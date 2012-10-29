版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 01:41 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises ProAssurance outlook to positive from stable

Overview
     -- ProAssurance Corp.'s (PRA) operating performance has been strong
in the past few years and better than the insurance industry average, which 
supports the company's strong capitalization.
     -- We expect the strong operating performance will continue in the next 
12-24 months.
     -- As a result, we're revising the outlook on the rating to positive from 
stable and affirming the 'BBB' issuer credit rating on PRA.

Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 
long-term issuer credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). We revised the 
outlook on the rating to positive from stable.

Rationale
The positive outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a 
sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining strong operating 
performance, strong capitalization, and adequate reserves. The rating is also 
based on a strong competitive position supported by geographic 
diversification. Partially offsetting these positive factors are PRA's 
business concentration in the medical professional liability niche (though 
it's slowly diversifying) and uncertainty from a shifting health care 
landscape that could potentially cause fundamental changes to PRA's core 
market.
PRA is one of the few monoline medical professional liability (MPL) companies 
with broad national coverage, ranked fourth nationally based on direct 
premiums written (GWP) in 2011, with a 5.3% market share.

PRA's operating performance has been strong in the past few years. Its 
combined ratio is 52.5% in 2011, 69.8% in the first six months of 2012, and 
69% average for past five years. PRA's capitalization has been consistently 
above the rating level in the past few years.

The health care reform could potentially have both positive and negative 
effects on PRA's market base. On the one hand, more individual physicians 
could join hospital-owned practices and larger groups and, therefore, reduce 
PRA's traditional core client base. On the other hand, the increased 
utilization of the health care system by more patients as a result of the 
reform could create more demand for MPL insurance.

Outlook
The outlook is positive. We expect PRA will maintain its strong competitive 
position, further diversify its business through organic growth and 
acquisitions, and maintain strong operating performance, strong 
capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will likely see a flat 
premium growth in 2012 and a low-single-digit growth in 2013, reflecting still 
challenging market conditions offset by a modest addition from new product 
lines. We also expect PRA will have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of 
year-end 2012 and 2013 (with the benefit of potential reserve releases related 
to prior accident years) and a current accident-year combined ratio near 110% 
in 2012 and 2013.
We believe it's likely that PRA will perform better than its MPL insurance 
peers because of its disciplined underwriting and claims management as well as 
its strong competitive position. Although PRA might still take on new debt 
opportunistically, we expect its debt-to-capital ratio to be less than 15%.
If the company meets these expectations and we continue to believe this 
performance level is sustainable, we could raise the rating by one notch in 
12-24 months. The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to 
maintain a strong competitive position, underwriting discipline, earnings, and 
capitalization.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                 To               From
ProAssurance Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating      BBB/Positive/--  BBB/Stable/--

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐