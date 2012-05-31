TEXT-S&P: Gaylord Entertainment ratings not affected

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Gaylord Entertainment Co. (B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by Gaylord's agreement to sell the Gaylord Hotels brand and management rights for its four Gaylord-branded hotels to Marriott International Inc. for $210 million. Gaylord will continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses, and will reorganize and elect to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT) effective Jan. 1, 2013. The agreement calls for Marriott to manage the hotels for an initial 35-year term, and for Gaylord to pay a base management fee equal to 2% of revenue and an incentive fee based upon hotel profitability. We believe Gaylord's hotels may achieve some added revenue benefit as a part of Marriott's system, but as compensation Gaylord will pay annual fees of about $25 million in 2013. However, these fee payments should not have a negative impact on Gaylord's annual cash flow, because of estimated synergies stemming from the reduction of corporate, technology, and reservation systems costs. Additionally, Gaylord will incur an estimated $55 million in one-time conversion, transaction, and severance expenses (to achieve cost synergies), an estimated $90 million one-time dividend of the company's undistributed earnings and profits in order to convert to REIT status, and an approximately $50 million tax payment related to the sale proceeds. In our view, these cash outflows are covered by the $210 million in proceeds from the transaction. In addition, Gaylord will begin paying 90% of its pre-tax income as a common dividend once it reorganizes as a REIT, restricting its ability to use free cash flow to reduce leverage and acquire hotels in the future. We expect Gaylord largely will use some combination of debt and equity issuance in future periods to potentially acquire hotels. Somewhat mitigating this risk factor, Gaylord also said it will no longer view large-scale development as a growth strategy because of its anticipated REIT status; it therefore will not proceed with the $800 million Colorado project in the form previously anticipated. Gaylord will consider how the project can be completed with a minimal financial commitment during the development phase. As a result of the aforementioned, we do not believe Gaylord's EBITDA or liquidity will be hurt by the transaction. Our current base-case expectations are that Gaylord's leverage will improve to around 5x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense will improve to around 3x in 2012--credit measures that are good for the current rating. By comparison, our credit measure thresholds for Gaylord at the current rating are for leverage under 6x and coverage of interest expense above 2x. Although we believe Gaylord is likely to use its debt capacity to pursue hotel acquisitions in future periods, we expect Gaylord to maintain credit measures in line with the current rating.