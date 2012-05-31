版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Regency Energy Partners rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy Partners L.P. (Regency) 	
modestly reduced its unsecured debt balance by $88 million.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Regency, raising 	
our issue-level ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-', and changing the recovery rating 	
on the unsecured notes to '4' from '5'. 	
     -- The change in the recovery rating reflects a shift in our 	
valuation-given-default. Our revised valuation assumes a postdefault run-rate 	
EBITDA of around $210 million, which is 50% of the company's 2011 EBITDA.	
     -- The stable rating outlook is based on our view that the partnership's 	
larger cash flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should 	
continue to lower financial leverage through 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating on U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy 	
Partners L.P. (Regency). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised 	
our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We 	
revised the recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '5'. Regency has $1.26 	
billion of unsecured debt.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions are based on the recent reduction in Regency's debt 	
outstanding and a shift in our valuation-given-default. The '4' recovery 	
rating indicates that unsecured note holders can expect average (30% to 50%) 	
recovery if a payment default occurs.	
	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on U.S. midstream energy company 	
Regency Energy Partners L.P. reflect its "fair" business risk profile and 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. Some commodity price 	
sensitivity, a small, but growing, asset base, and a diversified business mix 	
with a large fee-based cash flow component characterize the partnership's fair 	
business risk profile. Moderate financial leverage, an aggressive growth 	
strategy, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure result in an 	
aggressive financial profile, in our view. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. owns 	
the 2% general partner and 15% limited partner interest in Regency.	
	
Regency's aggressive financial risk profile reflects our expectation for 	
financial leverage of about 4.3x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus 	
joint-venture distributions), a significant capital spending program, and weak 	
distribution coverage in 2012. Under our base-case forecast, we assume a 	
modest cash flow decline in the transportation segment related to lower 	
throughput (about 5%) on the Regency Intrastate Gas System (RIGS), a growing 	
cash flow contribution from the gathering and processing and NGL Logistics 	
segment, and relatively flat cash flows from the contract services segment. We 	
forecast Regency will generate between $450 million and $475 million of EBITDA 	
and have between $2 billion and $2.2 billion of total debt by year-end 2012. 	
We expect the partnership's distribution coverage to be weak at about 1x, 	
given the recent equity issued and the cash flow lag from organic projects.	
	
We include 100% of Regency's convertible preferred equity as debt in our 	
calculations because it does not receive equity credit under our hybrid 	
security criteria. Our financial ratios also treat the interests in the 	
pipeline assets and Lone Star joint venture on an unconsolidated basis; i.e., 	
we do not include the debt and only consider the upstream dividends in EBITDA. 	
If we were to proportionately consolidate the debt and the cash flow at the 	
joint ventures, we would expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.25x in 2012.	
	
Regency's gathering and processing business accounts for just under 40% of 	
total margin and carries the most risk in our view, because a portion of the 	
cash flows fluctuate with changes in commodity prices. The partnership 	
typically hedges a meaningful percentage of this risk in the near term, and 	
the percentage hedged declines over a 24-month period. Regency processes most 	
of its gas under fee-based and percentage-of-proceeds contracts, although it 	
does have some keep-whole contracts in the Mid-Continent and West Texas 	
regions. Volumetric risk exists in the gathering businesses when commodity 	
prices are low. Producers could slow drilling, which would curtail cash flows. 	
We estimate that about 8% of Regency's 2012 segment margin is subject to 	
changes in commodity prices. When excluding hedging, this percentage increases 	
to about 20%.	
	
We view Regency's joint-venture interests in Regency Intrastate Gas System 	
(RIGS) and Midcontinent Express Pipeline LLC (MEP), which accounts for about 	
30% of gross margin, favorably due to the very stable cash flow stream that 	
long-term, firm "take-or-pay" demand contracts generate. The structure of 	
these shipper contracts makes the pipeline's cash flows immune to changes in 	
throughput. The RIGS joint venture and MEP ownership interest enhance 	
Regency's business risk profile by adding geographic and asset diversity to 	
the company's portfolio. However, we view the average shippers' credit quality 	
of 'BB' on RIGS and MEP as somewhat weak, which partially offsets the assets' 	
strengths. In addition, Regency creditors only benefit from upstream dividends 	
from these assets. There is substantial debt at MEP (see the summary analysis 	
on MEP, published on Feb. 2, 2012).	
	
We believe ETP-Regency Midstream Holdings LLC, the joint venture which owns 	
the LDH Energy Asset Holdings LLC (LDH) assets, will reinvest most of the net 	
cash flow generated from the LDH assets into organic growth projects rather 	
than distribute it to the partnerships in 2012. We estimate that Regency's 30% 	
interest in the Lone Star joint venture could account for about 10% of total 	
margin but about 50% of growth capital. The growth projects such as the West 	
Texas gateway pipeline and additional fractionation capacity are supported by 	
fee-based, long-term contracts.	
	
We view the contract services business as supportive of credit because its 	
fee-based cash flow has been fairly resilient even when the rig count 	
declines. This segment, which we estimate accounts for 25% of total margin, 	
provides compression and treating services to oil and gas producers and gives 	
Regency some business and geographic diversity into the emerging shale plays.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Regency's liquidity to be "adequate" under our corporate liquidity 	
methodology. We have assumed sources of liquidity divided by uses of about 	
1.2x during the next 12 months. Primary sources of liquidity include our 	
assumptions for FFO of $375 million and revolver availability of $639 million. 	
We have assumed that Regency's main uses of cash for the next 12 months will 	
include maintenance and growth capital spending of about $750 million and 	
distributions of about $320 million. A key assumption underlying our 	
assessment of Regency's liquidity is that we would expect the partnership to 	
scale back its discretionary capital spending and/or distributions if it 	
couldn't generate or obtain sufficient funding to support its growth plans. 	
Regency has no near-term debt maturities (its revolver matures in June 2014).	
	
The revolving credit facility requires Regency to maintain a total debt to 	
EBITDA ratio below 5.25x, senior debt to EBITDA below 3x, and EBITDA interest 	
coverage above 2.75x, with adjustments for material projects and joint 	
ventures. As of March 31, 2012, the partnership was in compliance with these 	
covenants, with an EBITDA cushion of about 35% for the total leverage 	
covenant. EBITDA includes pro forma credit for recently completed projects. We 	
expect Regency to remain in compliance through 2012.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on Regency's unsecured debt is 'BB' (the same as the corporate 	
credit rating) and the recovery rating on this unsecured debt is '4', 	
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) 	
recovery if a payment default occurs. For the full recovery analysis, see the  	
on  to be published shortly.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the partnership's larger cash 	
flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should continue to 	
lower financial leverage through 2012. In our opinion, higher ratings are 	
possible over the longer term if Regency maintains total adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA at or below 4x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus joint-venture 	
distributions), and increases the cash flow it receives not only from its 	
stable pipeline joint-venture interests but also from fee-based organic 	
projects at the partnership level. We could lower the rating if the 	
partnership's cash financial leverage approaches 4.75x and we do not see a 	
clear path for improvement.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 	
Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Midcontinent Express Pipeline LLC, Feb. 2, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Regency Energy Partners L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Regency Energy Partners L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$500 mil sr nts due 07/15/2021      BB                 BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5	
  US$250 mil  9.375% sr nts due         BB                 BB- 	
  06/01/2016                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5	
  US$600 mil 6.875% sr nts due          BB                 BB- 	
  12/01/2018                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5	
  US$357.5 mil  8.375% sr nts due       BB                 BB- 	
  12/15/2013                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5	
	
Regency Energy Finance Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$500 mil sr nts due 07/15/2021      BB                 BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5	
  US$357.5 mil  8.375% sr nts due       BB                 BB- 	
  12/15/2013                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  5

