TEXT-S&P raises DS Waters of America to 'B'

Overview
-- U.S.-based DS Waters of America Inc. has improved operating
performance and completed a recapitalization to refinance existing debt and
fund an acquisition.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on DS Waters to 'B' from
'CCC+', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that
operating performance will continue to strengthen and the company will
maintain adequate liquidity and improve credit measures.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Atlanta-based DS Waters of America Inc. to 'B', from 'CCC+'.
The outlook is stable. About $465 million of total balance sheet debt was
outstanding at March 30, 2012.
We also affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million
first-lien senior secured credit facilities due August 2017. The recovery
rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we
affirmed the 'CCC+' issue-level ratings on the company's $100 million of
second-lien credit facilities due February 2018. The recovery rating remains
'6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
We withdrew the ratings on the company's existing $180 million senior secured
term loan due October 2012 upon closing of the new senior secured credit
facilities.
Rationale
The upgrade primarily reflects our belief that following DS Waters' recent
recapitalization, the company has an improved maturity profile, a stronger
balance sheet, and adequate liquidity, including expected financial covenant
cushion of more than 20%. The company used proceeds from its new first- and
second-lien term loans along with balance sheet cash to repay existing debt
and to fund the recent acquisition of Standard Coffee, a direct-delivery
provider of beverages and related products, for $75 million. We believe this
acquisition significantly improves the company's market position in the water
filtration and home office delivery (HOD) coffee segments. In addition, the
company's recapitalization plan included exchanging approximately $430 million
of new perpetual preferred equity for $430 million of payment-in-kind (PIK)
notes held by the company's preferred equity holders. While we recognize this
security provides the company with financial flexibility, we treat the
company's new preferred stock as debt for analytical purposes according to our
criteria. We estimate that pro forma for the Standard Coffee acquisition,
leverage will remain high and well over the indicative ratio of debt to EBITDA
of 5x or more for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We estimate
that debt to EBITDA will be about 7.4x when adjusted for treatment of the
company's new preferred equity as debt (or about 4x excluding preferred
stock), and will be less than 7x with the inclusion of acquisition synergies
(or close to 3.6x excluding preferred stock).
Our ratings on DS Waters reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. Key credit
factors in our assessment of DS Waters' vulnerable business risk profile
include the company's narrow product focus and degree of competition from
other market participants, including Nestle and Culligan. We estimate that
sales are concentrated in the U.S. HOD water market, which accounts for a
significant portion of total revenues. Although the company has a large share
of the U.S. HOD water market, ranking first or second in 20 of the top 22
major U.S. metropolitan markets in which it operates, we believe the HOD
segment is mature and highly fragmented, with modest organic growth prospects
because demand for the company's product is susceptible to economic conditions
and environmental concerns. The company's financial performance in recent
quarters has shown improvement, after being hampered by a weak economy (which
has pressured volume) and higher commodity costs (including fuel and resins).
Operating performance has begun to improve in recent months, most notably with
respect to improvement in customer retention and new customer growth.
Despite continued raw material cost inflation, we believe DS Waters' credit
metrics will improve modestly over the next year with acquisition-related
EBITDA growth. Our forecast assumptions include:
-- Revenues increasing more than 14% in 2012, reflecting acquisition
contributions and improved net cooler rental customer growth. For 2013 we
forecast mid-single-digit percent revenue growth.
-- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will decline modestly in 2012, as
cost savings and acquisition synergies should largely offset input cost
inflation and higher sales and marketing investments. For 2013 we expect
modest margin expansion on operating leverage, acquisition synergies, and
growth in higher margin businesses.
-- Capital expenditures of about $62 million for both 2012 and 2013.
-- Discretionary free cash flow of about $14 million in 2012, growing to
close to $30 million in 2013.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, adjusted leverage
will be about 7x (or less than 4x excluding preferred stock), and the ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be close to 8% (or more than
14% excluding preferred stock). We believe credit measures will be sustained
in the indicative ratio ranges for a highly leveraged financial risk profile,
which includes adjusted leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%.
Liquidity
We view DS Waters' liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity
over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, and that net
sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view of
liquidity is also based on the following information and assumptions:
-- On March 30, 2012, the company had cash and equivalents of about $17
million.
-- We expect free cash flow generation, balance sheet cash, and
availability under the company's $70 million asset-based revolving credit
facility (ABL; not rated) to be sufficient to cover working capital and
operational needs.
-- We expect the company to generate about $65 million in FFO during 2012.
-- The ABL has a borrowing base calculated from advance rates on eligible
accounts receivable and inventory. The ABL contains a springing fixed charge
covenant of 1.1x tested when excess availability falls below 15% of the lesser
of total commitment size or the borrowing base.
-- The company does not have any significant near-term debt maturities
until the first-lien term loans mature in 2017. Financial maintenance
covenants on the new senior secured credit facilities consist of maximum
leverage and minimum fixed charge coverage ratios, to be tested beginning the
second quarter of 2012. We believe covenant cushion will be in excess of 15%.
-- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million first-lien senior secured
credit facilities due August 2017 is 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1',
indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default. The issue-level ratings for the company's $100
million of second-lien credit facilities due February 2018 is 'CCC+', with a
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DS Waters, to be
published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that DS Waters will
maintain adequate liquidity and continue to strengthen operating performance.
We expect credit measures to improve slightly over the near term as the
company realizes synergies from recent acquisitions, despite ongoing input
cost inflation. We could lower our ratings on DS Waters ratings if the company
is not able to sustain its improved operating performance, leverage increases
significantly, or the company is unable to maintain covenant cushion of 15%.
We believe this could happen in a scenario where sales declined by more than
10% and EBITDA margins deteriorate at least 200 basis points over the next
year, perhaps due to increased raw material cost inflation and an increase in
customer attrition rates. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, we could
raise the ratings if the company is able to substantially improve operating
performance and strengthen credit measures, including reducing adjusted
leverage closer to 5x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
DS Waters of America Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- CCC+/Watch Pos/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
DS Waters of America Inc.
Senior secured
$305 mil. first-lien
term loan due 2017 BB-
Recovery rating 1
$60 mil. first-lien
delayed draw bank loan
due 2017 BB-
Recovery rating 1
$85 mil. second-lien
term loan due 2018 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
$15 mil. second-lien
delayed draw bank loan
due 2018 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
DS Waters of America Inc.
$180 mil. term loan B
due 2012 N.R. B
Recovery rating N.R. 1
