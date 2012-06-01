TEXT-S&P assigns BR Properties 'BB' global scale rating

June 1 - Overview -- We believe Brazil-based real estate investment company BR Properties will be successful in merging with One Properties and use its stable cash flows from its quality asset portfolio for expansion. -- We are assigning our 'BB' global scale and 'brAA' national scale issuer credit ratings to the company and our 'brAA' rating to its R$400 million debentures. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep expanding its operations with acquisitions at conservative loan-to-value ratios and improving its interest coverage over the next few years. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' global scale and 'brAA' national scale issuer credit ratings to BR Properties S.A. (BRPR). The outlook on both ratings is stable. In addition, we are assigning our 'brAA' national scale to BRPR's proposed R$400 million debentures. Rationale We view BRPR's business profile as "satisfactory" and its financial profile as "significant." The ratings reflect our expectations that the company will keep benefiting from stable cash flow streams from its quality asset portfolio consisting of properties at favorable locations, primarily in commercial and industrial segments. As a result, we expect occupancy rates to remain high (currently at 99%) and fairly resilient to market downturns, especially with the increasing share of built-to-suit projects after the merger with One Properties. The combined asset portfolio is stronger, in our view, and One Properties' projects provide a growth potential, as preconstruction risks have been cleared and prerental agreements are at comfortable levels. We expect revenue growth to come also from rent prices increasing above inflation rate, because of favorable office space demand in the regions where the company operates, and currently below-market rental prices for many of its properties. BRPR's "satisfactory" business profile reflects the gains of scale and the diversification of its asset portfolio after the merger with One Properties. We believe BRPR will keep expanding through acquisitions prudently and seeking commercial properties in the triple-A segment at premium locations in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where quality office space should remain limited and in high demand even if economic activity cools off somewhat in Brazil. Similarly, we believe BRPR's investments in industrial properties will remain focused on areas where warehouse space is in most demand. The company's acquisition strategy has been prudent under conservative valuations, and we expect it to remain so in the next few years. Although we don't assume liquidity out of asset sales in our base case, we acknowledge that BRPR may recycle its asset portfolio opportunistically. Internal growth potential from projects under construction is also favorable during the next two years, as the company is investing in nine projects in retail, office, and industrial segments. Although some tenant concentration (with the largest client accounting for 11% of revenues and the 10 largest for 55% in 2011) is a risk, we don't expect it to affect the company's results in the next few years. The company's most profitable tenants are large corporations with strong credit profiles in various industry segments. Switching costs are also high for most tenants because BRPR's rents are currently very competitive. Indeed, we don't project tenant delinquency nor occupancy rates to deteriorate in the few next years. We do see room for BRPR to improve rent revenues among existing clients because of tight supply of quality office space in the areas where BRPR operates, resulting in rent renewals above inflation rate in the next few years. BRPR's margins compare favorably with its global peers, even though tenants in Brazil, rather than property owners elsewhere, pay condominium expenses. As the company keeps expanding and gaining scale, we project operating margins to remain strong and improve further in the next several years. We project EBITDA margin to reach 88% in 2012 and about 92% over the next few years (currently at 87% as of March 2012). Limited track record given the company's short history somewhat limits BRPR's financial profile. Still, prudent loan-to-value ratios below 50% and strong cash flow generation in the next several years offset, in our view, the company's relatively weak interest coverage ratio, which is about 1.2x as of March 2012. We expect this metric to improve to 1.5x by the end of 2012, as domestic interest rates are declining and the company is refinancing many loans, including One Properties' debt, at lower interest costs. Funding new projects will consume part of its internal cash generation, but we expect free operating cash flow (FOCF), excluding acquisitions, to remain robust in the next few years. We also believe construction risks are currently mitigated by the advanced stage of construction. Although we expect BRPR to keep investing in new acquisitions opportunistically, we don't project its financial profile to deteriorate (although momentary leverage spikes may occur due to larger transactions). Our base-case projections incorporate the new projects becoming operational by 2013, which will nearly double revenues relative to 2012 level, which is already twice as large as that for 2011 due to the merger with One Properties. In addition, we assume rent increases of 1.5% above inflation on existing properties as it catches up with current market prices (though rents remaining quite competitive overall). We project BRPR's loan-to-value ratio to remain below 50% (36% in March 2012), which provides the company with significant cushion for market downturns, even assuming, as a conservative assumption, that BRPR will keep investing more than its FOCF in acquisitions, resulting in some modest debt increase over the next few years. Liquidity We view BRPR's liquidity as "adequate," with internal cash flows from its existing asset portfolio as one of its main cash sources, coupled with the proceeds from its equity offerings. As of March 2012, the company had R$1.10 billion in cash, of which the company raised R$675 million in an equity offering in June 2011. Current cash position is able to cover all debt maturing during the next 12 months (about R$791 million), including loans for the merger with One Properties. Our assessment of BR Properties' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will exceed uses by at least 1.2x. Cash sources will be about R$1.7 billion during the next 12 months, consisting of cash and FFO. Cash uses would add up to R$2.03 billion over the same period for capital expenditures, debt maturities, and dividend to shareholders. -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- The company would comply with its covenants if EBITDA declines more than 30% (net debt covenants). -- Despite strong cash reserves, a significant portion of the company's properties are pledged to existing loans, which somewhat limits the company's financial flexibility. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that rent increases should rise above inflation rate and that BRPR will adhere to a conservative acquisition strategy in the next several years. We expect projects to become operational in 2013, helping it to dilute operating costs and improve overall asset quality. We also assume BRPR will successfully refinance One Properties' debt, so that interest coverage ratios will improve. We could lower the ratings if the company's growth strategy becomes much more aggressive, leading to permanent deterioration of its financial metrics, especially with loan-to-value above 50% and EBITDA coverage below 1.5x. If asset quality or performance deteriorates, either because of acquisitions or market conditions, we could also lower the rating. We could upgrade if BRPR if it keeps improving credit metrics and successfully completes its projects under construction. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating BR Properties S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BB/Stable/-- Local Currency brAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured brAA R$200M Series 1 due on 2017 R$200M Series 2 due on 2019