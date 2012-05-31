TEXT-S&P raises Regency Energy Partners rating

Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy Partners L.P. (Regency)
modestly reduced its unsecured debt balance by $88 million.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Regency, raising
our issue-level ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-', and changing the recovery rating
on the unsecured notes to '4' from '5'.
-- The change in the recovery rating reflects a shift in our
valuation-given-default. Our revised valuation assumes a postdefault run-rate
EBITDA of around $210 million, which is 50% of the company's 2011 EBITDA.
-- The stable rating outlook is based on our view that the partnership's
larger cash flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should
continue to lower financial leverage through 2012.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
corporate credit rating on U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy
Partners L.P. (Regency). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised
our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We
revised the recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '5'. Regency has $1.26
billion of unsecured debt.
Rationale
The rating actions are based on the recent reduction in Regency's debt
outstanding and a shift in our valuation-given-default. The '4' recovery
rating indicates that unsecured note holders can expect average (30% to 50%)
recovery if a payment default occurs.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on U.S. midstream energy company
Regency Energy Partners L.P. reflect its "fair" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. Some commodity price
sensitivity, a small, but growing, asset base, and a diversified business mix
with a large fee-based cash flow component characterize the partnership's fair
business risk profile. Moderate financial leverage, an aggressive growth
strategy, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure result in an
aggressive financial profile, in our view. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. owns
the 2% general partner and 15% limited partner interest in Regency.
Regency's aggressive financial risk profile reflects our expectation for
financial leverage of about 4.3x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus
joint-venture distributions), a significant capital spending program, and weak
distribution coverage in 2012. Under our base-case forecast, we assume a
modest cash flow decline in the transportation segment related to lower
throughput (about 5%) on the Regency Intrastate Gas System (RIGS), a growing
cash flow contribution from the gathering and processing and NGL Logistics
segment, and relatively flat cash flows from the contract services segment. We
forecast Regency will generate between $450 million and $475 million of EBITDA
and have between $2 billion and $2.2 billion of total debt by year-end 2012.
We expect the partnership's distribution coverage to be weak at about 1x,
given the recent equity issued and the cash flow lag from organic projects.
We include 100% of Regency's convertible preferred equity as debt in our
calculations because it does not receive equity credit under our hybrid
security criteria. Our financial ratios also treat the interests in the
pipeline assets and Lone Star joint venture on an unconsolidated basis; i.e.,
we do not include the debt and only consider the upstream dividends in EBITDA.
If we were to proportionately consolidate the debt and the cash flow at the
joint ventures, we would expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.25x in 2012.
Regency's gathering and processing business accounts for just under 40% of
total margin and carries the most risk in our view, because a portion of the
cash flows fluctuate with changes in commodity prices. The partnership
typically hedges a meaningful percentage of this risk in the near term, and
the percentage hedged declines over a 24-month period. Regency processes most
of its gas under fee-based and percentage-of-proceeds contracts, although it
does have some keep-whole contracts in the Mid-Continent and West Texas
regions. Volumetric risk exists in the gathering businesses when commodity
prices are low. Producers could slow drilling, which would curtail cash flows.
We estimate that about 8% of Regency's 2012 segment margin is subject to
changes in commodity prices. When excluding hedging, this percentage increases
to about 20%.
We view Regency's joint-venture interests in Regency Intrastate Gas System
(RIGS) and Midcontinent Express Pipeline LLC (MEP), which accounts for about
30% of gross margin, favorably due to the very stable cash flow stream that
long-term, firm "take-or-pay" demand contracts generate. The structure of
these shipper contracts makes the pipeline's cash flows immune to changes in
throughput. The RIGS joint venture and MEP ownership interest enhance
Regency's business risk profile by adding geographic and asset diversity to
the company's portfolio. However, we view the average shippers' credit quality
of 'BB' on RIGS and MEP as somewhat weak, which partially offsets the assets'
strengths. In addition, Regency creditors only benefit from upstream dividends
from these assets. There is substantial debt at MEP (see the summary analysis
on MEP, published on Feb. 2, 2012).
We believe ETP-Regency Midstream Holdings LLC, the joint venture which owns
the LDH Energy Asset Holdings LLC (LDH) assets, will reinvest most of the net
cash flow generated from the LDH assets into organic growth projects rather
than distribute it to the partnerships in 2012. We estimate that Regency's 30%
interest in the Lone Star joint venture could account for about 10% of total
margin but about 50% of growth capital. The growth projects such as the West
Texas gateway pipeline and additional fractionation capacity are supported by
fee-based, long-term contracts.
We view the contract services business as supportive of credit because its
fee-based cash flow has been fairly resilient even when the rig count
declines. This segment, which we estimate accounts for 25% of total margin,
provides compression and treating services to oil and gas producers and gives
Regency some business and geographic diversity into the emerging shale plays.
Liquidity
We consider Regency's liquidity to be "adequate" under our corporate liquidity
methodology. We have assumed sources of liquidity divided by uses of about
1.2x during the next 12 months. Primary sources of liquidity include our
assumptions for FFO of $375 million and revolver availability of $639 million.
We have assumed that Regency's main uses of cash for the next 12 months will
include maintenance and growth capital spending of about $750 million and
distributions of about $320 million. A key assumption underlying our
assessment of Regency's liquidity is that we would expect the partnership to
scale back its discretionary capital spending and/or distributions if it
couldn't generate or obtain sufficient funding to support its growth plans.
Regency has no near-term debt maturities (its revolver matures in June 2014).
The revolving credit facility requires Regency to maintain a total debt to
EBITDA ratio below 5.25x, senior debt to EBITDA below 3x, and EBITDA interest
coverage above 2.75x, with adjustments for material projects and joint
ventures. As of March 31, 2012, the partnership was in compliance with these
covenants, with an EBITDA cushion of about 35% for the total leverage
covenant. EBITDA includes pro forma credit for recently completed projects. We
expect Regency to remain in compliance through 2012.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Regency's unsecured debt is 'BB' (the same as the corporate
credit rating) and the recovery rating on this unsecured debt is '4',
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%)
recovery if a payment default occurs. For the full recovery analysis, see the
on to be published shortly.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the partnership's larger cash
flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should continue to
lower financial leverage through 2012. In our opinion, higher ratings are
possible over the longer term if Regency maintains total adjusted debt to
EBITDA at or below 4x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus joint-venture
distributions), and increases the cash flow it receives not only from its
stable pipeline joint-venture interests but also from fee-based organic
projects at the partnership level. We could lower the rating if the
partnership's cash financial leverage approaches 4.75x and we do not see a
clear path for improvement.
