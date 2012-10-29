TEXT-S&P revises ProAssurance outlook to positive from stable

Overview -- ProAssurance Corp.'s (PRA) operating performance has been strong in the past few years and better than the insurance industry average, which supports the company's strong capitalization. -- We expect the strong operating performance will continue in the next 12-24 months. -- As a result, we're revising the outlook on the rating to positive from stable and affirming the 'BBB' issuer credit rating on PRA. Rating Action On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). We revised the outlook on the rating to positive from stable. Rationale The positive outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining strong operating performance, strong capitalization, and adequate reserves. The rating is also based on a strong competitive position supported by geographic diversification. Partially offsetting these positive factors are PRA's business concentration in the medical professional liability niche (though it's slowly diversifying) and uncertainty from a shifting health care landscape that could potentially cause fundamental changes to PRA's core market. PRA is one of the few monoline medical professional liability (MPL) companies with broad national coverage, ranked fourth nationally based on direct premiums written (GWP) in 2011, with a 5.3% market share. PRA's operating performance has been strong in the past few years. Its combined ratio is 52.5% in 2011, 69.8% in the first six months of 2012, and 69% average for past five years. PRA's capitalization has been consistently above the rating level in the past few years. The health care reform could potentially have both positive and negative effects on PRA's market base. On the one hand, more individual physicians could join hospital-owned practices and larger groups and, therefore, reduce PRA's traditional core client base. On the other hand, the increased utilization of the health care system by more patients as a result of the reform could create more demand for MPL insurance. Outlook The outlook is positive. We expect PRA will maintain its strong competitive position, further diversify its business through organic growth and acquisitions, and maintain strong operating performance, strong capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will likely see a flat premium growth in 2012 and a low-single-digit growth in 2013, reflecting still challenging market conditions offset by a modest addition from new product lines. We also expect PRA will have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of year-end 2012 and 2013 (with the benefit of potential reserve releases related to prior accident years) and a current accident-year combined ratio near 110% in 2012 and 2013. We believe it's likely that PRA will perform better than its MPL insurance peers because of its disciplined underwriting and claims management as well as its strong competitive position. Although PRA might still take on new debt opportunistically, we expect its debt-to-capital ratio to be less than 15%. If the company meets these expectations and we continue to believe this performance level is sustainable, we could raise the rating by one notch in 12-24 months. The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to maintain a strong competitive position, underwriting discipline, earnings, and capitalization. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From ProAssurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.