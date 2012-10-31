版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)Caa1 CFR to Perstorp

Oct 31 Perstorp Holding AB
*MOODY'S ASSIGNS (P)CAA1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO PERSTORP; STABLE OUTLOOK

