CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TEXT-S&P: GM pension changes doesn't affect ratings

June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on General Motors Co. (BB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's announcement regarding substantial changes to its pension obligation for U.S. salaried retirees. GM will terminate its U.S. salaried plan; existing active employees will be transferred to a new, separate plan. We view the proposed actions as positive--although we do not expect the proposal to materially change the net unfunded amount (which we treat as a debt-like obligation), it will reduce both assets and liabilities significantly, and that should be a positive over time. GM estimates that the U.S. salaried pension obligation will decrease by about $26 billion (we assume plan assets will decrease by a similar extent).

The company announced plans to offer either actuarially determined lump-sum payouts or an equivalent annuity to salaried retiree and certain former employees, about 42,000 in total, to settle its pension obligation. As part of the plan termination, GM also announced it has entered into an agreement with a unit of Prudential Financial Inc. to assume annuity obligations and administration for most of the non-lump-sum salaried retirees. In total, about 118,000 retirees are affected.

Under the plan, retirees that chose lump sum payments would receive these by September 2012, and GM would fund the payments through pension assets. The company will make a cash contribution to top up pension assets as part of its agreement with Prudential and has estimated this cash contribution would be in the range of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. Given GM's large consolidated cash and marketable securities balance (about $31.5 billion on March 31, 2012), we believe the company has ample capacity to make the payment and maintain adequate liquidity.

We have previously articulated several factors that could lead us to raise our GM rating to investment-grade as well as several risks in the auto sector. For the specific financial metrics and qualitative factors, please see our credit FAQ titled "Top 10 Investor Questions: What Are The Issues To Consider In Credit Analysis Of The U.S. Auto Sector In 2012?" published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)