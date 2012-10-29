版本:
TEXT - S&P cuts LBI Media to 'D'

Overview
     -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) parent LBI Media 
Holdings Inc. missed its Oct. 15, 2012 interest payment on its 11% senior 
discount notes due 2013 (unrated). 
     -- Although the company has a 30-day grace period or until Nov. 14, 2012 
to make the payment, we believe it is unlikely the default will be cured, 
given the outstanding subpar exchange offer for the discount notes, which is 
becoming increasingly more coercive.
     -- On Oct. 26, 2012, LBI announced its eighth extension of its subpar 
debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 11% 
senior discount notes due 2013. Holders of about $13 million of discount notes 
and $164 million of subordinated notes did not tender. 
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'D' from 
'CC' in accordance with our criteria.

Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. (LBI) to 'D' from 'CC'.  

Rationale
The rating actions stem from LBI Media Holdings' disclosure that it did not 
make the interest payment (about $3.8 million) on its 11% senior discount 
notes due Oct. 15, 2012, and after LBI announced its eighth extension of its 
subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 
11% senior discount notes due 2013. If the discount notes interest payment 
default is not cured by Nov. 14, 2012, holders of at least 25% of the 
outstanding principal amount of the discount notes can accelerate the debt, 
resulting in a cross-default on the company's other debt. If obligations 
outstanding under the discount notes are not accelerated, an uncured default 
by LBI Media Holdings on more than $10 million on indebtedness will constitute 
an event of default under LBI's existing debt agreements.

On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to de-leverage its balance sheet by 
reducing the outstanding principal amount of debt issued by LBI and LBI Media 
Holdings. As of Oct. 12, 2012, subject to conditions, the company had offered 
to exchange below par new second-priority secured springing subordinated notes 
due 2020 or holding company notes due 2017 for its 8.5% subordinated notes and 
11% discount notes. As of Oct. 25, 2012, noteholders holding about 26.4% of 
the principal amount of outstanding senior subordinated notes, and 69.6% of 
the principal amount of the outstanding senior discount notes not held by LBI 
Media Holdings (about 81.5% including debt held by the company) had tendered 
their notes.  The subordinate note indenture requires holders of at least 50% 
in principal amount to consent to an amendment of certain covenants and 
restrictions, and consent from holders of at least 75% in principal amount to 
amend the relative rights of subordinated noteholders.

We consider a missed interest payment as a default when the nonpayment is a 
function of the borrower being under financial stress even though a payment 
default has not occurred relative to the legal provisions of the notes, and 
despite the 30-day grace period to make the payments. Our rating action 
incorporates our view that the payment will not be made in full during the 
grace period. 

We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its 
cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, 
intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like 
Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In 
the second-quarter 2012, revenue grew 2% over the prior-year period, led by 
growth in the TV segment. EBITDA declined by 25% because of a 21% increase in 
programming expenses. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and 
including the 11% holding company senior discount notes) was extremely high, 
at 20.6x and EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.52x for the 12 
months ended June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain 
meaningfully less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on 
revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments.

Under our base-case scenario, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding 
market coverage of Estrella. Estrella's key advantage is its strategy of 
counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. We expect 
high-single- to low-double-digit percentage revenue growth in the TV segment, 
and low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate consolidated revenue growth, as 
growth in the TV segment is offset by flat to low-single-digit percent 
declines in the radio segment. We expect operating costs to continue to grow 
at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate as TV programming costs and 
increased selling-and-administration costs outweigh cost cuts in the radio 
segment. As a result, absent any meaningful progress restructuring the balance 
sheet, we believe EBITDA could be flat to up slightly over our 2012 and 2013 
projection period, and annual discretionary cash flow deficits could be in the 
mid-$20 million area.

Liquidity
We regard LBI's liquidity as "weak" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months 
because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October 
2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its revolving credit 
facility to meet a portion of interest payments. LBI's liquidity sources 
include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016 
and cash balances of about $12.2 million as of June 30, 2012. Borrowings under 
the revolving credit facility were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2012. 

Discretionary cash flow was negative $31.4 million for the 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012, and negative $8 million for the three months ended June 30, 
2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months include about $5 million 
of capital expenditures, minimal working capital needs, and $41.8 million of 
discount notes maturing on Oct. 15, 2013. The revolving credit agreement 
contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA 
with respect to revolver borrowings. Absent an acceleration of the discount 
notes, we expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance 
with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 
12, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
LBI Media Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                D/--               CC/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

LBI Media Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC                
  Recovery Rating                       3                 
 Subordinated                           CC                 
  Recovery Rating                       6

