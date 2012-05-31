TEXT-Fitch affirms Banca Mifel ratings

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Mifel (Mifel)'s ratings as
follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--USD100 million perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated callables notes at
'B-';
--USD150 million cumulative subordinated preferred notes at 'B';
--National scale long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(mex)';
--National scale short term rating affirmed at 'F2(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Mifel's ratings are driven by its moderate financial condition and weak
operating performance, relatively modest franchise, and a business model that is
gradually positioning Mifel as a strong competitor among its peers in commercial
lending. The ratings also reflect the reasonable asset quality of its loan
portfolio, its sound funding profile, and modest liquidity that has deteriorated
slightly in recent periods. A recent improvement of Mifel's capital adequacy was
also a key factor supporting its affirmation and Stable Outlook, since the
stronger capital base partially compensates for its weak earnings generation and
declining loan loss reserve coverage.
The Stable oOutlook is driven by its improved capitalization metrics, following
capital injections completed during first quarter 2012 (1Q'12), and which will
be even higher during the next quarter (at the total regulatory and eligible
capital levels), following a the new hybrid issued in May 2012. In Fitch's view,
Mifel's ratings could benefit in the medium term by its the higher loss
absorption capacity derived from this capitalization, if coupled with an
adequate growth of its loan portfolio (high quality) and material improvements
of in its core profitability drivers. On the other hand, further deteriorations
of the bank's liquidity profile, tighter core operating profitability, and/or
worsening of impairment and loan reserve levels, could pressure the bank's
ratings downward.
After reporting negative operating results during 2008 and 2009 arising from the
branch network growth and the adverse economic environment, Mifel has been able
to improve its financial performance, although its operating results are still
weak, mainly as a result of tight net interest margins and poor operating
efficiency. In Fitch's opinion, higher credit and non-interest costs, as well as
the smaller sub-national loan portfolio, are the main drivers of Mifel's low
profitability.
Mifel's franchise is relatively modest, and its business model, which focuses on
middle middle-market commercial loans and deposits from upper-middle and
upper-income segments, still has some challenges to consolidate during 2012,
primarily to improve the overall credit quality of its loan portfolio. Also,
related party loans have been, in Fitch's opinion, historically high for Banca
Mifel, although these have been gradually declining, in line with more stringent
local regulations, although Fitch considers that such regulations are still weak
relative to international standards.
Mifel's loan portfolio declined in 2011, since due to athere was a reduction of
sub-national lending,. Fitch considers this reduction as positive, as this
particular sector has been increasingly challenging recently. The loan portfolio
exhibits geographic and sector concentrations, as well as higher than peers
impairment ratios, explained mainly by the agribusiness and mortgage sectors, as
well as by low charge-offs. While asset quality seems to be improving in 1Q'12,
these trends still need to be tested once Mifel resumes lending more actively.
A sound funding profile remains a major strength, as Mifel has access to
considerable amounts of retail deposits and has proven been able to create a
recurring and stable customer deposit base, which funds the bank's entire loan
portfolio. Nevertheless, these deposits are concentrated on term accounts (87%
at 1Q'12), and most of these are in the form of money market deposits. In
Fitch's opinion, Mifel's liquidity profile exhibits room for improvement,
especially in view of ample asset-liability tenor mismatches.
Capital levels were strengthened significantly at 1Q'12, in response to capital
injections during the first months of 2012 by the International Finance
Corporation (IFC), together with additional contributions from previous and new
local shareholders for a total amount of MXN509 million. Mifel will show even
higher regulatory and eligible capitalization ratios during the next quarter,
due to the new hybrid issue. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view, this will be
temporary, but when lending resumes, Fitch expects the regulatory and eligible
capital ratios to be slightly above 15%, while the Fitch core capital ratio will
likely be around 10% of total risk weighted assets.
Established in 1993, Mifel is the largest entity of Grupo Financiero Mifel,
which also has factoring, leasing and mutual fund management companies. The bank
has traditionally targeted SMEs and medium-sized real estate developers, and
more recently government related entities, although the relative contribution of
the latter is declining.