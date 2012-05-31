TEXT-Fitch raises Starwood's IDR to 'BBB'

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
Inc.'s (Starwood) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of ratings
actions follows at the end of this release.
The upgrade primarily reflects the company's recent announcement that it will
redeem all (roughly $500 million) of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2013 with cash
on hand. This de-leveraging action is further evidence of management's
commitment to maintaining credit protection measures commensurate with a 'BBB'
IDR. On its first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12) conference call, management publicly
stated its long-term leverage target of 2.0x - 2.5x.
Prior to the redemption, Starwood had already de-levered to a level that was at
borderline 'BBB' IDR target levels, one of the primary reasons it was on
Positive Outlook.
Debt Reduction to Moderate
In 4Q'11, the company exercised its redemption option on all of its 7.875%
senior notes due in 2012. The redemption reduced debt by $605 million. Pro-forma
for the 2013 bond redemption announced yesterday, total recourse debt is now
roughly $1.7 billion, down from the peak level of $4 billion at year-end 2008.
Fitch estimates Starwood's consolidated lease-adjusted leverage (including
consumer finance profits and securitized debt) at 2.3 times (x) and its core
lease-adjusted leverage (excluding consumer finance profits and securitized
debt) at 2.0x as of 1Q'12, pro-forma for the announced redemption.
Core lease-adjusted leverage is comfortably within Fitch's target for Starwood
of below 2.75x for a 'BBB' IDR, so the company maintains ample financial
flexibility at current ratings. Fitch does not anticipate the company will
manage its balance sheet to support a higher rating, resulting in the Outlook
revision to Stable from Positive.
The upgrade also considers the following:
--Lodging demand trends continue on a solid recovery trajectory, despite
heightened global macroeconomic risk.
--There are factors that cushion lodging downside scenarios in a potential
double dip recession compared to 2008 - 2009, namely the attractive supply
growth outlook and healthier corporate balance sheets.
--Starwood's financial profile has improved such that it is commensurate with
Fitch's investment grade parameters for the company; it has solid ability to
withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double digit RevPAR decline) and
maintain an investment grade credit profile.
--Relative to its peers, Fitch considers the potential for greater cash flow
volatility from Starwood's heavier asset base and its exposure to the higher end
and international segments.
--However, Starwood's credit profile benefits from being among the most globally
diversified lodging operators with significant exposure to highly attractive
gateway cities.
--Fitch believes that management will continue to prudently execute on its
longer-term transition to a more asset light business model.
--Fitch's base case forecasts EBITDA growth will continue to support the
company's leverage profile over the next 12 - 24 months.
--The progression of the European sovereign debt crisis and a China economic
slowdown.
--Fitch's sovereign team forecasts U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and World GDP growth
of 2.3% in 2012.
Industry Fundamentals Remain Positive:
U.S. RevPAR has increased 7.2% year-to-date according to Smith Travel, ahead of
Fitch's initial full-year outlook of 4% - 5%. Fitch expects Starwood to slightly
outperform in the U.S. due to its exposure to higher-end segments that should
reflect more positive operating leverage at this stage of the cycle. Slower
growth in Europe will offset some of the outperformance in the U.S. The
company's guidance for 2012 RevPAR calls for 6% - 8% RevPAR growth on a
same-store company operated basis in constant dollars.
U.S. supply growth will be less than 1% annually through at least 2012 - 2013,
which provides cushion to downside scenarios. This is well below the long-term
historical average of roughly 2%, and contrasts the situation during the recent
recession when supply growth was peaking at more than 3% in 2008 - 2009. Hotel
property-level operating performance should continue its solid improvement over
the next two years as a result of the favorable supply/demand outlook.
RevPAR growth has been increasingly driven by improvement in the average daily
rate (ADR), while occupancy growth has been decelerating, which is typical of a
maturing lodging cycle. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2012 - 2013, as
hotels achieve optimal occupancy levels, which will contribute to stronger
margins and profitability.
Among its primary peers, Starwood has a heavier asset base and greater exposure
to higher end segments, which could contribute to greater cash flow volatility.
In the near term, Fitch forecasts that the credit will benefit from the positive
operating leverage associated with its owned asset portfolio and concentration
in luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale segments in urban locations.
Over the medium to longer term, the company will continue to execute on its
transition to an increasingly asset-light business model. Fitch believes the
company will continue to be opportunistic but prudent with respect to selling
assets; recent asset sales have been executed at very attractive prices for
Starwood.
The lodging industry is highly cyclical and the ratings incorporate Fitch's
macro-economic outlook, which calls for annual U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% and 2.6%
2012 and 2013, with world economic growth at 2.3% and 2.9% over the same time
frame.
Starwood is more heavily weighted to the corporate sector and Fitch expects
continued positive trends relating to corporate profitability and corporate
liquidity, providing support to business travel demands. Fitch's stress case
forecasts that the company's credit profile has improved to the point that its
financial profile can withstand another significant recession (i.e. a double
digit RevPAR decline) and maintain an investment grade IDR.
Liquidity and Free Cash Flow Outlook
Starwood's liquidity profile is solid, with cash of $657 million at the end of
1Q'12. Including full availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due
2013, total liquidity was nearly $2.2 billion. The company's maturity profile is
manageable, with upcoming maturities of $500 million in 2014 and $450 million in
2015.
Fitch expects the company to continue looking for opportunities to reduce its
portfolio of owned hotels, in order to further transition to a more asset-light
business model. Additional liquidity from potential asset sales is not
explicitly incorporated into Fitch's forecasts.
Further, Fitch believes management will increasingly focus capital allocation
decisions on growth investments, potential acquisitions and shareholder friendly
initiatives, within the context of maintaining its 'BBB' rating. Starwood
announced on Dec. 1, 2011 that its board authorized a $250 million share
repurchase authorization (see Fitch's comment, 'Starwood's Ratings Unaffected
from Share Repurchase Authorization' dated Dec. 5, 2011).
Fitch's base case reflects Starwood will generate modest discretionary annual
free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 and 2013, excluding proceeds from timeshare
securitizations and Bal Harbour residential sales proceeds, which are likely to
provide additional liquidity. As a result, there is flexibility for modest
dividend increases and opportunistic/offensive capital spending.
Fitch has upgraded Starwood's ratings as follows:
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and