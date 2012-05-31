TEXT-S&P cuts MediMedia USA to 'CCC+'

May 31 - Overview -- U.S. health care media company MediMedia USA is undergoing operational restructuring as it attempts to turn around its pharmaceutical marketing business. -- We see the risk that the company may face liquidity stress in the fourth quarter and that covenant compliance may be extremely thin during the remainder of the year. -- We are lowering our rating on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's turnaround may fall short, pressuring liquidity and covenant compliance. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Yardley, Pa.-based MediMedia USA inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is negative. In conjunction with the downgrade, we also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility by one notch to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the facility remains unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we lowered the issue-level rating on MediMedia's $150 million subordinated notes to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '6', indicating expectations for negligible (0%-10% recovery of principal. Rationale The downgrade is based on our expectation of limited liquidity and little cushion with covenant compliance levels. During the fourth quarter, $15.3 million of the $45 million revolver matures and the company will have to make a semi-annual interest payment on the subordinated notes. We believe these two factors could strain liquidity. We also expect headroom with the senior leverage covenant to be slim as the covenant steps down a quarter turn in the third quarter of 2012. The 'CCC+' rating reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile (based on our criteria), very high leverage, minimal discretionary cash flow, and our expectation of tight liquidity. We view the company's business risk profile as weak based on its small niche position in health education and services. We also view its financial profile as "highly leveraged." MediMedia's adjusted debt to EBITDA was steep at over 10x as of March 31, 2012. Although we expect 2012 revenue will be flat to slightly down and debt to EBITDA to remain high over the next several years, we expect 2012 credit metrics to improve from current levels as a result of one-time costs rolling off and cost-cutting efforts. MediMedia's products and services include health education publishing and training, and health-related services to health plans, hospitals, employers and pharmaceutical companies. Our view of the company's business risk profile as weak reflects its exposure to the discretionary marketing spending trends of the pharmaceutical industry and the potential for increased competition. Moreover, the small markets the company serves limit the growth opportunities it could pursue through its principal business--patient education--as well as through its pharmaceutical marketing and managed care services segments. The majority of the company's EBITDA comes from the company's mature health information business that has limited growth potential. Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 revenue to be flat to down at a low-single-digit percentage rate. However, we expect EBITDA to increase by 25% or more as restructuring and one-time expenses related to pharmaceutical distribution missteps roll off and the company implements cost reductions. First-quarter performance was below our expectations as revenue fell 4% and EBITDA declined dramatically due to increased restructuring and staff costs. For the quarter, revenue growth in the health management segment was offset by decreases in pharmaceutical marketing. Lease-adjusted leverage (including restructuring costs) was extremely high at over 10x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Leverage is consistent with the greater-than-5x leverage that characterizes a highly leveraged financial risk profile under Standard & Poor's criteria. Lease-adjusted coverage of interest (including restructuring costs) was very thin at less than 1x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Our base-case scenario assumptions indicate that lease-adjusted leverage should moderate over the year due to increased EBITDA and interest coverage should be over 1x. We expect limited discretionary cash flow will inhibit the company's ability to repay debt. Interest expense and capital spending, which includes some content development-related costs, consume all, or nearly all, of the company's EBITDA. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to moderate slightly, but still consume half of the company's EBITDA. Combined with high cash interest costs, we expect the company's discretionary cash flow to be slightly negative in 2012. Liquidity We view MediMedia's liquidity profile as "less than adequate." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We do not believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by more than 15% without breaching its covenant tests. -- We also do not believe the company could absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset sales. MediMedia's sources of liquidity consist of about $35 million under its $45 million revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012, of which $15.3 million matures in October 2012. We expect the company to generate $5 million to $15 million of funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. Working capital needs are expected to be minimal, but capital spending will likely be high, at $15 million to $20 million, in 2012. As a result, we believe that discretionary cash flow will be slightly negative in 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain slightly negative in 2013. The company's cushion of compliance with its senior leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, was 9% as of March 31, 2012. We expect that covenant headroom will remain tight as the senior leverage covenant steps down to 3.5x from 3.75x in the third quarter of 2012. The covenant levels step down another quarter turn in the first and third quarters of 2013. About one-third of the company's revolver comes due in the fourth quarter with the remainder of its debt due in 2014. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that liquidity could come under pressure during the fourth quarter and that covenant headroom may be minimal during the remainder of the year. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company will not be able to turn around its operations and have sufficient liquidity in the fourth quarter. We could also lower the rating if we conclude that the company will violate its covenants. We could change the outlook to positive or raise the rating if it becomes apparent that the company will be able to maintain satisfactory liquidity and covenant headroom of 10% or more. This would likely be the result of a stabilization of the pharmaceutical marketing business and possibly additional liquidity sources. Ratings List Downgraded To From MediMedia USA Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From MediMedia USA Inc. Senior Secured B B+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Subordinated CCC- CCC Recovery Rating 6 6