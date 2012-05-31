TEXT-S&P revises Sugarhouse HSP Gaming outlook to positive

May 31 - Overview -- Philadelphia-based casino operator Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz L.P.'s (HSP) has performed well in its first full year of operations. -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, and revising our rating outlook to positive from negative. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that ratings upside potential exists for HSP, despite the increased competition in the region or a contemplated expansion of the property. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook on Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz L.P., the owner and operator of Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia, to positive from negative, and affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed our 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes, with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful (50-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our outlook revision to positive from negative reflects solid operating metrics during the casino's ramp up period since opening in September 2010. Slot win per unit has grown to the high $200 area, in line with the casino's two primary competitors, Parx Casino and Harrah's Chester, albeit from substantially fewer slots. In addition, Sugarhouse's fair share of table revenue has substantially exceeded that of its competitors since opening. These metrics have supported improvements to credit measures that, together with the high quality of the property, we view as sustainable, despite increased competition in the region. Further, we believe that credit measures could support a higher rating, even in the event that an expansion of the property is pursued, as currently contemplated. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our assessment of HSP's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited operating history, reliance on a single property for cash flow generation and the highly competitive dynamics in the region. In addition to competition within the Philadelphia market, including the recently opened gaming capacity at Valley Forge Convention Center, we believe the recent opening of the Revel Resort in Atlantic City could pressure performance. Despite ongoing legislative debate over an additional gaming license in Philadelphia, we believe it is increasingly unlikely that a property will open over the intermediate term. Our assessment of HSG's financial profile as highly leveraged reflects adjusted leverage that we expect to remain above 5x given accreting PIK debt in the company's capital structure, as well as our expectation that the company will likely finance a portion of its planned expansion of the property with debt. While year to date gaming metrics were strong, we expect performance to be somewhat pressured in the second half of 2012 following the opening of Revel. We are incorporating into our rating an expectation that slightly less than 10% of revenue would be at risk and that the company will moderately increase promotional spending. Based on these assumptions, and incorporating strong performance thus far in 2012 we expect EBITDA to decline in the low- to mid-single-digit area in 2012, resulting in leverage in the low 5x area and interest coverage remaining over 2x. While there are preferred interests in HSP's capital structure held by the company's primary shareholder, we view these instruments as essentially benign in the intermediate term as they do not carry mandatory redemption provisions or maturity dates and are not redeemable. Including this debt, leverage is in excess of 9x and EBITDA coverage of interest is about 1x. The property represents the smallest gaming floor in the Pennsylvania market (excluding resort casinos), but management plans to expand, with construction possibly beginning as early as late-2012, if necessary approvals are obtained. The expansion, which would likely be funded with additional senior debt, contemplates additional table games (taking the total to 80, up from 53 at the end of October), a poker room, 400 additional slots, new dining amenities, and the construction of a parking garage. Given the property's strong table game metrics (WPUD has been trending over $4,000), we believe it would benefit from the addition of incremental table game positions. However, we believe management may be challenged to generate sufficient demand for the proposed growth in slot positions. Our preliminary expectation is that the expansion could provide up to $20 million of incremental EBITDA, and that associated incremental debt would result in leverage approaching 6x during the construction period. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, HSP has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of HSP's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Based on our current performance expectations, we expect HSP's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by over 1.2x (assuming that the commencement of the proposed expansion plans is contingent upon the completion of a future debt offering). -- We expect net sources of cash to be positive, even if forecasted EBITDA falls 15% short of our current expectations. Beyond cash generated from operations, additional liquidity is provided by HSP's $10 million revolving credit facility, which contains a fixed-charge covenant of 1.15 to 1.00. Given our performance expectations and allowable add-backs to EBITDA per the bank agreement, we believe there will be sufficient cushion relative to this measure for 2012. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our view that credit measures are currently supportive of a higher rating. The positive rating outlook reflects our view that credit measures are currently supportive of a higher rating. An upgrade would be hinged on further clarity on the size and timing of the company's expansion plans and details around the financing plans. We could revise the outlook to stable if HSG assumes more debt than we currently expect to fund the construction of the expansion or pursues a dividend in conjunction with the expansion. 