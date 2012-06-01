版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 2日 星期六 01:26 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Liberty Tire rating to Caa1

June 1 Moody's cuts Liberty Tire corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, outlook negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐