TEXT-S&P rates Rogers Communications notes 'BBB'

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB'
debt rating to Toronto-based diversified telecommunications and media holding
company Rogers Communications Inc.'s (RCI) C$500 million 3.0% senior
unsecured notes due 2017 and C$600 million 4.0% senior unsecured notes due 2022.
The company is issuing the notes under its C$4 billion short-form base shelf
prospectus filed Dec. 22, 2011.
The notes will be guaranteed by wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Communications
Partnership (RCP), and will rank equally with all existing and future
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of RCI. RCP is an Ontario partnership
that holds substantially all of RCI's shared services as well as its cable and
wireless operations. The offer is expected to close on or about June 4, 2012.
RCI will use the net proceeds from the offerings of about C$1.09 billion to
repay balances outstanding under its bank credit facility, to fund all or a
portion of Rogers' investment in a 37.5% ownership in Maple Leaf Sports &
Entertainment Ltd. and for general corporate purposes. Following this debt
issuance, we expect RCI's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, to increase modestly but remain within the
company's public capital structure policy guideline as well as our target for
the rating.
"The ratings on RCI reflect what we view as the company's satisfactory overall
business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. "More specifically, the ratings reflect
the company's position as the leading provider of wireless communications
services in Canada and a solid cable franchise in Ontario and parts of
Atlantic Canada," Mr. Hari added.
RCI has an estimated 36% wireless subscriber share at Dec. 31, 2011. Other
strengths in our view include the strong business risk profile of the
company's sizable incumbent cable operations in Ontario and Atlantic Canada
where it had a solid 61% household penetration of basic cable TV at Dec. 31,
and serviced more than 5 million revenue generating units; the added business
diversity provided by a smaller, but mostly profitable, media segment; and our
expectations that RCI's solid brand recognition, broad distribution, solid
network position, and scale will allow it to remain strong in the face of
intensifying competition. Also supporting the ratings, in our opinion, is the
company's intermediate financial risk profile supported by a relatively
healthy adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio and correspondingly solid cash flow
protection metrics. We believe RCI can maintain these in the near term given
the solid cash flow generation at its increasingly mature businesses and, more
important, our expectations that it will strive to maintain a capital
structure consistent with its publicly stated net debt leverage target of
2.0x-to-2.5x.
Tempering factors, in our view, include the near-term threat of increased
wireless competition from incumbent players Bell Canada (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and
Telus Corp. (BBB+/Stable/--), as well as several new entrants including
Quebec-based Videotron Ltee (BB/Stable/--); the medium-term risk of cable TV
subscriber losses following Bell Canada and Bell Aliant Regional
Communications LP's (BBB/Stable/--) ongoing Internet protocol-based TV (IPTV)
services deployment; the company's historically acquisitive growth strategy
and high tolerance for debt; and large capital expenditures in RCI's cable and
wireless operations.
RATINGS LIST
Rogers Communications Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
C$500 million 5-year senior unsecured notes BBB
C$600 million 10-year senior unsecured notes BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.