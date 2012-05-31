TEXT-Fitch affirms Plains End Financing, outlook stable

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' rating on Plains End Financing, LLC's (Plains End) $117.7 million ($107.5 million outstanding) senior secured bonds (senior bonds), and 'B+' rating on the $20.3 million ($18.4 million outstanding) subordinated secured notes (sub notes). The affirmation and maintained Stable Outlook on the senior bonds reflects the continued operating stability and adequate financial coverage at the senior level to cover any dispatch volatility. The sub note rating affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects the resolution of a property tax appeal with certain municipal taxing districts and no draw on the debt service reserve for 2011. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Tolling-Style Contracted Revenues: The project benefits from stable and predictable revenues under two 20-year fixed price power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a strong utility counterparty, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo; rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook). Under the tolling-style agreements, the project receives substantial capacity payments that account for 82% of consolidated revenues and pass through all variable fuel expenses to PSCo. --Increased Dispatch Accelerates Maintenance: The project was designed to provide backup generation for nearby wind projects due to the intermittency of wind resource. The project faces accelerated major maintenance when the volatility in wind causes the project to be dispatched at a rate higher than anticipated. Dispatch has decreased from the 2008 high; however, the project is still susceptible to decreased cash flow from accelerated major maintenance. --Refinance Risk Poses Threat: The 'B+' rating on the subordinate notes reflects the potential for refinance risk in 2023 if the project is unable to meet target amortization amounts. Under the Fitch rating case there is sufficient cushion to repay the sub notes by 2023 without the balloon payment that would result from meeting only the minimum amortization payments. The project is current on all target amortization. --Operating Cost Stabilization: The project successfully appealed the 2010 property tax valuation and received a refund for taxes paid in 2011. Current projections utilize the sponsor's expectation of property taxes going forward. The tax resolution combined with a true up in operating costs under the new regime provides more certainty for variable operating expenses going forward. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Sustained increased dispatch would accelerate major maintenance and negatively impact cash flow; --A significant change in operating expenses could positively or negatively impact the project's ability to make debt service payments; --A shortfall in availability below 60% would result in termination of the PPAs and would negatively impact the rating. SECURITY Plains End's obligations are jointly and severally guaranteed by operating plants Plains End LLC (PEI) and Plains End II LLC (PEII). The obligations of the issuer and guarantors are secured by a first-priority perfected security interest in favor of the collateral agent. The collateral includes all real and personal property, all project documents and material agreements, all cash and accounts, and all ownership interests in the issuer and guarantors. The collateral will be applied first to the senior secured bonds and then to the subordinated secured notes. CREDIT UPDATE Operationally, the project has continued to maintain high availability with consistent dispatch resulting in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) consistent with Fitch's expectations for 2011. Plains End was previously involved in a property tax appeal with certain municipal taxing districts. The appeal was resolved successfully in 2011 and resulted in a rebate for taxes paid in 2011 based on the 2010 valuation. In 2012, the project will pay $2.9 million for the 2011 valuation year, which represents another decrease from the $3.4 million paid in 2011. This resolution provides more certainty regarding operating expenses going forward and allows the sub notes to be fully repaid by 2023 in the Fitch rating case. Year to date 2012 capacity factor has been less than budgeted due to a mild winter in the Rockies though dispatch has begun to pick up in May. The sponsor expects the project to operate near the 8%-10% dispatch range going forward with 600 MW additional solar and wind capacity coming online in PSCo during 2012. The region also had a 1,200 MW surplus in capacity in 2011. A lower dispatch level helps to maintain project economics by keeping the maintenance cycle consistent with projections. The consolidated availability factor has been above 99% since 2009, demonstrating a strong operating profile. This stability helps to mitigate PPA termination risk, wherein the PPAs may be terminated if availability falls below 60%. The operator actively manages project performance and follows a major maintenance schedule based on runtime. The resolution to the property tax appeal and its impact on assessed value combined with a stabilization of capacity factors near 10% on a consolidated basis provides for an improving debt service coverage profile during the life of the debt. 2011 was expected to be a low year in terms of DSCR with near breakeven coverage in the Fitch rating case. The Fitch calculated 2011 DSCR was 1.13 times (x) at the senior level and 0.94x on a consolidated basis including target amortization. Fitch notes that due to the timing of cash flow, the project was able to service all target 2011 debt without drawing on the debt service reserve. Plains End is indirectly owned 100% by Energy Investors Funds (EIF)-managed funds following the acquisition of 20% of ownership interests from Cogentrix in 2011. Plains End was formed solely to own and develop two gas-fired peaking projects, PEI and PEII, located in Arvada, Jefferson County, Colorado. The plants are peaking facilities used primarily as a back-up for wind generation, as well as other generation sources, in Colorado with a combined capacity of 228.6 MW. Combined cash flows from both plants service the obligations under the two bond issues. PEI and PEII have long-term PPAs structured as tolling contracts with PSCo that expire in 2028. Under the PPAs, PSCo has a right to all of the capacity, energy and dispatch of the facilities. PEI and PEII receive capacity payments and variable energy payments that generally reimburse their variable operating expenses. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and