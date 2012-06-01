TEXT-Fitch affirms MarkWest Energy's IDR at 'BB'

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P.'s (MarkWest) Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating at 'BB' and the senior secured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Today's rating action affects approximately $1.8 billion of debt outstanding. Key rating factors which support the rating include: --A reasonably geographically diverse footprint with leading positions in the liquids-rich areas in the Mid-continent and Appalachia; --Strategically well-positioned assets with exposure to the rapidly growing Marcellus Shale; --An increasing amount of fee-based revenue sources and a layered hedging strategy; --A strategy to fund growth with a combination of debt and equity. The ratings also factor in the following concerns: --A significant percentage of non-fee-based cash flows from keep-whole and percent-of-proceeds arrangements; --Reliance on drilling and production activities in the E&P sector for gathering and processing volumes, which in turn are ultimately driven by volatile hydrocarbon prices; --A capital expenditure program which has been growing significantly; --Use of a hedging strategy which primarily uses proxy hedging which can be affected by the periodic breakdown in the correlation between crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) prices. Leverage: At the end of the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), debt to adjusted leverage (defined as debt to adjusted EBITDA) was 3.7x which was an improvement from the 4.1x at the end of 2011. Fitch anticipates that leverage should remain below 4.0x by the end of 2012. MarkWest's financing strategy for the large capital expenditure program may ultimately result in leverage which differs from Fitch's expectations. Adequate Liquidity: At the end of 1Q'12, MarkWest had $1.2 billion of liquidity which consisted of $348 million of cash and $878 million available on its revolving bank facility which extends until 2016. The cash balance reflects net equity proceeds of $425 million during the first quarter. Fitch considers the current revolver's size and the company's financial flexibility to be adequate to meet MarkWest's liquidity needs. The next debt maturity will occur in 2018. Acquisitions: MarkWest has been growing significantly over the last couple of years and acquisitions have been a component of company strategy. During 2011, the company acquired the remaining 49% stake in the MarkWest Liberty Midstream joint venture from The Energy Minerals Group (EMG) for $1 billion in cash and 19.95 million class B units. In May 2012, MarkWest acquired Keystone Midstream for $512 million. Capital Expenditures: With the announcement of the Keystone acquisition, MarkWest increased its forecast for spending in 2012. Previously, spending was planned in the range of $900 million to $1.3 billion. The new forecast will raise this estimate by $200 million to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion. In 2011, capital expenditures were much lower at $551 million. The significant increase in 2012's projected spending over 2011 is a result of MarkWest's 100% ownership of Liberty versus its previous stake of 51%, spending associated with Keystone expansion projects, and other organic growth opportunities. Distributions and DCF: Following the increase in distributable cash flow (DCF) in the recent quarter to $109 million from $76 million in the year ago period, MarkWest increased its quarterly distribution by 18%. The distribution coverage for the latest 12-month period ending March 31 2012 was healthy at 1.2x, which was unchanged from the end of 2011. In 2011, DCF was $333 million. MarkWest projects 2012 in the range of $440 million to $500 million. Hedging: The company uses some direct product hedges but primarily employs a proxy hedging strategy which is vulnerable to a periodic breakdown in the correlation between crude oil and NGLs. At the end of 1Q'12, 65% of its contracts were hedged for 2012, approximately 55% for 2013, and 27% for 2014. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors', May 21, 2012; --'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - Year-End 2011', April 16, 2012; --'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs', Dec. 28, 2011; --'2012 Outlook: Midstream Services' Dec. 7, 2011; --'Master Limited Partnerships 101', Nov. 1, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Master Limited Partnerships 101 2012 Outlook: Midstream Services Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly -- Year End 2011 -- Amended Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream and MLP Investors