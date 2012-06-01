TEXT-Fitch upgrades 4 classes of Citigroup Comm Mortgage Trust 2007-fl3

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded four classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-FL3, due to paydown of 62% since Fitch's last review. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Under Fitch's methodology 100% of the pooled balance is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 5.8% and pooled expected losses are 28.8%. To determine a sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch analyzed servicer-reported operating statements, budgets and STR reports, updated property valuations, and recent sales comparisons. Fitch estimates that base case recoveries will be in excess of 71%. There are four loans remaining in the pool, all of which are secured by hotels. Three of the four loans in the pool (83.5%) defaulted at maturity and were subsequently modified and extended. The transaction faces near-term maturity risk with one loan (16.5%) maturing in June 2012 and one loan (2.6%) maturing in August 2013. The two remaining loans, both of which were modified, have final maturities in 2015. Three loans were modeled to take a loss in the base case: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (75.4% of the pool) Avalon Hotel (5.6% of the pool) and Maison 140 (2.6% of the pool). The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess loan is collateralized by a full-service 651-room resort located in Scottsdale, AZ. At issuance the loan was underwritten to a stabilized cash flow which anticipated continued increases in ADR in the Scottsdale market. The property's destination resort segment of the market was especially hard hit by the economic downturn and the anticipated increases did not materialized. As of the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 2012, net operating income (NOI) was approximately 63% lower than underwritten at issuance. The decline is primarily due to decreased room revenue. The property has, however, recently shown significant performance improvements with TTM March 2012 NOI up 45% from YE 2010. The loan reached its original final maturity date in September 2011. The loan was modified in June 2011 to allow for two additional extension options in exchange for paydown of the senior balance by $7 million and an investment of $22 million to construct a 60,000 square foot (sf) addition to the meeting facilities. Construction is currently under way and is expected to be completed by YE 2012. The next maturity date is Dec. 31, 2013 and there is one remaining extension option with a final maturity of April 9, 2015. The Hotel 3030 loan is collateralized by a limited-service 232-room hotel located in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of Murray Hill. At loan closing, $12 million ($52,000 per room) was reserved for property renovations. The improvements were completed in late 2011 and the hotel was rebranded as the Hotel LOLA. A delay in completing the renovations combined with the economic downturn resulted in the hotel not meeting performance expectations. Completion of the renovations and improvements in the hotel market resulted in RevPAR increases of 16% over the TTM ended March 2012. As of the TTM March 2012, net cash flow (NCF) had improved by 29% from YE 2010, but was still approximately 40% below issuance underwriting. The loan originally matured Dec. 9, 2009 and has been extended twice for one year. The final maturity date is June 9, 2012. The Avalon hotel is collateralized by an 84-room full-service hotel located in Beverly Hills, CA. The property is approximately four blocks south from Rodeo Drive and five miles south of Hollywood. The loan defaulted at its original maturity date and was subsequently modified and extended. The modification de-levered the property such that the debt stack was reduced to the trust balance of $11.75 million. Performance began to improve in 2010 as the hotel market recovered. YE 2011 NOI was down from YE 2010 by 65% as revenues were impacted by $3.7 million room renovation which was completed in August 2011. The property should benefit from the recent renovations in 2012. The Maison 140 loan is collateralized by a 44-room limited-service hotel located in Beverly Hills, CA. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2009 due to imminent maturity default. It was subsequently modified, extended and returned to the master servicer. As part of the modification the loan maturity was extended to Jan. 9, 2012 with three additional one-year extension options. The trust portion of the loan was also paid down by $350,000. The hotel recently underwent a $600,000 ($14,634/key), renovation which included all guestrooms, bathrooms, common areas and the front facade. The work was completed in August 2011. YE 2011 NOI was down from YE 2010 by 20% as revenues were impacted by the renovations. Fitch has upgraded the following classes and revised the Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$38 million class A-2 to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$24.9 million class B to 'AAsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$19.9 million class C to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$12.9 million class D to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf''; Outlook to Stable. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$12 million class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13 million class F at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12 million class G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12 million class H at 'CCCsf '; RE 0% ; --$12 million class J at 'CCCsf '; RE 0%; --$20 million class K at 'CCsf'; RE 0% --$1.9 million class HTT-1 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$1.9 million class AVA at 'CCCsf'; RE 0% ; --$750,000 class MOF at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1, X-1, THH-1, INM, HOA-1, HOA-2, MLA-1, HFS-1, HFS-2, HFS-3, RSI-1 and RSI-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate classes THH-2 and HTT-2. Classes MLA-2, VSM-1, VSM-2 all remain at 'D'; RE 0%, and class WES remains at 'D'; RE 90% due to realized losses. Fitch previously withdrew the rating of the interest-only class X-2. Contact: Primary Analyst R. Brook Sutherland Director +1-312-606-2346 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011);