaled $1.5 billion as of year-end 2011. Outlook The stable outlook on Jackson National is expected to mirror the outlook on its ultimate parent, PruPLC, given Standard & Poor's belief that this subsidiary will remain a core entity to the group. We expect Jackson to maintain its strong and consistent earnings profile given the strength of its franchise in the U.S. individual annuity market, rebuild capitalization within one-two years to levels that we view as supportive of the 'AA' financial strength rating, and maintain a Standard & Poor's liquidity ratio of at least 170%. We could lower the ratings by one notch if Jackson's capital adequacy position is not steadily strengthened, and this contributes to the reclassification of Jackson as "strategically important" from "core" under our group methodology criteria. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA/Stable/A-1+ Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA/Stable/-- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AA/Stable/-- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. Subordinated A+ Jackson National Life Funding LLC Jackson National Life Global Funding Senior Secured AA