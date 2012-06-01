版本:
TEXT-Fitch rates BAE Systems bonds 'BBB+'

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BAE Systems plc (BAE) GBP400m
ten-year bond a 'BBB+' senior unsecured rating. The rating is in line with BAE's
'BBB+' Long-term IDR.	
	
The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes
will constitute direct, unsecured and unconditional obligations of the issuer.
The notes will rank equally among themselves and with all other present or
future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The notes will
not have specific covenants other than a negative pledge clause in respect of
present or future debt.	
	
Fitch notes that the new bonds will be issued without cross or upstream
guarantees from any US-based entities, which makes them structurally
subordinated to bonds issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc, the group's US debt
issuing entity, which benefits from a parental guarantee from BAE. Fitch
currently does not separate the ratings of these bonds, due to the equal
strategic importance of all related group entities at present. However, should
the amount of debt issued by any entity without cross or upstream guarantees
become disproportionate to its revenue, earnings or asset contribution to the
group, future rating separation is possible.	
	
BAE's ratings reflect the company's leading market positions in the global
defence industry, its good access to the large US defence market, its prime
contracting capability and its large order book, which at end-2011 was GBP36.2bn
and equivalent to 2x LTM revenue.	
	
The ratings are restricted by the company's relatively modest core cash
generation for the current rating as well as the possibility of further share
buybacks, following the GBP500m buyback carried out in H212. Negative rating
pressure may arise if the company's FFO/revenue ratio falls below 9% on a
sustainable basis, if the FFO lease adjusted leverage ratio exceeded 2.5x, or if
further share buybacks or other shareholder friendly actions significantly
affected the group's financial flexibility.	
	
While recent acquisition activity has not been material relative to the group's
history (approximately GBP800m has been spent on acquisitions over the past two
years), Fitch expects BAE to continue to expand via bolt-on acquisitions, which
are likely to be financed from the company's own cash reserves. Large
acquisitions, although considered unlikely in the short term, are expected to be
financed in a way that does not put the group's current capital structure under
material pressure.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company is likely to
maintain its key credit metrics broadly in line with the 'BBB+' rating category
in the medium term.	
	
BAE is Europe's largest defence equipment company with geographically
diversified operations, including a sizeable presence in the US defence market.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

