TEXT-Fitch affirms First Industrial Realty Trust

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of First Industrial
Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) and its operating partnership, First
Industrial, L.P. (collectively, First Industrial) as follows:
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--$275 million preferred stock at 'B+'.
First Industrial, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB';
--$644 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BB' rating to First Industrial, L.P.'s $450
million unsecured revolving credit facility entered into on Dec. 14, 2011 and
withdrawn the 'BB' rating on First Industrial, L.P.'s previous credit facility
commitment, that included a $200 million term borrowing and an aggregate $200
million of revolving borrowings.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation of First Industrial's IDR at 'BB' reflects the company's low
leverage for the rating category, solid liquidity position, limited development
risk, and minimal tenant concentration. In addition, the company's industrial
real estate portfolio spans numerous U.S. markets that are experiencing
stabilizing property fundamentals. The ratings are balanced by a fixed-charge
coverage ratio that remains low for the 'BB' rating and the company's continued
migration towards a secured funding strategy that has reduced the size of the
unencumbered pool and may limit financial flexibility over the longer term.
Leverage is low for the 'BB' rating. Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was
7.0x as of March 31, 2012, down from 7.2x and 8.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec.
31, 2010, respectively. Retained cash flow used for debt repayment has been the
primary contributor towards leverage reductions.
Fitch does not anticipate the company reinstating a common stock dividend in the
near term, which along with the deployment of asset sale proceeds for debt
repayment and improving fundamentals should result in leverage sustaining
between 6.5x and 7.0x over the next 12-to-24 months. In a stress case not
anticipated by Fitch in which First Industrial repeats its 2009-2011
property-level performance over the next several years, leverage would approach
7.5x, which would remain appropriate for the 'BB' rating.
The company has limited development risk, consisting of only one project. As of
March 31, 2012, the First Inland Logistics Center in the Inland Empire,
California was not leased and represented an investment of $35.4 million, of
which 85% was funded to date.
First Industrial's properties are leased to 1,955 tenants, with a negligible
concentration of tenant credit risk. The top tenant, ADESA, comprised 2.7% of
total rent as of March 31, 2012, followed by Ozburn-Hessey Logistics at 1.9%,
General Services Administration of the U.S. Government (Fitch IDR of 'AAA',
Negative Outlook) at 1.7%, Quidsi, Inc. at 1.4% and Exel, a Deutsche Post DHL
entity, at 1.3%. No other tenant contributes more than 1.2% of total rent.
Portfolio performance is stabilizing as occupancy gains, offset by rental rate
declines, led to positive same-store results in first quarter 2012 (1Q'12). Cash
basis same-store net operating income (NOI) increased by 6.4% in 1Q'12 compared
with negative 0.6% in 2011 and negative 2.7% in 2010. In-service occupancy was
87.4% as of March 31, 2012, slightly down from 87.9% as of Dec. 31, 2011 but up
from 85.0% as of Dec. 31, 2010. Year-over-year, 1Q'12 cash on cash rental rates
declined by 4.6%, a moderating decline after low- to mid-teen cash-on-cash
rental rate declines throughout 2011.
As of March 31, 2012, upcoming lease expirations are heavy, with 9.6% of total
leases expiring in 2012, followed by 20.4% in 2013 and 15.6% in 2014. Since
First Industrial's average same-store rent per square foot across the portfolio
remains lower than average net rent per square foot for 2013 and 2014 lease
expirations, it is anticipated that rent rolldowns will continue during the near
term. However, Fitch projects that tenant retention ranging from 65% to 70%,
coupled with occupancy gains principally due to new leasing, will improve
overall portfolio cash flow.
Along with low-single-digit same-store NOI growth, Fitch projects that
fixed-charge coverage will be approximately 1.5x over the next 12-to-24 months.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which First Industrial repeats its
2009-2011 performance over the next several years, coverage would fall just
below 1.5x, which would remain appropriate for the 'BB' rating.
Fixed-charge coverage is low for the 'BB' rating. For the trailing 12 months
ended March 31, 2012, fixed-charge coverage (recurring operating EBITDA less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided by
total interest incurred and preferred stock dividends) was 1.2x, unchanged from
2010 and 2009. However, fixed-charge coverage was 1.5x in 1Q'12 due to
moderating rental rates, lower interest expense due to a new unsecured credit
facility, and lower first quarter recurring capital expenditures.
In December 2011, First Industrial closed a new $450 million senior unsecured
revolving credit facility at a base rate initially at LIBOR plus 210 basis
points plus an unused facility fee that ranges from 25 to 35 basis points.
Borrowings were used to pay off and retire $100 million of term loan borrowings
under the prior credit facility (LIBOR plus 325 basis points) and $52 million of
revolving line of credit borrowings under the prior facility (LIBOR plus 275
basis points plus a 50 basis point facility fee) due September 2012.
First Industrial continues to encumber properties with mortgage debt. As of
March 31, 2012, 64.4% of the company's properties were unencumbered, compared
with 73.2%, 78.7%, and 95.6% as of year-end 2010, year-end 2009, and year-end
2008, respectively. However, the existing unencumbered pool provides contingent
liquidity, as implied unencumbered asset value (unencumbered NOI for the
trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012 divided by a stressed capitalization
rate of 8.5%) divided by unsecured debt was 2.0x as of March 31, 2012, which is
good for the 'BB' rating. However, Fitch anticipates that the company will
continue to access to secured debt markets instead of the unsecured debt markets
in the near term due to relative interest savings, which may weaken the position
of unsecured bondholders.
Despite the company's recent $86.9 million tender offer for certain senior
unsecured notes funded by excess cash and draws on the company's credit
facility, liquidity remains solid. Sources of liquidity cover uses of liquidity
before additional capital raises by 2.2x for April 1, 2012 through Dec. 31,
2013. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under the
company's unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the April 26, 2012
tender offer for certain notes, and retained cash flows from operating
activities after preferred stock dividends. Uses of liquidity include debt
maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures. For upcoming secured
debt maturities, debt yields are healthy and signal strong refinancing capacity.
If 80% of 2012 and 2013 secured debt maturities are refinanced, liquidity
coverage would be 2.5x.
First Industrial's debt maturity schedule is manageable through year-end 2013,
with 4.9% maturing in 2012 and 0.9% maturing in 2013 as of March 31, 2012.
However, as of March 31, 2012, 18.7% of total debt matures in 2014 principally
due to the company's unsecured revolving credit facility and 2014 notes
maturities.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that over the next 12-to-24 months,
First Industrial's leverage will remain between 6.5x and 7.0x, which is solid
for a 'BB' rating, fixed-charge coverage will remain at approximately 1.5x,
which is appropriate for a 'BB' rating, unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt will remain approximately 2.0x, and liquidity coverage will remain above
1.0x.
The two-notch differential between First Industrial's IDR and preferred stock
rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for a U.S. REIT with an IDR of 'BB'.
These shares are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that
would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the ratings and/or
outlook:
--Sustained positive trends in occupancy and same-store NOI levels;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 1.5x (coverage was 1.2x for the
trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012 and 1.5x in 1Q'12);
--Growth in the unencumbered asset pool while maintaining an unencumbered asset
coverage ratio, based on capitalizing unencumbered NOI at a rate of 8.5% divided
by unsecured debt, of between 1.5x and 2.0x (unencumbered asset coverage was
2.0x as of March 31, 2012).
The following factors may result in negative action on the ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.3x;
--Net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining above 8.0x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x.