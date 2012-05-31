TEXT-S&P: Marriott International ratings not affected

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its rating on Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott International Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is not affected by the company's announcement that it is purchasing the Gaylord Hotel brand and management rights from Gaylord Entertainment Co. for $210 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2012 and is subject to Gaylord shareholder approval and Gaylord's reorganization into a real estate investment trust (REIT). Gaylord will continue to own the four existing Gaylord hotels and Marriott will assume management of these properties under a management agreement with an initial 35 year term. Gaylord will pay Marriott a base management fee equal to 2% of revenue and an incentive fee based upon hotel profitability. Fees in 2013 are estimated to be about $25 million. We believe Marriott's acquisition of the Gaylord brand, which targets large group meetings, is a good fit within Marriott's system. In addition, Marriott estimated it is paying about 8x 2013 fees, and we believe this multiple is reasonable. In addition, we believe that Marriott has adequate financial flexibility to absorb the cost of this transaction, as a portion of the company's total investment spending in 2012 of $550 million to $750 million is currently unidentified and could be used partly to fund the payment to Gaylord. In addition, Marriott slowed the pace of share repurchases in the first quarter of 2012 to $150 million (compared with $1.425 billion in 2011), and also borrowed $600 million (at a very low 3% coupon). Cash balances were $290 million at March 23, 2012. Although this resulted in higher debt balances that drove total lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to 3.2x and funds from operations to total lease-adjusted debt to around 30%, these measures are good compared to our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA and 25% minimum FFO to total debt thresholds for the current 'BBB' rating. They are also currently in line with Marriott's current financial policy of keeping leverage between 3.00x and 3.25x. We believe Marriott will manage its investments and other spending and keep leverage within this range even after incorporating the impact of the Gaylord transaction.