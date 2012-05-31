版本:
TEXT-Fitch raises Starwood's IDR to 'BBB'

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
Inc.'s (Starwood) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of ratings
actions follows at the end of this release.	
	
The upgrade primarily reflects the company's recent announcement that it will 	
redeem all (roughly $500 million) of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2013 with cash 	
on hand. This de-leveraging action is further evidence of management's 	
commitment to maintaining credit protection measures commensurate with a 'BBB' 	
IDR. On its first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12) conference call, management publicly 	
stated its long-term leverage target of 2.0x - 2.5x.	
	
Prior to the redemption, Starwood had already de-levered to a level that was at 	
borderline 'BBB' IDR target levels, one of the primary reasons it was on 	
Positive Outlook. 	
	
Debt Reduction to Moderate	
	
In 4Q'11, the company exercised its redemption option on all of its 7.875% 	
senior notes due in 2012. The redemption reduced debt by $605 million. Pro-forma	
for the 2013 bond redemption announced yesterday, total recourse debt is now 	
roughly $1.7 billion, down from the peak level of $4 billion at year-end 2008. 	
	
Fitch estimates Starwood's consolidated lease-adjusted leverage (including 	
consumer finance profits and securitized debt) at 2.3 times (x) and its core 	
lease-adjusted leverage (excluding consumer finance profits and securitized 	
debt) at 2.0x as of 1Q'12, pro-forma for the announced redemption. 	
	
Core lease-adjusted leverage is comfortably within Fitch's target for Starwood 	
of below 2.75x for a 'BBB' IDR, so the company maintains ample financial 	
flexibility at current ratings. Fitch does not anticipate the company will 	
manage its balance sheet to support a higher rating, resulting in the Outlook 	
revision to Stable from Positive.	
	
The upgrade also considers the following:	
	
--Lodging demand trends continue on a solid recovery trajectory, despite 	
heightened global macroeconomic risk.	
	
--There are factors that cushion lodging downside scenarios in a potential 	
double dip recession compared to 2008 - 2009, namely the attractive supply 	
growth outlook and healthier corporate balance sheets.	
	
--Starwood's financial profile has improved such that it is commensurate with 	
Fitch's investment grade parameters for the company; it has solid ability to 	
withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double digit RevPAR decline) and	
maintain an investment grade credit profile.	
	
--Relative to its peers, Fitch considers the potential for greater cash flow 	
volatility from Starwood's heavier asset base and its exposure to the higher end	
and international segments.	
	
--However, Starwood's credit profile benefits from being among the most globally	
diversified lodging operators with significant exposure to highly attractive 	
gateway cities.	
	
--Fitch believes that management will continue to prudently execute on its 	
longer-term transition to a more asset light business model.	
	
--Fitch's base case forecasts EBITDA growth will continue to support the 	
company's leverage profile over the next 12 - 24 months.	
	
--The progression of the European sovereign debt crisis and a China economic 	
slowdown.	
	
--Fitch's sovereign team forecasts U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and World GDP growth 	
of 2.3% in 2012. 	
	
Industry Fundamentals Remain Positive:	
	
U.S. RevPAR has increased 7.2% year-to-date according to Smith Travel, ahead of 	
Fitch's initial full-year outlook of 4% - 5%. Fitch expects Starwood to slightly	
outperform in the U.S. due to its exposure to higher-end segments that should 	
reflect more positive operating leverage at this stage of the cycle. Slower 	
growth in Europe will offset some of the outperformance in the U.S. The 	
company's guidance for 2012 RevPAR calls for 6% - 8% RevPAR growth on a 	
same-store company operated basis in constant dollars.	
	
U.S. supply growth will be less than 1% annually through at least 2012 - 2013, 	
which provides cushion to downside scenarios. This is well below the long-term 	
historical average of roughly 2%, and contrasts the situation during the recent 	
recession when supply growth was peaking at more than 3% in 2008 - 2009. Hotel 	
property-level operating performance should continue its solid improvement over 	
the next two years as a result of the favorable supply/demand outlook.	
	
RevPAR growth has been increasingly driven by improvement in the average daily 	
rate (ADR), while occupancy growth has been decelerating, which is typical of a 	
maturing lodging cycle. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2012 - 2013, as 	
hotels achieve optimal occupancy levels, which will contribute to stronger 	
margins and profitability. 	
	
Among its primary peers, Starwood has a heavier asset base and greater exposure 	
to higher end segments, which could contribute to greater cash flow volatility. 	
In the near term, Fitch forecasts that the credit will benefit from the positive	
operating leverage associated with its owned asset portfolio and concentration 	
in luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale segments in urban locations. 	
	
Over the medium to longer term, the company will continue to execute on its 	
transition to an increasingly asset-light business model. Fitch believes the 	
company will continue to be opportunistic but prudent with respect to selling 	
assets; recent asset sales have been executed at very attractive prices for 	
Starwood.	
	
The lodging industry is highly cyclical and the ratings incorporate Fitch's 	
macro-economic outlook, which calls for annual U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and 2.6% 	
2012 and 2013, with world economic growth at 2.3% and 2.9% over the same time 	
frame. 	
	
Starwood is more heavily weighted to the corporate sector and Fitch expects 	
continued positive trends relating to corporate profitability and corporate 	
liquidity, providing support to business travel demands. Fitch's stress case 	
forecasts that the company's credit profile has improved to the point that its 	
financial profile can withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double 	
digit RevPAR decline) and maintain an investment grade IDR.	
	
Liquidity and Free Cash Flow Outlook	
	
Starwood's liquidity profile is solid, with cash of $657 million at the end of 	
1Q'12. Including full availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due 	
2013, total liquidity was nearly $2.2 billion. The company's maturity profile is	
manageable, with upcoming maturities of $500 million in 2014 and $450 million in	
2015. 	
	
Fitch expects the company to continue looking for opportunities to reduce its 	
portfolio of owned hotels, in order to further transition to a more asset-light 	
business model. Additional liquidity from potential asset sales is not 	
explicitly incorporated into Fitch's forecasts. 	
	
Further, Fitch believes management will increasingly focus capital allocation 	
decisions on growth investments, potential acquisitions and shareholder friendly	
initiatives, within the context of maintaining its 'BBB' rating. Starwood 	
announced on Dec. 1, 2011 that its board authorized a $250 million share 	
repurchase authorization (see Fitch's comment, 'Starwood's Ratings Unaffected 	
from Share Repurchase Authorization' dated Dec. 5, 2011).	
	
Fitch's base case reflects Starwood will generate modest discretionary annual 	
free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 and 2013, excluding proceeds from timeshare 	
securitizations and Bal Harbour residential sales proceeds, which are likely to 	
provide additional liquidity. As a result, there is flexibility for modest 	
dividend increases and opportunistic/offensive capital spending.	
	
Fitch has upgraded Starwood's ratings as follows:	
	
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
	
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
	
--$1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.   The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
