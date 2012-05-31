TEXT-Fitch raises Starwood's IDR to 'BBB'

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.'s (Starwood) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this release. The upgrade primarily reflects the company's recent announcement that it will redeem all (roughly $500 million) of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2013 with cash on hand. This de-leveraging action is further evidence of management's commitment to maintaining credit protection measures commensurate with a 'BBB' IDR. On its first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12) conference call, management publicly stated its long-term leverage target of 2.0x - 2.5x. Prior to the redemption, Starwood had already de-levered to a level that was at borderline 'BBB' IDR target levels, one of the primary reasons it was on Positive Outlook. Debt Reduction to Moderate In 4Q'11, the company exercised its redemption option on all of its 7.875% senior notes due in 2012. The redemption reduced debt by $605 million. Pro-forma for the 2013 bond redemption announced yesterday, total recourse debt is now roughly $1.7 billion, down from the peak level of $4 billion at year-end 2008. Fitch estimates Starwood's consolidated lease-adjusted leverage (including consumer finance profits and securitized debt) at 2.3 times (x) and its core lease-adjusted leverage (excluding consumer finance profits and securitized debt) at 2.0x as of 1Q'12, pro-forma for the announced redemption. Core lease-adjusted leverage is comfortably within Fitch's target for Starwood of below 2.75x for a 'BBB' IDR, so the company maintains ample financial flexibility at current ratings. Fitch does not anticipate the company will manage its balance sheet to support a higher rating, resulting in the Outlook revision to Stable from Positive. The upgrade also considers the following: --Lodging demand trends continue on a solid recovery trajectory, despite heightened global macroeconomic risk. --There are factors that cushion lodging downside scenarios in a potential double dip recession compared to 2008 - 2009, namely the attractive supply growth outlook and healthier corporate balance sheets. --Starwood's financial profile has improved such that it is commensurate with Fitch's investment grade parameters for the company; it has solid ability to withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double digit RevPAR decline) and maintain an investment grade credit profile. --Relative to its peers, Fitch considers the potential for greater cash flow volatility from Starwood's heavier asset base and its exposure to the higher end and international segments. --However, Starwood's credit profile benefits from being among the most globally diversified lodging operators with significant exposure to highly attractive gateway cities. --Fitch believes that management will continue to prudently execute on its longer-term transition to a more asset light business model. --Fitch's base case forecasts EBITDA growth will continue to support the company's leverage profile over the next 12 - 24 months. --The progression of the European sovereign debt crisis and a China economic slowdown. --Fitch's sovereign team forecasts U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and World GDP growth of 2.3% in 2012. Industry Fundamentals Remain Positive: U.S. RevPAR has increased 7.2% year-to-date according to Smith Travel, ahead of Fitch's initial full-year outlook of 4% - 5%. Fitch expects Starwood to slightly outperform in the U.S. due to its exposure to higher-end segments that should reflect more positive operating leverage at this stage of the cycle. Slower growth in Europe will offset some of the outperformance in the U.S. The company's guidance for 2012 RevPAR calls for 6% - 8% RevPAR growth on a same-store company operated basis in constant dollars. U.S. supply growth will be less than 1% annually through at least 2012 - 2013, which provides cushion to downside scenarios. This is well below the long-term historical average of roughly 2%, and contrasts the situation during the recent recession when supply growth was peaking at more than 3% in 2008 - 2009. Hotel property-level operating performance should continue its solid improvement over the next two years as a result of the favorable supply/demand outlook. RevPAR growth has been increasingly driven by improvement in the average daily rate (ADR), while occupancy growth has been decelerating, which is typical of a maturing lodging cycle. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2012 - 2013, as hotels achieve optimal occupancy levels, which will contribute to stronger margins and profitability. Among its primary peers, Starwood has a heavier asset base and greater exposure to higher end segments, which could contribute to greater cash flow volatility. In the near term, Fitch forecasts that the credit will benefit from the positive operating leverage associated with its owned asset portfolio and concentration in luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale segments in urban locations. Over the medium to longer term, the company will continue to execute on its transition to an increasingly asset-light business model. Fitch believes the company will continue to be opportunistic but prudent with respect to selling assets; recent asset sales have been executed at very attractive prices for Starwood. The lodging industry is highly cyclical and the ratings incorporate Fitch's macro-economic outlook, which calls for annual U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and 2.6% 2012 and 2013, with world economic growth at 2.3% and 2.9% over the same time frame. Starwood is more heavily weighted to the corporate sector and Fitch expects continued positive trends relating to corporate profitability and corporate liquidity, providing support to business travel demands. Fitch's stress case forecasts that the company's credit profile has improved to the point that its financial profile can withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double digit RevPAR decline) and maintain an investment grade IDR. Liquidity and Free Cash Flow Outlook Starwood's liquidity profile is solid, with cash of $657 million at the end of 1Q'12. Including full availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due 2013, total liquidity was nearly $2.2 billion. The company's maturity profile is manageable, with upcoming maturities of $500 million in 2014 and $450 million in 2015. Fitch expects the company to continue looking for opportunities to reduce its portfolio of owned hotels, in order to further transition to a more asset-light business model. Additional liquidity from potential asset sales is not explicitly incorporated into Fitch's forecasts. Further, Fitch believes management will increasingly focus capital allocation decisions on growth investments, potential acquisitions and shareholder friendly initiatives, within the context of maintaining its 'BBB' rating. Starwood announced on Dec. 1, 2011 that its board authorized a $250 million share repurchase authorization (see Fitch's comment, 'Starwood's Ratings Unaffected from Share Repurchase Authorization' dated Dec. 5, 2011). Fitch's base case reflects Starwood will generate modest discretionary annual free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 and 2013, excluding proceeds from timeshare securitizations and Bal Harbour residential sales proceeds, which are likely to provide additional liquidity. As a result, there is flexibility for modest dividend increases and opportunistic/offensive capital spending. Fitch has upgraded Starwood's ratings as follows: --IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --$1.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --$1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.