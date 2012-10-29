版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 04:59 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's may cut Scotiabank Peru rating

Oct 29 MOODY'S may cut Scotiabank Peru's long-term Baa1 local currency deposit rating

